Letters to the Editor

News, Feb. 5

“Spreading Shelter”

"...the action stirred fear and protest from the NIMBY set."

Poor journalism. It was not just NIMBY involved. Many speakers were expressing concern about the City's total failure at policing the area around Pete's, and about the fact that once again W of St Francis&S of St Michael's is being asked to bear the whole burden.

I agree the Lutheran Church site has worked out nicely, but it has to be seen in light of the secluded nature of the site. You put that on a more accessible site, and you immediately risk it becoming like Pete's, with bad actors coming in and out of the area.

These homes are a great potential for addressing the problem, but if they are not sited properly , they will quickly be sitting in City storage yards. I think a large %, if not the majority, are rightfully skeptical of the Webber Administration being straight up on their plans.

Bob White,

Santa Fe