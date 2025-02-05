Letters to the Editor

News, Jan. 15,

“Survey Finds More Than Half of New Mexicans Experienced Sexual Violence”

To the Editor:

This article distorts reality by hiding the fact that rape and sexual assault victims are overwhelmingly women and girls. It does this in three ways. First, despite the fact that decades of research shows this is true and that humans not only have two biological sexes, the article never uses the words “women,” “girls” or “females.” The article notes, for instance, that “Transgender or nonbinary people were more likely than cisgender people to have been raped,” but does not mention that transgender people represent a much smaller percentage of New Mexico’s population (<3%) than do women and girls (50.3%). Thus, the number of women and girls in New Mexico who have been raped and assaulted is much greater than the number of transgender people who have been similarly victimized. Third, the article does not tell us the biological sex of the transgender people in New Mexico who have been raped and/or assaulted or whether their first rapes and assaults occurred prior to becomeing transgender. The report upon which the article is based does note, however, that 62% of the state’s transgender residents who have been raped or assaulted were first raped or assaulted when they were 12 or younger, suggesting that a large percentage of them experienced assault or rape prior to transitioning.

Sexual violence against women and girls is incredibly widespread and is one of the state’s and nation’s most serious, violent, underrecognized crimes. Ignoring this truth helps no one. But it does ensure that this violence, and the oppression of women and girls that this violence perpetuates, will continue far into the future.

Dr. D, Liam Downey

Santa Fe

From the Editor

A Word on the Morning Word

Many of you have reached out wondering when (and if) SFR’s Morning Word newsletter would ever return, and the answer is yes. We had hoped it would be back up and running by the end of January, but alas we have not reached that deadline. Change is hard, moving compounds things so we’ve adopted the tortoise’s resolve over the hare’s speed in the restoration process. What I can tell you is The Morning Word will return this month and arrive in inboxes Tuesday through Friday.

The newfangled Word will include news and the news-ish from around Santa Fe County, but because my blood is essentially red chile there will also be food. And questions. Many questions. I just passed the four-month mark as a Santa Fean and still feel certain I’m driving north when in fact I’m headed east. How long does it take for this to wear off? I don’t come from a biscochitos-rich environment. I see them all over Santa Fe, but I like to start at the top. Please, Santa Fe, can you direct me to the best biscochitos in town?

But I can also provide some context. While Santa Fe and deep-blue New Mexico braces for an onslaught of political theater aimed at keeping morons titillated no matter how indecent, I happen to come from a place currently leaning into indecency. I’m relieved to live in a place where state and local officials prepare to combat the cruelty that comes from electing a self-obsessed troll to the presidency. There is no race to be the first state of Gilead here. But in Oklahoma, where I lived only five months ago, the State Education Superintendent uses his email to contact parents on the weekly. He shares the Good News that school districts will need “to report the number of students who cannot provide documented proof of U.S. citizenship or legal immigration status at the time of enrollment,” and “teachers will be required to pass a written test based on the U.S. Naturalization Test.” A test neither this toady nor the troll whose boots he licks could likely pass. I don’t share the news to drag Oklahoma (just its politics) or so Santa Feans will feel better about their situation. Nope, it’s a warning. The same propagandists who found fertile soil in rural Oklahoma are hard at work in New Mexico. Just cast your ear south. As my grandfather used to say: heads-up, y’all.

Morning Word fans let me know what you most look forward to from its return. Is there anything we should add? Subtract? (Sorry, more questions, I know.)

Speaking of things coming back, SFR’s Best of Santa Fe for 2025 returns Aug. 1. Nominations are now live on so definitely hop over and nominate your favorites in more than 150 categories.

Dave Cathey

Editor