This article was created in partnership with and paid for by High Five Edibles, a New Mexico cannabis brand.

High Five Expands: Santa Fe's Favorite Cannabis Edibles Brand Opens Its Doors to the Public

In a state where craft and culture thrive, Santa Fe-based High Five is making its next big move — and it’s anything but ordinary. Founded in 2015 by Brianna Oxhandler, High Five has long been a pillar of New Mexico’s cannabis scene, known for its handcrafted edibles, organic ingredients, and commitment to full vertical integration. Now, nearly a decade in, the award-winning female-owned brand is expanding — not to scale up, but to deepen its connection with the community.

This expansion introduces something rare in the cannabis world: a single destination where consumers can experience the full spectrum of High Five’s offerings, all in one place. From potent chocolates to playful seasonal treats, the new storefront is more than just a retail space — it's a sensory introduction to the ethos and artistry behind every product.

From Scratch, With Heart

High Five isn’t a startup jumping into the cannabis boom. It's a seasoned, homegrown brand built slowly and intentionally. Every product is made in-house — sourced, infused, and crafted by hand in their Santa Fe lab, which is led by Chief Science Officer Seth Oxhandler. Armed with the latest in cannabis processing tech, Seth ensures every batch is consistent, clean, and precisely dosed.

But High Five’s real secret isn’t just science — it’s soul. “Treats should be an experience,” says Brianna. “We make edibles that take you back to the joy of childhood — only now with a grown-up twist.”

A Menu Made for Exploration

The High Five menu is a vibrant tribute to flavor, nostalgia, and craftsmanship:

🍫 High Flyer Chocolate Bars: Fair-trade, organic cacao meets refined THC (100mg–1000mg) and fun toppings like pretzel, chile, and freeze-dried berries.

🍓 Organic Fruit Gummies & Snacks: Bursting with real mango, cherry, grape, and pineapple — these are chewy, juicy, and precisely dosed.

🧴 Topical Line: From massage oils to sex lube, High Five’s topicals have been local staples since before legalization.

🌿 “Naked Oil” Cartridges & Syringes: Pure, food-grade distillate at over 92% THC, with terpene profiles ranging from classic pine to bright citrus.

🥤 Infused Beverages: Sip on 100mg Mango Nectar or creamy Horchata, all bottled sustainably in glass.

🎉 Seasonal & Limited Releases: Think: chocolate skulls for Day of the Dead, Biscochito bars, cheeky peanut butter cups, and the popular “Boob Box” — with 3% of proceeds supporting breast cancer awareness.

A Space for Community

This new retail space isn’t just for shopping. It’s a chance to meet the makers, learn about the process, and explore the full range of what High Five offers. Whether you're a longtime fan or just cannabis-curious, stepping into High Five’s world means tasting the best of what Santa Fe has to offer — straight from the source.

“We have been successfully manufacturing products in the New Mexico cannabis industry since 2015,” said Brianna. “After attending the bonbon course at L’Ecole Valrhona Academy, my passion for making specialty chocolate items like peanut butter cups and Dubai chocolate just took off,” she said. For Brianna, it seemed like a natural progression to open a specialty shop.

As High Five continues to grow, its roots remain firmly planted in New Mexico soil: artisanal, intentional, and proudly local.