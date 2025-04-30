Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar Directory 2025

Each year, SFR selects one lucky staffer to do the impossible—list every restaurant in town. For a city like ours, where restaurants come and go alongside the institutions and forever eateries, that’s no small task. But we try. Here we have broken down as many restaurants as possible by neighborhood. In this handy guide, you’ll get the basic info or, if you’re like us, a nice little roulette option for when the conversation turns to something like, “I dunno…where do you want to eat?” We’ll get the mea culpa out of the way right now and say it’s possible we missed your favorite spot, though we’re happy to update that if you let us know at alex@sfreporter.com. Beyond that, we just want people to enjoy the veritably endless bounty of Santa Fe’s food scene. It’s kind of amazing. (Alex De Vore)

DOWNTOWN

35° North Coffee • Santa Fe Arcade, 60 E San Francisco St., (505) 983-6138 • If you do it right, you can people-watch above Water Street with coconut oil coffees, oat milk lattes or just good old-fashioned coffee.

315 Restaurant & Wine Bar • 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 986-9190 • 315 just turned 30, and they’ve aged like a fine Bordeaux. The French-infused house that chef Louis Moskow built boasts a veritable smorgasbord of locally sourced ingredients—and the steak is no joke. The wine list is no slouch, either, and if you're on the hunt for black truffles, this is always a good place to look.

Agapao Coffee & Tea (The Mud Hut) • 105 E Marcy St., Ste. C, (505) 699-4633 • Coffee connoisseur Dave Black and his family’s downtown haunt (don’t forget about the drive-thru in Midtown) also serves up grab-n-go burritos and snacks betwixt its expertly roasted java. The sidewalk terrace is a great spot to sip an espresso.

AGAVE Restaurant & Lounge • Eldorado Hotel & Spa, 309 W San Francisco St., (505) 995-4530 • Not only does Agave have one of the prettiest bars in town, it also features regular live music that doesn’t butt into the conversation. Go for brunch and try out the biscuits and green chile gravy.

• 227 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 982-9704 • Chefs Hue-Chan Karels and Erica Tai have so impressed the food elite that Alkemē hit the 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalist list and they aren’t even close to slowing down. As for the fusion of Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian foods? You’ll have to taste them to believe them.

Amaya Restaurant • Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 955-7805 • Hotel Santa Fe’s Amaya might be the only restaurant on the list that offers dining in a private tipi. It’s Indigenous-owned, too, and that feels good, plus there are various menus throughout the day, including for happy hour from 4-6 pm. Did we mention the tempura relleno on the dinner menu?

The Anasazi Restaurant, Bar & Lounge • Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, 113 Washington Ave., (505) 988-3236 • Anasazi not only has one of the finest wine lists in town, you’ll find spirits tastings, meals for any time and a next-level menu. Former Sassella chef Cristian Pontiggia is at the helm now, so expect menu updates, specials and more.

Ahmyo Wine Garden • 652 Canyon Road, (505) 428-0090 • If you’ve never sampled a wine flight in this Canyon Road hotspot’s beautiful garden, have you even lived? Expect live music, too, and a libation respite from your gallery-crawling on a sunny day.

Bang Bite Filling Station • 510 Galisteo St., (505) 469-2345 • Three words: Trailer D’Luxe burger (ham, bacon, barbecue sauce, grilled onion, cheddar and chipotle aioli). Yes, please. You’ll find this one outside the Santa Fe Brewing Co’s downtown Brakeroom outpost most often. Tell ‘em we sent you.

The Bell Tower Bar • La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E San Francisco St., (505) 982-5511 • Speaking of people-watching, it might not get better than this, especially with a New Mexican wagyu beef slider and carrot juice-based Drink your Vitamins cocktail.

La Boca • 72 W Marcy St., (505) 982-3433 • Do you know how hard it is to find a good paella in Santa Fe? Chef James Campbell Caruso does, so he went ahead and made it for you—plus tons of other tapas, sherries and wines.

La Boca (Taberna) • 125 Lincoln Ave., Ste. 117, (505) 982-3433 • All the tapas you love from chef Caruso’s original La Boca, plus fresh air, courtyard intimacy and live Spanish music many nights of the week. Santa Fe old-timers might love that it’s inside the former Carlos’s Gospel Café, too.

Boultawn’s Bakery • 226 N Guadalupe St., (505) 983-9006 • We’ve all heard the “No good bagels in Santa Fe!” cries, but Boultawn’s is here to soothe your need for boiled, crispy goodness with a good shmear, of course. Are you going toasted or untoasted?

Boxcar • 133 W Water St., (505) 988-7222 • Boxcar has settled into its sprawling new space dedicated to killer food (try the burger, try the chicken and waffles), live music, karaoke, sports and more. It’s upstairs, but there’s totally an elevator there, and chef Eric Stumpf’s menu is so much more creative than you’d expect from the place you go to watch football.

The Brakeroom • 510 Galisteo St., (505) 780-8648 • Santa Fe Brewing Co. owner Brian Lock sure knows how to expand a business—just look at the downtown outpost of the popular local craft brewery and think about how, if you live downtown, you don’t have to drive out to the flagship HQ on the way-way-Southside. Plus, the open picnic table setting gives off inviting beer garden vibes.

The Bull Ring • 150 Washington Ave., Ste. 108, (505) 983-3328 • Find every imaginable cut of steak—plus escargot if that’s your thing—and maybe see some of our lawmakers when the legislature is in session.

The Burger Stand at Taos Ale House • 207 W San Francisco St., (505) 989-3360 • What’s to say other than they serve up tasty burgers? Oh! How about that there are like six different sauces for the fries, including those made with duck fat?

The Burrito Company • 111 Washington Ave., (505) 982-4453 • A burrito institution. Did you know they have a burrito challenge? Finish a 5-7 pound burrito, and get it for free. With burritos that good, how hard could it be? Let us know how it goes.

Café Des Artistes • 130 Lincoln Ave., (505) 820-2535 • Find anything from barbecue ribs to beignets and banana dulce de leche gelato, plus lots more and with the convenience of being Plaza-adjacent for your day of museums. If you’re looking for the Parisian bistro terrace vibes, this is the spot.

Café Pasqual’s • 121 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 983-9340 • As legendary as local eateries can get, Pasqual’s breakfast is famous and the pomegranate molasses-brushed lamb chops on the dinner menu are top-10 material, easy.

Caffe Greco • 233 Canyon Road, (505) 820-7996 • Oh, moussaka, how we love thee! In fact, pretty much anything from this Greek joint is worth a nosh, from the gyros to the New Mexican food and avocado toast, or during some hours, the buy-one-get-one beer deal.

Cake’s Corner Café • 227 Galisteo St., (505) 303-4880 • Not only can you score a solid breakfast burrito or a strawberry caprese salad (beat it, tomato!) Cake's hosts regular party nights with local DJs, open mics, karaoke and stand-up comedy.

El Callejón • 208 Galisteo St., (505) 983-8378 • Though some of us still miss the El Paseo bar that once lived within this space, delicious tacos and mole from the El Callejón crew absolutely soften the blow. They’ve got good vegetarian options, too!

La Casa Sena • 125 E Palace Ave., (505) 988-9232 • Mediterranean-inspired dishes and an abundance of live jazz offerings, plus a stellar wine shop and one of the most scenic patios in the city.

Capital Coal Neighborhood Eatery • 326 S Guadalupe St., (505) 776-0192 • Chef Dakota Weiss and life/biz partner Rich Becker preside over the only micro foodhall in the city, which rolls up concepts like Richie B’s Hot Chicken, Catch Poké, Frenchie’s Dips & Tots and more. Basically, if you want a French dip, a killer salad, some New Mexican and Mexican classics and a damn fine bar, this is the place.

Chainé Specialty Cookie Shop • 38 Burro Alley, (505) 477-3235 • Owner Chainé Peña has a few cookie delights from which to choose like the piñon chocolate chip and crème brûlée, but she might be best-known for her macarons, which even come in ice cream sandwich form every so often. Just get there early. This place can sell out and close quickly. Read more here.

Churro Bar • 102 E Water St., (505) 920-4682 • Seasonal churros stuffed with everything from pecan cream to vegan apple pie filling. Are we allowed to say that’s hot? It’s hot. It’s so hot, owner and churro champ Gerardo Garcia.

Cleopatra Café • Design Center, 418 Cerrillos Road, (505) 820-7381 • Since moving into the Design Center, this place has become our new go-to spot. Nothing hits quite like a good gyro sandwich, does it? If that’s not your thing, the King Tut plate has enough falafel, dolma, baba ghanoush and hummus to satisfy the hungriest herbivore. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, too—try the sheesh tewook chicken dish.

Collected Works Bookstore & Coffee House • 202 Galisteo St., (505) 988-4226 • Coffee and books just plain go together, and Collected Works’ friendly staff will help you get both those things. This iconic local spot also hosts a robust reading series, with authors both local and not.

The Compound • 653 Canyon Road, (505) 982-4353 • Chef Mark Kiffin’s chicken schnitzel is downright historic, and that’s before we get into the salmon, the cocktails, the desserts and, well, pretty much everything. The restaurant received nods on the James Beard Awards semifinalist list for outstanding restaurant and the coveted four diamond distinction from AAA.

Coyote Café & Rooftop Cantina • 132 W Water St., (505) 983-1615 • From elk tenderloin to Frito pies, not to mention one of the most creative cocktail lists in this or any town, Coyote deserves love if for no other reason than owner Quinn Stephenson rose from busser to owner. It also helps to have pastry chef Rebecca Freeman behind the scenes crafting some of the finest desserts in town, both at Coyote Café and at Stephenson’s other spot, Santacafé.

Del Charro Saloon • Inn of the Governors, 101 W Alameda St., (505) 954-0320 • We’ll just remind you for the bazillionth time that Del Charro has a tasty and affordable menu (the burger is particularly beloved) and that when you order a margarita, you get a shaker with the extra sips. Tequila and burger lovers, your ship has come in.

Desert Dogs Brewery & Cidery Taproom • 112 W San Francisco St., Ste. 307, (505) 370-1046 • After scarfing down a Loaded Dog (a bacon-wrapped hot dog with black beans, caramelized onions, pico de gallo and green chili queso?!) there is no better thirst quencher than an ice-old, locally crafted beer or cider on tap. If you happen to stop by on a Wednesday night, grab another pint and stick around for Karaoke.

Downtown Subscription • 376 Garcia St., (505) 983-3085 • A tasty cup of coffee, light snacks and, to this day, a robust selection of magazines make this Garcia Street haunt a perfect downtown meeting spot. Plus, it’s next to Garcia Street Books, so—win-win.

The Dragon Room • 406 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 983-2979 • New owners Sylvia and Ira Seret (of Inn of the Five Graces) remodeled the dining room and Dragon Room bar, and it’s just plain gorgeous. The New Mexican/Cajun menu is inventive, too, with plenty for locals and visitors to love.

Dumpling Tea & Dim Sum • Plaza Galeria, 66 E San Francisco St., Ste. 10, (646) 945-5000 • This one is quite simple, really, and the name says it all. Your only job is to scarf dumplings and scallion pancakes until the cows come home. Have you tried sister restaurant Dumpling Café on Sandoval Street?

Evangelo’s • 200 W San Francisco St. • The classic watering hole: no food, no phone, no website, no cash, no Bud, no bullshit. Owner Nick Klonis does have music and plenty of local brews on tap, though.

Farm Shop Norte & Bar Norte • 201 Washington Ave., (505) 808-1713 • Enjoy all of Los Poblanos’ fresh New Mexican produce and local botanical gins without the hour (or more) drive to the Albuquerque home base, while still getting the beautiful ambiance and aesthetic.

El Farol • 808 Canyon Road, (505) 983-9912 • You can do dinner and a flamenco show, sure, but you might want to read up on the tapas beforehand, because there’s a lot going down at this Canyon Road mainstay.

La Fiesta Lounge • La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E San Francisco St., (505) 982-5511 • Country legend Bill Hearne and wagyu beef hot dogs? Oh, hell yes. And that’s only the beginning when it comes to live music and enticing menu choices. Take the elevator to the roof top bar to catch the views.

Fiesta Oaxaca • 135 W Palace Ave., Ste. 101, (505) 982-9525 • Mexican rather than New Mexican, and we’d like to think that most folks in Santa Fe know the difference. If not, expect tacos and burritos with items like barbacoa (beef), al pastor (pork) and mole. They’ve got some of the best vegetarian and vegan options in town, too.

Five & Dime General Store • 58 E San Francisco St., (505) 992-1800 • As far as we’re concerned, this is where to find the only Frito pie you’ll ever need. Oh, we’re not saying to ignore them elsewhere, just that this is the non-pretentious all-time best.

La Fogata Grill • Plaza Mercado, 112 W San Francisco St., Ste. 101, (505) 983-7302 • Try the Fogata torta (skirt steak, ham, cheese and chipotle mayo), go wild on fajitas and mole and, if you wish, get a cocktail served inside a literal hollowed-out pineapple

The French Pastry Shop • La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E San Francisco St., (505) 983-6697 • Sweet and savory crepes—it’s simplicity itself, but the spinach crepe is incredibly tasty—plus sandwiches and a packed dessert case that’ll make you say, “OK, I can no longer ignore the Napoleon.”

Geronimo • 724 Canyon Road, (505) 982-1500 • Named after Geronimo Lopez, who built its historic adobe in the 1700s, this is that fine dining place that alllllways hits the lists for best Santa Fe eateries. The menu is constantly changing and the ambiance is like an art gallery turned fine dining.

Henry & the Fish • 217 W San Francisco St., (505) 995-1191 • Veggie options, what might be the best chocolate chip cookies in town, plus breakfast and brunch items from Joe and Kelly Garcia—the original owners of the fabled and sadly long-closed Atomic Grill.

Horno Restaurant • 95 W Marcy St., (505) 303-3469 • Chef David Sellers’ bonafides include Santacafé and once-revered Amavi, and his Marcy Street digs are still packing them in with high-concept meets classic items like the pork belly yakitori, teriyaki-glazed octopus and an in-house made focaccia. Also? They have a homemade take on the Pop-Tart.

India Palace • 227 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 983-2060 • Current owners Satnam Bhandal and Ram Pathak bought the restaurant together after 27 years of working there and continue to make it a locals’ fave with buffet and regular menu options.

Izmi Sushi • 105 E Marcy St., (505) 424-1311 • That lunchtime bento box with tempura or teriyaki salmon feels like a steal, and the sushi menu hits on favorites, specials and more.

Johnnie’s Cash Store • 420 Camino Don Miguel, (505) 982-9506 • While we’ll always miss Johnnie Armijo around here, there’s something to be said for this long-running spot and its outrageously delicious (and famous) tamales.

Julia, A Spirited Restaurant and Bar • La Posada de Santa Fe, 330 E Palace Ave., (505) 954-9670 • If you somehow hadn’t heard that this bar and restaurant is home to the ghost of Julia Staab, well, maybe you’re not as Santa Fe as you thought you were. The bar is as cozy as it gets, and the green chile pork belly mac and cheese is top-notch.

The Kitchen + Bar • Drury Plaza Hotel, 828 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 424-2175 • Handcrafted cocktails with classic bar fare replete with a vacation vibe in the only hotel we can think of that sits on the site of a former hospital. We hear that, like La Posada, Drury can claim some ghostly action, too.

Low ‘n Slow featuring Hawt Pizza • Hotel Chimayó, 125 Washington Ave., (505) 216-1066 • We take our lowriders in Santa Fe seriously, as you can tell by this bar’s loving tribute to the storied cars; and anecdotal evidence suggests Hawt makes some of the best pizza in local history, and the chimayo margarita is tart, spicy and strong.

Luminaria Restaurant & Patio • Inn and Spa at Loretto, 211 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 984-7915 • Anywhere offering a Three Sisters fritter knows what’s up, and don’t forget to check out that miraculous staircase next door while you’re there after the killer brunch.

Mac Santa Fe • 115 E Water St., (505) 984-8484 • What once was Macalicious became Theo Gio’s and, now, Mac Santa Fe. If you like mac and cheese, you’re going to love this place, from the classic types to flights with fancier options. One SFR’s staffers swears by this place.

La Mama • 225 E Marcy St., (505) 780-5626 • Coffee, brunch, lunch and a lovely sit-down dinner, plus a specialty market, plenty of natural wines and Friday night oysters. The front porch has become quite the local, dog-friendly chill spot to sip coffee in the sun.

The Matador • 116 W Water St. • Follow the dulcet tones of punk rock down the well-decorated stairs to one of Santa Fe’s most beloved dive bars. They pour ‘em strong here, so make sure to pace yourself.

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant • 31 Burro Alley, (505) 992-0304 • Near-daily live music offerings from pianist Charles Tichenor, a homey atmosphere and $15 mole? If you haven’t already stopped by on your way down the alley, you owe Magueyes a visit. The outdoor patio is stellar on a summer afternoon, and the chips come warm, too!

Market Steer Steakhouse • 213 Washington Ave., (505) 365-1010 • Owner/chef Kathleen Crook and her crew moved out of the restaurant’s original location inside Hotel St. Francis last year and opened their new digs on Washington Avenue to near-universal acclaim. Honestly? Might be our favorite steak in town, and this place has a literal decanting station.

Mille • 451 W Alameda St., (505) 930-5492 • In the market for a new breakfast date spot (platonic or romantic)? Try Mille’s brunch for two—the whole order comes served on a fancy multi-tiered stand. Find a whole case of pastries and assorted treats, too, and if you don’t try the French toast you might be crazy. Oh, and did we mention they have a cassoulet?

Museum Hill Café • 710 Camino Lejo, (505) 984-8900 • Owner Weldon Fulton’s mid-museum oasis is a great place to to refuel with Reubens and chile mild enough not to annihilate your guests’ unacclimated taste buds. If you’re lucky, live music will be playing.

Oasis Ice Cream Shop and Paleteria • Design Center, 418 Cerrillos Road, Unit 5, (505) 365-2073 • Man, we are so down for anywhere serving elote in a cup and paletas on this side of Siler—and between us, Oasis also offers hot Cheetos con queso and a milkshake with an entire churro for a garnish. The street tacos are bomb, too. How happy we are that this is just a flight of stairs away from our new digs.

Osteria d’Assisi • 58 S Federal Place, (505) 986-5858 • We recommend going with a larger group and each ordering a different pasta dish to try. The options are overwhelming and delicious, as is the ever-so-fresh bread for the table.

Palacio Café • 209 E Palace Ave., (505) 989-3505 • Damian and Miranda Muñoz offer up Boar’s Head-fueled deli items that New York transplants are bound to crave alongside the chile-centric classics a born-and-raised local needs. The smells coming out of this place are enough to entice any one passing by.

The Pantry Rio • 229 Galisteo St., (505) 989-1919 • Sign us up for any steak and enchilada combo plate with beef sourced from Indigenous ranches. Also, we haven’t tried them ourselves, but the mini chimichangas (minichangas?) sound irresistible, and the brisket tacos are heavenly, just ask our food newsletter writer The Fork.

The Pink Adobe • 406 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 983-7712 • Those new owners (the previously mentioned Serets, of the Dragon Room) will likely make some changes to the existing menu, but we’re sure some of those quintessential Louisiana-meets-New Mexico favorites will stick around.

Pizza Centro • Design Center, 418 Cerrillos Road, (505) 988-8825 • The Hell’s Kitchen (sausage, fried eggplant, green chile, jalapeño, red pepper, feta and whole milk mozzarella) is the best specialty pie at this pizza haven. Being just up stairs from the permeating scent of hot pies is enough to force us to take a lunch break whether we want to or not.

Plaza Café • 54 Lincoln Ave., (505) 982-1664 • It’s not just a restaurant—if you grew up in Santa Fe, you’ve probably consumed enough Plaza Café food for it to be a permanent part of your epigenetic makeup by now. Before we get all emotional, though, let us just say: blue corn breakfast enchiladas. That is all.

Palace • 142 W Palace Ave., (505) 919-9935 • Don’t fret over the recent name upgrade. The steak and seafood is still of the highest caliber, plus cocktails, mocktails and wine in one of the more historic settings in the city.

Paxton’s Taproom • 109 N Guadalupe St., (505) 982-1290 • Thirty local beers on tap, plus some memorable cocktails. Also? Il Vicino shares the parking lot, so if you’re craving a pizza but want a stellar beer selection, head to Paxton’s.

La Plazuela Restaurant • La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E San Francisco St., (505) 995-2334 • If you’re choosing La Plazuela instead of one of the other aforementioned La Fonda offerings, you’re probably gonna want to go for one of the chef’s specialties. Try the huitlacoche tamal, trust us.

Pranzo Italian Grill • 321 Johnson St., (505) 984-2645 • The former Sanbusco staple resurrected by chef Steven Lemon won over our hearts with dishes like the paglia e fieno (with olive oil, garlic, peas, prosciutto di Parma and parmesan cream) and some of the tastiest pizzas in town.

Revolution Bakery • Design Center, 418 Cerrillos Road, Unit 6, (505) 346-2669 • Entirely gluten-free focaccia, pumpernickel sourdough, cardamom fig and potato dill loaves, vegan cookies, alongside countless other leavened and unleavened offerings.

El Rincon • Hotel Chimayó, 125 Washington Ave., (505) 930-5363 • While Chef Estevan Garcia’s recent passing was a heavy hit for the local restaurant community, to honor his legacy, his family brought his vision to life by renaming Esteven Restaurante to El Rincon. While the Chef will be greatly missed, his classic recipes like the mushroom duxelle-stuffed relleno and the carne adobada ravioli live on and it only gets better from there.

Rio Chama • 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 955-0765 • Dive into that fondue with pride, darlings—or drop by on Sunday for an atmospheric brunch. Oh, and if you want a totally bonkers steak, they’ve got that, too.

¡Salud! • 105 E Marcy (505) 531-6976 • While craft cocktails and karaoke are the jam here, there are enough small snack options to warrant a spot in the directory. Quite honestly, the mixology behind some of the cocktails could be a meal in itself. Order a Strawberry Paloma and then try to deny how good life can be.

San Francisco Street Bar & Grill • 50 E San Francisco St., (505) 982-2644 • Back and better than ever, this Plaza institution boasts a great bar and classic pub fare with a taste of Santa Fe. Don’t leave without trying the best grilled cheese in town.

Santacafé • 231 Washington Ave., (505) 984-1788 • This mainstay eatery’s menu might be a challenge to choose from, but we can vouch that the Christmas cheddar burgers are among the best thanks to chef Dale Kester’s know-how. And that’s only the beginning.

Santa Fe Oxygen & Healing Bar: Apothecary • 133 W San Francisco St., (505) 986-5037 • Self-described “alchemy tailored to your state of being,” the apothecary offers health-conscious dishes with a focus on sourcing local, with New Mexico bison often on the menu. The yellow curry is legit, plus the avocado mousse is creamy, rich and perfectly sweet.

Sazón • 221 Shelby St., (505) 983-8604 • Some of the most critically acclaimed upscale Mexican eats in town. Our fave is the cholula—a dish described as a “tower of chile.” Not only that, chef Fernando Olea won a Beard Award for his Southwest cheffin’ in 2022.

• 113½ E Palace Ave., (505) 982-9030 • Owned by the Carswell family since its Burro Alley days in the ‘50s, the traditional New Mexican recipes here are the epitome of time-tested. And while we’re normally green chile folks, the Shed red remains the real star. Don’t forget about sister joint La Choza on Alarid Street, just off the Railyard.

Sushi8 • 66 E San Francisco St., Ste. 21, (505) 204-0332 • Hibachi, bento and specialty sushi at accessible prices. Sushi8 also has some killer family plates for the next time you need to feed a crowd of sashimi fans without losing your shirt.

Santa Fe Teahouse & Bistro • 821 Canyon Road, (505) 992-0972 • Owner Rich Freedman died unexpectedly two years ago, but the show goes on with one of the more robust tea selections in this or any town with new owners Brittni and Cole and Campbell. Don’t forget about the almost equally numerous eggs Benedict options and coffee that’s as effective as it is tasty.

TerraCotta Wine Bistro • 304 Johnson St., (505) 989-1166 • One of the most carefully curated wine menus in town alongside numerous entree options including flounder Francaise, crawfish cakes and good old-fashioned fish & chips.

Thai on Canyon • 802 Canyon Road, (505) 365-9869 • With most dishes—from Thai tapas to soups and noodles—coming in at under $20, this Canyon Road bastion is a dream for locals who sometimes want to hit Santa Fe’s most gallery-heavy thoroughfare.

Thunderbird Bar & Grill • 50 Lincoln Ave., (505) 490-6550 • Famed for the Plaza views from its ever-elusive balcony seats, T-bird keeps its seemingly endless crowds well-stocked with New Mexican-infused diner specialties.

Tia Sophia’s • 210 W San Francisco St., (505) 983-9880 • The mythology is almost as rich and delectable as the food, and if you believe the rumors, we have Tia’s to thank for the invention of the breakfast burrito.

Tonic • 103 E Water St., (505) 982-1189 • With its inventive cocktail offerings (try the Bliss Behind Your Eyes and get a taste of their in-house infused Sotol) and curated art deco interior, Tonic feels like what might have been if the roaring ‘20s weren’t plagued by prohibition.

Travel Bug Coffee Shop • 839 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 992-0418 • Not only does this locally beloved spot offer maps of all the hiking trails (near and far) you could ever wish to walk, its long-established café menu and beer offerings make it unmissable for the hungry and well-traveled. We know it’s simplicity itself, but the ham and cheese panini is a delight.

Tres Colores • 101 W Marcy St., (505) 490-0296 • Specializing in Southern Mexican cuisine, Tres Colores offers all the chile-laden staples you expect in New Mexico alongside fish tacos, mole enchiladas, chilaquiles and other such options you’re unlikely to find at restaurants with menus that hew closer to home.

Tulsi • 839 Paseo De Peralta (505) 983-9627 • Oh, how we’ve been waiting for Chef Paddy Rawal’s new restaurant to open after the closing of Raaga Go. The new menu spans across the entire Indian sub-continent. Whether it’s a New Delhi butter chicken, Hyderbadi korma or the Malabar halibut Moilee, Tulsi represents the versatility of Indian cuisine that is overshadowed by the beloved chicken tikka masala. And don’t skimp on the samosas and saffron-infused deserts.

Tumbleroot Pottery Pub • 135 W Palace Ave., Ste. 100, (505) 982-4711 • Angela and Jason Kirkman, the couple behind Paseo Pottery and Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, combined forces for a new watering hole where you can drink your local craft brews out of mugs you make. We may not personally have the hand-eye coordination to manage that while drinking, but we admire all those who do. Find live music, too!

Upper Crust Pizza • 329 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 982-0000 • The top echelon of downtown pizza can be eaten on the premises or delivered to much of Santa Fe. Make sure green chile is among your chosen toppings and note the unique crust flavor and unexpectedly fresh and delicious salads.

Vara Vinoteca • 329 W San Francisco St., (505) 898-6280 • Vara’s tasting room has all the wines you could ever want from California, Spain and right here in New Mexico—plus chicken croquetas. Sold!

Il Vicino • 321 W San Francisco St., (505) 986-8700 • Upscale pizza offerings at prices that (for the blocks-from-the-Plaza location) are surprisingly doable. A truffle cream-centric pie for less than $14? Seriously refreshing. Pro tip? Ask if they’ll make the no-longer-on-the-menu di bosco sandwich with mushrooms, spinach and mozz.

Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Cafe • 239 Johnson St., (505) 870- 7479 • The Los Cruces-born small batch, single origin coffee roasters have infiltrated the local coffee scene with a new downtown location, along with an airport cafe. There is no better way to leave Santa Fe than with a freshly brewed coffee and fresh baked pastry in hand.

The Wrap • 113 E Water St., (505) 983-8959 • House-made sauces, locally sourced bread and famous wraps and salads? You bet, and it’s all under one roof downtown for your snacking or full-on meal-ing pleasure.

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant • Design Center, 418 Cerrillos Road, (505) 986-9279 • The lunch buffet is back, baby, alongside Chinese staples and easily the best egg foo young in town. Rest in power, original owner King Chen, who died in 2021—his family continues to take excellent care of the popular eatery.

Zeng Chinese Restaurant• 311 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 396-0310 • Santa Fe’s newest Chinese spot comes to us from the fine folks behind Dumpling Tea & Dim Sum and Dumpling Café, both of which are insanely popular with locals.

RAILYARD/GUADALUPE STRETCH

2FLoYDs • CHOMP Food Hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B101, (505) 660-7052 • Owners DJ Sugar and Scott Blevins from the popular Eldorado-based food truck The Brunch Box Blue, now closed, are still set to open a stall at the CHOMP food hall “very soon” and this year there is evidence it is in the works. The new spot’s Southwestern brunch fare with a hint of Southern comfort should soften the blow, once they’re new spot is up and running.

Andiamo! • 322 Garfield St., (505) 995-9595 • Andiamo’s penne with house-made lamb sausage will have you thanking the heavens for the local sheep that make it possible while enjoying a slower pace than the hustle and bustle of the nearby Railyard.

As Above So Below Distillery • 545 Camino de la Familia, (505) 916-8596 • Formerly Altar Spirits, As Above So Below still boasts the same spirits (including its Ritual gin and Sigil vodka) labeled with a kick of Crowley and multiple green velvet couches that make it the perfect spot to sip a cocktail.

Atrisco Café & Bar • DeVargas Center, 193 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 983-7401 • If you have yet to crack the code of reliably nabbing a Tomasita’s table, check out the stuffed sopaipillas at its sister restaurant. Don’t pass up trying one of the most underlooked green chile cheeseburgers in town.

Bakery Feliz • 130 N Guadalupe St., (505) 428-9596 • It didn’t take very long for Bakery Feliz to become a Guadalupe stretch mainstay. You just can’t go wrong with the decadent-looking cakes and the assortment of tempting cookies and bars.

Bottega del Vino • CHOMP Food Hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B101, (505) 772-0946 • Tucked inside CHOMP is the Italian wine bar of your dreams. Grab a slice of Oshia’s Pizza while you’re there, pick out a bottle of Vietti and pretend you’re in Umbria.

Bumble Bee’s Baja Grill • 301 Jefferson St., (505) 820-2862 • Don’t think of it as “the world’s slowest drive-thru,” think of it as an opportunity to meditate on the satisfyingly crispy skin on that whole roast chicken. Or, go simple with a handheld burrito stuffed with some of the best guac around.

Café Catron • 420 Catron St., (505) 982-8900 • The Vanderhider family has transformed the former New York Deli (or Bagelmania, depending on how long you’ve been around) into quite the breakfast and brunch stop. Find familiar items from the old days (eggs Benedict, omelets, a great burger) plus lots of new surprises, specials and a totally revamped dining room.

Casa Chimayó • 409 W Water St., (505) 428-0391 • Take a hint from the name and try one of the Chimayó chile-based mole dishes. Those deliciously smoky peppers grown just north of the city are famous for a reason.

Capital Coal Neighborhood Eatery • 326 S Guadalupe St., (505) 772-0192 • Picture this: A glut of micro-concepts from poké queen Dakota Weiss and her biz/life partner Rich Becker. We’re talkin’ French dips, hot fried chicken, Korean fusion, scones, big salads and, among other things, cake in a jar so good you’ll risk the cavities time and time again.

Chile Line Brewery • 204 N Guadalupe St., (505) 982-8474 • In the increasingly popular tradition of breweries and pizzerias—in this case, Lino’s Trattoria and Pizzeria next door—pairing up, Chile Line lets you enjoy appropriately spicy pies alongside drinks like the Pinche Guey IPA. Puro Santa, baby.

The ChocolateSmith • 851A Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-2111 • Whoo’s Donuts’ sister establishment purveys all the cacao-infused sweetness you crave while cutting out the doughy middleman. But we recommend just going to both.

Chopstix Oriental Food • 238 N Guadalupe St., (505) 820-2126 • The patron saint of all those in need of an affordable and MSG-free treat. We maintain the Mongolian beef has therapeutic properties. Chances are you’re getting lemon chicken in that order, too, whether or not you ask for it.

La Choza • 905 Alarid St., (505) 982-0909 • We’ve been saying La Choza has the best pinto beans in town since we were pinto bean-sized ourselves, and we’re not stopping now. The crowds may have grown in recent years, but so has the scope of the restaurant itself—and the New Mexican food is just as authentic as ever. Don’t forget to try one of their famous margaritas.

The Closet Bar at Jean Cocteau Cinema • 418 Montezuma Ave., (505) 466-5528 • You probably already know and love the Jean Cocteau’s famous popcorn (it’s real butter, y’all, not that orange movie theater stuff), but if you haven’t been by recently, you need to check out the build-your-own charcuterie plates and movie-themed mixed drinks. Go try The Projectionist and thank us later. Need another reason to visit? George RR Martin owns the dang place.

Cowgirl BBQ • 319 S Guadalupe St., (505) 982-2565 • This place has Americana down to a science, from the vintage rodeo photos on the walls to the famous butternut squash casserole and near-endless rotation of live music. People love the barbecue. And can a newspaper mention the ice cream baked potato too many times? The answer is no.

CrashMurderBusiness • 312 Montezuma Ave., cmbcoffeeshop.com • You know you’re in for a wild ride when edible glitter isn’t even the most memorable part of a coffee shop’s presentation. Check out those specialty drinks: the Maelstrom of Axolotls (liquid marine collagen, apple cider vinegar, ginger, lemon, aloe-soaked chia seeds and sparkling water)? The Cabinet of Yaks (Lapsang souchong tea, sweet milk, grass-fed ghee, pure maple syrup, apricot and vanilla bitters)? Oowee.

Crepas-oh! • 500 Market St., (505) 603-8323 • Offering the same delicious crepes as the original Southside location, only now conveniently located in the Railyard and with some great smoothies and grab-n-go options. Get the key lime crepe or the crepe-rese burger. Do it. Do it now. Do it right now.

Dinner for Two • 106 N Guadalupe St., (505) 820-2075 • Between the gorgeous patio and the supremely juicy veal picatta, DFT is nailing the upscale dinner date game. Plus they flambé the two-person bananas Foster at the table, which could be an interesting bonus if your guest has a thing for fire. DFT hosts DJs, too, in warmer months.

Dolina • 402 N Guadalupe St., (505) 982-9394 • You’ve probably heard more than enough folks rave about the Eastern European pastries on offer here (get the stride or makos dios), but have you gotten down with that Hungarian goulash yet? If not, get on that. If so, move on to the borscht then thank your lucky stars for owner Annamaria Brezna’s most excellent spot.

Dumpling Cafe • 500 Sandoval St., (505) 780-5890 • Praise the heavens, the owners of Dumpling Tea have brought us another spot to worship at the altar of the traditional soup dumpling—and don’t worry vegetarians, there are veggie-filled dumplings with your name written all over them.

Esquina Pizza • 403 S Guadalupe St., (505) 303-3034 • The folks behind Paloma have expanded into the corner spot next door (thus the name), birthing one of the nicer pizza joints in town—think cozy European bistro vibes. Is it pricey? A little. Is it worth it? Big time.

Hello Sweet Cream • 505 Cerrillos Road, CHOMP Food Hall, (505) 525-0266 • CHOMP has been screaming louder than anyone to get in on the Hello Sweet Cream action, and the screams were finally heard. After pizza and cocktails, finish the night off right with a scoop or two…or three.

Iconik Coffee Roasters (Lupe) • 314 S Guadalupe St., (505) 428-0996 • That not-too-sweet Iconik chai is unbeatable—and we can’t get enough of the cobblestone patio out back. It’s basically hangout heaven.

Jinja Bar & Bistro • 510 N Guadalupe St., (505) 982-4321 • All the umbrella-bedecked drinks you can imagine, alongside Pacific Islands-themed posters and insanely good lettuce wraps. The Asian fusion menu is huge, so this might take a few visits.

Joseph’s Culinary Pub • 428 Agua Fría St., (505) 982-1272 • An experimental haven stuffed inside a traditional steakhouse. Sure, you can get duck fat French fries and a mean pork chop, but why not walk on the wild side with the confit pad thai? Wrap it up with the kind of butterscotch pudding Mom used to make.

Kohnami • 313 S Guadalupe St., (505) 984-2002 • An impressively expansive menu ranging from sashimi to sukiyaki—plus traditional Japanese floor seating that makes you feel like you’ve temporarily stepped out of the Southwest—this Guadalupe mainstay is firing on all cylinders.

La Lecheria • 500 Market St., Ste. 110, (505) 428-0077 • Chef Joel Coleman might collab with places like As Above So Below Distillery and BODY of Santa Fe, but with specialty ice cream flavors like butterscotch miso, red chile honey and sweet corn popping off alongside classic faves, you’re gonna need a flight (four mini scoops) to get the full experience.

Lino’s Trattoria and Pizzeria • 204 N Guadalupe St., Ste. B, (505) 982-8474 • Not only does Lino’s benefit from the presence of Chile Line Brewery right next door, it also boasts a mean Frank Sinatra pasta (think fettuccini Alfredo, but with mushrooms and artichoke hearts added) and a robust lineup of open mic opportunities.

Milk of the Poppy • 418 Montezuma Ave., (505) 946 - 8172 • The anticipation for George RR Martin’s swanky new bar was met with a line snaking through the Railyard on opening night. The medieval apothecary vibe is sure to get you in the mood for a trip back in time as you sip a signature cocktail. They have quite the elevated small-bites menu to soak up the booze including a sacred mole. Maybe it's made with Martin’s blood?

Nath’s Inspired Khmer Cuisine • CHOMP Food Hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B101, (505) 699-5974 • Chef Nath is best known for her upscale Cambodian catering, but her CHOMP spot ensures that your tea leaves salad, turmeric noodles and tom yum cravings won’t go unfulfilled.

New Mexico Hard Cider Taproom • 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. A, (505) 231-0632 • Don’t let the cider-centric name distract you completely from the food offerings. The Bosque lager-cooked pork on its pork sandwich is glorious, and you’ll even find rotating artworks from locals on the walls and a Street Fighter II arcade cabinet.

Nuckolls Brewing • 1611 Alcaldesa St., nuckollsbrewing.com • Nuckolls Brewing has renovated the historic Nuckolls building in the Railyard, filling it with an abundance of craft beers on tap. The sustainable beer garden is a great addition and the perfect place to enjoy a brew, and we hear it’ll start serving pizza soon. The burger is GOATed, too.

Ohori’s (Luna) • 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B103 (505) 982-9692 • On behalf of multiple coworkers and predecessors, we should take this opportunity to thank Ohori’s for keeping the SFR staff so well caffeinated all these years. Where would we be without these brilliantly roasted beans?

Oshia’s • CHOMP Food Hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B101, (505) 699-7982 • Serving up classic brick oven pies late (for Santa Fe, anyway). So for the late-night pizza cravings, this is the place to go. They also offer gluten-free options and, as of recently, a house-made hummus with an itty-bitty spice kick.

Paloma • 401 S Guadalupe St., (505) 467-8624 • Whatever you pick from the Nixtamal section, make sure you get some fried Brussels sprouts to share. And while you’re feeling grateful for chef Nathan Mayes, check out all the gorgeous folk art, tables from Stark Raven Fabrication and the killer cocktail menu.

Paradise Boba Tea • DeVargas Center, 199 D Paseo de Peralta, (505) 930-5924 • If the increased presence of boba in this part of town alone isn’t enough to hook you, this spot names its milk teas after anime characters.

Picnic NM Cheese and Charcuterie • CHOMP Food Hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B101, (802) 595-2251 • Every well functioning town and city needs a quality cheese shop. Picnic NM not only has a great selection of cheese, but offers a full menu with some beautiful cheese and charcuterie boards. The grilled cheese, with a Wisconsin cheddar, caramelized onions on Wild Leven bread hits just right.

Remix Audio Bar • 222 N Guadalupe St., rmxaudiobar.com • Santa Feans of a certain age will likely remember this as the former location of Fire & Hops. Now, after sayin’ farewell to their Marcy Street location, the Remix Audio Bar folks have taken over the space, with a regular rotation of local DJs, Japanese-inspired bites and possibly the best vegan ramen in town.

Restoration Pizza • 1607 Alcaldesa St., Ste. B, (505) 557-6672 • We’re all about the New Mexico-themed offerings at this new Bosque Brewing offshoot. The piñon nuts on that Roadrunner pie? Yes. You can also choose to forego the traditional red sauce for an herby olive oil base that is, frankly, to die for.

Roots and Leaves Casa de Kava • 301 N Guadalupe St., (720) 804-9379 • If you’re over 18 and looking for a different kind of buzz, Casa de Kava will let you try the Pacific Islands specialty while enjoying some of the edgiest drag acts in town.

Santa Fe Barbeque • CHOMP Food Hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B101, (505) 603-9051 • Classic Southern barbecue with a New Mexican twist, and yet another reason to visit Santa Fe’s ever-improving food hall.

Santa Fe Bees Restaurant • 235 N Guadalupe St., (505) 954-1008 • Since opening, these folks haven’t slowed down with their New Mexican, Mexican and authentic Salvadoran cuisines. Go for the supreme burrito and blue flautas, and don’t skimp on the crema salvadoreña or, when the mood strikes, an excellent burger.

Santa Fe Sconery • 326 S Guadalupe St., santafesconery.com • The Santa Fe Sconery, who recently opened shop in Capitol Coal, understands the gloriousness that is the Scottish-born pastry, and the flavors they’re coming up with take the scone game to unchartered territory. If you’re having trouble deciding between the apricot rosemary, hatch green chile cheese or the blueberry and lemon, opt for the assorted box 24 sampler.

Dr. Field Goods • DeVargas Center, 187 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 982-3033 • Oh yes, chef Josh Gerwin has taken over the Santa Fe Bar & Grill, and he’s updated the menu to match. Sure, you’ll still find OG faves here like the green chile-loaded Santa Fe meatloaf, but it’s also now home to Field Goods classics like the Greek-style calamari and specialty Cubano. And don’t forget the butchery, either.

Second Street Brewery (Railyard) • 1607 Paseo de Peralta, Ste. 10, (505) 989-3278 • Second Street’s presence has a lot to do with the hangout vibe of the Railyard, and though perennial faves like the stuffed Alien Burger and fish & chips always deliver, find specials, one-offs, themed events and, of course, plenty of those popular local suds.

Shake Foundation • 631 Cerrillos Road, (505) 988-8992 • Green chile cheeseburgers furreal. Plus, instead of milkshakes, they’re dubbed Adobe Mud Shakes here—try one with lavender ice cream and shoestring fries for al fresco dipping.

Sky Coffee • 1609 Alcaldesa St., skysantafe.com • The abundant natural lighting and bakery tarts make this a particularly good early-morning stop, but the ability to add Kakawa chocolate to your coffee is really boss. Take to the patio in warmer months—it’s gorgeous.

Social Kitchen & Bar • Sage Inn, 725 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-5952 • Self-described “South by Southwest” comfort food classics, with an emphasis on live trivia nights and oversized cocktails.

Tomasita’s • 500 S Guadalupe St., (505) 983-5721 • On the list of legendary local haunts, surely Tomasita’s deserves a spot near the top. Eat all the New Mexican you can handle or belly up to the full bar—that means margaritas—and don’t forget about the Randy Travis Plate, a dish with two pork chops named for the country musician.

Violet Crown Cinema • 1606 Alcaldesa St., (505) 216-5678 • Who knew a movie theater could serve up food so good? We cannot recommend the chicken flautas with red chile enough, but choose also from dishes like pizza, Frito pie and a damn fine veggie burger.

Whole Hog Café • 320 S Guadalupe St., (505) 474-3375 • With so many barbecue sauce options to choose from, we highly recommend you make yourself a little flight of dipping options to alternate. And come on, that Volcano sauce they only serve at the counter is just daring you to taste it.

• 851 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B, (505) 629-1678 • If you haven’t already tried the most New Mexican donuts in town, get a green chile apple fritter immediately. Maybe grab a red chile bacon toffee too and alternate bites for a kind of Christmas effect? And don’t forget the blue corn blueberry lavender option or apple cider donuts when in season.

Zacatlán Restaurant • 317 Aztec St., (505) 780-5174 • Chef Eduardo Rodriguez has somehow created an eatery with affordable brunch and fine dining dinner. Go for the mole negro chilaquiles for earlier in the day, then try the pork belly carnitas for dinner and end the evening with a bread pudding brioche tamal for dessert. Buen Provecho!

WEST ALAMEDA/AGUA FRÍA

The Betterday Coffee Shop • Solana Center, 905 W Alameda St., (505) 780-5638 • As much as we love the breakfast-burrito-in-a-jar option, we have to take this opportunity to shout-out the rare and marvelous appearance of a fried green tomato sandwich on a Santa Fe menu. We can also attest to the quality of the iced black coffee and others from Portland’s Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

Escondido • 1101 Paseo Corazón, (505) 316-4718 • Mexican fusion from a variety of northern regions courtesy of chef Fernando Ruiz. Escondido is fully renovated and it’s a beautiful thing. For the non-drinkers the artisan mocktails and tacos are a match made in heaven. And a vegetarian chile en nogada? Say no more.

Masa Sushi • Solana Center, 927 W Alameda St., (505) 982-3334 • An extensive and New Mexico-inspired sushi menu shines alongside abundant and unpretentious noodle and bento options.

La Montañita Co-op • Solana Center, 913 W Alameda St., (505) 984-2852 • Organic groceries, some of the best produce in town, a locally sourced deli counter and take-out lunch options—with plenty of treats on hand for after you eat your sandwich.

Pho Kim • Solana Center, 919 W Alameda St., (505) 820-6777 • That was a scary moment there when it seemed like Pho Kim might be closed, but they’re back to serving and better than ever. Check out that beef noodle soup with rare steak and/or delight in a pork bánh mì.

Piccolino • 2890 Agua Fría St., (505) 471-1480 • Any Italian food fan will tell you this could very well be Santa Fe’s finest spot for pastas, pizzas, salads and more. Dig the red checkered tablecloths, too, and the family vibe.

Ras Rody’s Jamaican Kitchen • 1320 Agua Fría St., (505) 385-3011 • A locally sourced and impressively innovative rotation of Jamaican vegan offerings that makes our heads spin. Curried jackfruit? Sweet potato pudding? Banana pancakes?! Yes, please. Devout carnivores won’t even mind. Just get the combo plate and you’ll thank us later.

Time Traveler’s Gastropub • 907 B W Alameda St., (505) 954-1087 • This newcomer to the restaurant scene was recently opened by New Mexico Hard Cider founder Craig Moya. A good gastropub is always welcome and this is the place to go for when those British pub food cravings hit. The fish and chips are done just right. They also do a traditional bangers and mash. So, yeah. This place is legit.

Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery • 2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808 • Besides carrying a huge chunk of the local metal and punk scene on its back, Tumbleroot is deservedly famed for its local beers and a dazzling variety of fusion food truck pop-ups, and that’s before you get to the beers and spirits, even.

Tune-Up Café • 1115 Hickox St., (505) 983-7060 • A wide range of deli and diner-style American and New Mexican offerings rounded out by a pack of El Salvadorean specialties such as pupusas and banana leaf-wrapped tamales. We know everyone (including us) loves the carrot cake, but don’t forget about those dreamy apple pies or the bonkers tres leches cake, which is easily the best in town thanks to its healthy helping of fruit.

Valentina’s • Solana Center, 945 W Alameda St., (505) 988-7165 • A homey, locals-centric family spot with the kind of smothered burritos that will satisfy even the most vicious chile cravings. We love the torta and fajita options, too, and you’ll often find mariachis wending their musical way through the seating areas.

Yalla! Shwarma • 505 S St Francis St., (505) 204-1421 • From plates and sandwiches to bowls and wraps, it’s all halal, plus vegans can rejoice in their wondrous falafel and other plant-based options. Just don’t forget to grab a couple chocolate covered dates for dessert.

SOUTH CAPITOL

Andale! • 1006 Marquez Place, (505) 316-0612 • Folks swear by the chile cheese fries and quesadillas at this truck, but if you’ve never tried one of the seven types of meat tortas with a side of fries or salad, you’re kind of blowing it.

Body of Santa Fe • 333 W Cordova Road, Ste. 200, (505) 986-0362 • It’s all about the power of plants at Body. Locally sourced, organic ingredients make up the majority of the vegan-centric menu here with nourishing soups, salads, sandwiches and noodle bowls. A vegan, green chile stew might just be better than striking gold and their drink list is no joke.

Bo’s Authentic Thai • 502 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 310-5826 • The name says it all, but doesn’t tell the tale of the citizens who swear by basically the whole truck’s menu.

Bruno’s • 1512 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 690-0966 • You might have to stay vigilant to get this truck during its open hours, but those who remain loyal to the cause will find some of the best pizza in town.

Craft Donuts & Coffee • 502 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 490-9171 • If funnel cake or turtle donuts (chocolate, crushed pecans and caramel) don’t strike your fancy, this place lets you build your own—which feels like a dangerous amount of responsibility.

Chicago Dog Express • 600 Cerrillos Road, (505) 984-2798 • Let us challenge you to a New Mexican-off: Locals get the fully loaded green chile cheese dog por vida, que no? OK—that red chile version is nothing to scoff at, either, or just go classic with the namesake dog.

El Chile Toreado • 807 Early St., (505) 500-0033 • All the rumors are true: Toreado really is that good. If you don’t believe us, try the buche (pork stomach) burrito and know that pretty much everyone has the breakfast burrito on their list of favorites.

Clafoutis • 333 W Cordova Road, (505) 988-1809 • Besides its heavily awarded pastry case, Clafoutis is great as a group brunch or meeting spot. All those high-quality quiches lorraines and salades Nicoises will make you feel impressive while ordering, but you’ll be hard-pressed to break the $15 mark on any one dish.

Dulce Capital • 1100 Don Diego Ave., (505) 989-9966 • Some of the prettiest pastries in town with all the expertly frothed beverages you’d hope for in accompaniment. If you’re lucky enough to score a banana tart, well, just try it and be amazed.

Empire Sushi Bar & Grill • 522 Cordova Road, (505) 416-5453 • So, just imagine counters covered in an endless supply of sushi, noodles and seafood and that’s pretty much what’s going on here. The all-you-can eat factor is the cherry on top.

Fun Noodle Bar • 514 W Cordova Road, (505) 974-8801 • Traditional Chinese and fusion entrees (think jalapeño chicken bumping shoulders with the Szechuan shrimp) alongside all noodle types. The best part? The noodles are hand-pulled.

Fusion Tacos Downtown • 502 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 316-2583 • The iconic red truck that’s soothed many a South Capitol worker’s lunchtime stress. The birria here is deservedly famous, and we maintain it is best consumed as part of Fusion’s iconic ramen bowl. Also incredible? Crispy carnitas tacos.

Kakawa Chocolate House • 1050 E Paseo de Peralta, (505) 982-0388 • Bonnie Bennett’s truffle assortments are stunning, but if you haven’t also tried those meticulously researched cacao elixirs, you’re missing out. In summation, chocolate rules.

Kaune’s Neighborhood Market • 511 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 982-2629 • Plenty of grab-and-go options, plus a killer wine selection, butchery and the only place to get certain sweet treats.

Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen • 555 W Cordova Road, (505) 983-7929 • One of those been-around-for-forever places with a huge margarita list, all the New Mexican classics and, as of a few weeks ago, lowered prices and extended happy hour action.

Mariscos La Playa • 537 W Cordova Road, (505) 982-2790 • The tostadas de ceviche and the beach scene painted on the door remind you all is well at this seafood hotspot, but you should probably get that bucket or Coronitas anyway.

Modern General • 637 Cerrillos Road, (505) 930-5462• Salad spot Vinaigrette’s sister restaurant is as creative as its sibling, with more coffee options and an adorable store for homesteading accoutrements.

The New Santa Fe Baking Company • 504 W Cordova Road, (505) 557-6435 • We still owe Filiberto Rodriguez a massive thank you for resurrecting the Baking Company, finding a balance between the old and new menu items and, most importantly, bringing back those fabled handheld brekkie b’s.

Nothing Bundt Cakes • 524A W Cordova Road, (505) 230-1325 • A mother/daughter team run the local iteration of this franchise bakery specializing in the beloved bundt cakes. SFR staffers ate about a million of them when they helped us feed the audience at one of our reading events and have even ordered cakes for the office.

Paper Dosa • 551 W Cordova Road, (505) 930-5521 • The texture of that perfectly crisped paneer and peas dosa? Crepes could not compete. Don’t forget the obligatory mango lassi to accompany it, though, and remember that if everyone loves a place, there’s probably a great reason.

Pyramid Café • 505 W Cordova Road, (505) 989-1378 • Spanakopita, tagine, kabobs and some of the best fries in town. Pro tip? Get the key lime pie.

Radish & Rye • 505 Cerrillos Road, (505) 930-5325 • Chef Dru Ruebush has somehow created the perfect balance of fine dining experience without overblown nonsense. Find one of the best bourbon lists in town and refined Southern fare.

Restaurant Martín • 526 Galisteo St., (505) 820-0919 • Chef Martin Rios keeps on getting nominated for James Beard Awards, and the maple leaf duck breast with a cashew-celery root purée and pepper-honey duck jus might have something to do with it. Well, that and the rest of his inventive menu.

Sage Bakehouse • 535 Cerrillos Road, (505) 820-7243 • When in doubt, go for an almond croissant, then think about how many locals and restaurants swear by the bread that comes fresh out of this bakery every day.

• 501 W Cordova Road, (505) 988-4951 • You know you’re in for a treat when the menu is so extensive it uses a combined letter-number system to designate different orders. We strongly support the #20B: rice vermicelli with BBQ pork.

Santa Fe BBQ • 502 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 603-9051 • You had us at “Texas-sized turkey legs,” and you kept us with brisket that would make a bubbe weep.

Santafamous Street Eats • 502 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 269-2858 • Heed the “BEET yes beet not beef” taco listing, and love on those loaded tots while you dig the street food vibe.

Tiny’s Restaurant & Lounge • 1005 St. Francis Drive, Ste. 117, (505) 983-9817 • Frequent live music events and the kind of enormous ribeye and relleno plates you’d hope for after hearing the name.

Torogoz • 410 Old Santa Fe Trail, Ste. A, (505) 603-8100 • Taking over the Raaga-Go space, Torogoz offers Salvadorian-Mexican grill fusion. A Salvadoran breakfast is a beautiful, delicious thing that should not be missed.

Vinaigrette • 709 Don Cubero Alley, (505) 820-9205 • We swear by the Omega salad (helllllo, roughage!), but the carrot cake here really steals the show, and you simply must try the Cuban sandwich.

TRIANGLE DISTRICT/ST. MICHAEL’S DRIVE

Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café • 1620 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 988-9688 • Ayurvedic dosas are just the beginning at this health-forward, no-meat eatery. Try the chai, too.

Anthony’s Grill • 1622 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 365-2932 • Did you know you can get catfish here alongside the classic shrimp tempura and stir fry? Say hey to owner James Anthony Moore for us.

Back Road Pizza • 1807 Second St., Ste. 1, (505) 955-9055 • Owner Piper Kapin transformed Back Road into a mini-grocery during the pandemic while still serving up some of the most popular pies in the city. The patio is the stuff of summertime Santa Fe dreams.

Bread Shop • 1703 Lena St., (505) 230-8421 • It has all the artisanal loaf and pastry options you could possibly imagine, but we’re really psyched that the Bread Shop is still using those heavenly slices for sandwiches, too.

Bubble King • 1722 St. Michael’s Drive, Ste. D, (858) 212-6149 • Enough boba flavors to go toe-to-toe with Baskin-Robbins’ 31, alongside a stuffed rack of imported Japanese snacks.

Burrito Spot • 1057 Cerrillos Road, (505) 820-0779 • Listen to us very carefully. Once you’ve tried the Burrito Spot drive thru’s roughly $6 carne asada burrito, you need never be tempted by Taco Bell again. Need a quick snack? Get the three rolled tacos with guac and cheese.

Cafecito • 922 Shoofly St., (505) 310-0089 • If you haven’t already given Cafecito’s lunch menu a gander, now’s the time for an empanada sampler plate with fresh-brewed maté to match. Heck, just visit to meet the robot busser. Seriously, they have a robot busser.

Casa Bonita • 1814 Second St., (505) 365-2172 • The vacant Second Street building has finally been filled, and all-day breakfast is a part of the deal, along with classic New Mexican dishes, and the menu doesn’t stop there. Oh, and they’re open seven days a week, buds.

Chocolate Maven • 821 W San Mateo Road, (505) 984-1980 • Can’t decide between eggs Florentine, Benedict and Copenhagen? Have it all three ways with the Ménage à Trois plate—but make sure to leave room for the chocolate petit four or any of about a bazillion pastries, cookies, muffins, pies and cakes. Open only for breakfast and lunch hours.

Chow’s Asian Bistro • 720 St. Michael’s Drive, Ste. Q, (505) 471-7120 • You know the Chinese food drill, and, if you’re from around here, why Chow’s has remained a local’s favorite for eons.

Counter Culture Café • 930 Baca St., (505) 995-1105 • Home of what must be the most popular cinnamon roll in town, Counter Culture takes cards now, baby, and has quite the dedicated fanbase. Maybe it’s the killer breakfast and lunch options, or maybe it’s just because of the most excellent breakfast burrito.

Iconik Coffee Roasters (Lena) • 1600 Lena St., (505) 428-0996 • Santa Fe loves Iconik across its three locations—and we don’t just mean for its coffee. Grab a tasty breakfast bowl or a damn fine cookie on Lena Street (the OG, as it were).

Iconik Coffee Roasters (Red) • 1366 Cerrillos Road, (505) 428-0996 • Oh yes, darlings, you read that right. There’s now one more place to get your Iconik caffeine fix—and this one’s right on Cerrillos, in prime pre-work commute territory.

Kai Sushi • 720 St. Michael’s Drive, Ste. 2M, (505) 438-7221 • Try the Yam Yam specialty roll here, folks. You won’t believe how well that sweet potato makes the eel sing until you’ve tasted it for yourself.

Kakawa Chocolate House (San Mateo) • 851 W San Mateo Road, (505) 930-5968 • Even if you’re a downtown Kakawa purist, this new location is worth the visit for the aromas alone. This is where the cacao magic happens, and with the door to the kitchen almost always open, the chocolate-infused air is unbeatable. Try the chile d’arbol.

Lago Cafe • 1704 B1, Lena St., (505) 305-8447 • When a Cuban spot pops up out of nowhere, you know the local culinary diversity is headed in the right direction. Start off with the classic croquetas and tostones (fried plantains stuffed with ham and cheese) and then move on to classics like the slowed stewed beef dish, Ropa Vieja. The experience wouldn’t be complete with a guava and cheese stuffed pastry for dessert. Cuba, bienvenido a Santa Fe.

Lotus Dumpling House • 1807 Second St., Ste. 35, (505) 303-3740 • Can you think of anything that matches the sheer textural satisfaction of your very first bite into a well-made vegetable dumpling? Let us know, because we can’t get it out of our heads.

Midtown Bistro • 901 W San Mateo Road, Ste. A, (505) 820-3121 • While this is most definitely a dinner-friendly spot, we prefer visiting in the daytime when there’s plenty of sunshine to play off the rock garden outside. And that portobello, cream cheese and avocado sandwich is hearty enough to please even the most carnivorous palettes.

Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe • 1711 Llano St., Ste. F/G, (505) 473-7703 • There are plenty of spots in town that like to skimp on their sammy offerings (we won’t name any names)—but Mucho blessedly veers in the opposite direction. The sandwiches inside these nostalgic brown bags always come piled tall and accompanied by chips and a free cookie. Because you deserve it.

• 1098 ½ S St. Francis Drive (access on Pen Road), (505) 982-9692 • If you’re feeling sacrilegious and don’t want a classic caffeinated option, let yourself drift away in the warm embrace of that dandelion chicory latte.

Ouroboros Bagel • 1807 Second St., Ste. 13, bagelsantafe.odoo.com • Adam Stone is no stranger to the bagel. His experience and determination has proven to pay off. Ourboros Bagel is the real deal and the closest you’ll get to a New York bagel experience. Whether choosing a Chimayó red chile bagel, an everything bagel or an olive and rosemary bagel, you won’t be disappointed.

Ozu • 1708 Lena St., Ste. 101, ozusantafe.com • The kitchen supply company Tenzo opened this Japanese joint a few years ago, and we’re still so pumped. Say hey for us when you stop by for bento or a little roll or something, and don’t forget the micro-grocery options for cooking at home.

Pizzeria Espíritu • 1722 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 424-8000 • The self-titled pie (with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, garlic, mozzarella, provolone and Romano) earns its namesake serious props, but don’t sleep on that Greek pie with olives, onion and feta.

Ramblin’ Café • 1420 Second St., (505) 989-1272 • The kind of pages-long menu that makes our indecisive asses break into a cold sweat, you can find everything from Frito pie to Philly cheesesteaks underneath the enormous and heartwarming “THANK YOU” scrawled across Ramblin’s doorway. Get the chips and guac.

Root 66 Café • 1704 Lena St., (505) 780-8249 • The vegan baby challah buns here make our semitic hearts sing—and for the dog lovers among us, Root 66 also offers fresh-baked pup treats, so you and your canine companion can fully share the bakery experience.

Sagche’s Coffee House • 730 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 780-5263 • Brothers Erwin and Walfre Sagche have one of the best breakfast and lunch eateries in town, serving New Mexican fare and Guatemalan classics like pepian de pollo, hand-made tortillas and tamales. Their Guatemalan coffee is always hot and fresh and goes great with a typical Guatemalan breakfast or a slice of the banana bread. Read our 3 Questions Column with Erwin here

Santa Fe Bite • 1616-A St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 428-0328 • Shout-out to Angela Mason and Armando Rivas, who purchased the eatery from longtime owners Bonnie and John Eckre not all that long ago. Y’all have kept the burger game tight over there.

The Shack by Agapao Coffee & Tea • 1650 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 699-4633 • The same roasts you’ll find downtown, but with the convenience of the drive-thru.

Sunrise Family Restaurant • 1851 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 820-0643 • Why yes, that is a giant breakfast painted on that old decommissioned satellite dish. If you aren’t aiming to honor the iconic exterior with a classic Sunrise breakfast plate (eggs, chile-smothered home potatoes and melted cheese), expand your palate with a menudo bowl.

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen • 1512 Pacheco St., Bldg. B, (505) 795-7383 • Emphasizing fresh, natural, whole foods and seasonal ingredients, is now entirely gluten-free. Now, your allergy-plagued friends can order in safety.

Valentina’s Dos • 730 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 416-8097 • A second dose of Valentina’s is always welcome. A classic spot for Mexican, New Mexican, seafood, tortas and more. The cheesy quesadillas and stuffed sopaipillas go great with one of their house-made margaritas.

CERRILLOS ROAD CORRIDOR

Adelita’s Mexican Restaurant • 3136 Cerrillos Road, (505) 474-4897 • We have no idea what other place in town regularly serves nopalitos alongside its eggs, but this one’s named after La Adelita, the archetypal Mexican soldadera. You’ll get the same revolutionary attitude in the food.

Alicia’s Tortilleria • 1314 Rufina Circle, Ste. A5, (505) 438-9545 • As you might imagine, the goal here is to choose a dish that will let those oh-so-fresh tortillas shine through. We recommend the steak quesadillas. But don’t sleep on the chips and guac.

Baja Tacos • 2621 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-8762 • In addition to all the classic Mexican and New Mexican fillings, Baja also offers bean and tofu tacos for $2.95 a pop. The breakfast burrito is famous for the most excellent hash browns inside.

Baked & Brew • 1310 Cerrillos Road, (505) 954-1346 • Owner-baker Kate Holland and her team offer up handcrafted artisanal pastries that look almost too good to eat, and the coffee’s to die for. A sandwich/soup combo also makes for the perfect lunch, but we know why you’re really there—the breakfast sandwich and/or cruffin (that’s a croissant/muffin, btw).

Café Castro • 2811 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-5800 • The Castro family are absolute sweethearts and local legends. The Guadalupe mural by Reyes Padilla always makes us smile and those perfectly executed New Mexican dishes are downright historic. The new cooperative, staff-owned model Castro has embraced, keeps things as local as it can get. Keep an eye out for their re-opening any day now.

El Comal Restaurant • 3571 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-3224 • Man, do we get a kick out of seeing a classic eggs and bacon plate being labeled the “American breakfast” to flip the tables on the more US-centric menus around town, but the tortilla burger at El Comal might be our number-one choice.

Crepas-oh! • 1382 Vegas Verdes Drive, (505) 257-8775 • Of course there’s a full selection of crepes and lunch options, and if you don’t try the key lime crepe, well...are you really living?

Dion’s • 2014 Cerrillos Road, (505) 424-7333 • If Dion’s hasn’t been designated the state’s official pizzamaker by this point, what are we even doing here? If you haven’t tried a slice of the 505 (green chile and pepperoni), what are you doing with your life? Ranch fanatics be warned, though—once you’ve got the taste for Dion’s ranch, no other dressing will suffice, at least when it comes to pizza crusts.

Fritangas La Prietunga • 2864 Cerrillos Road (outside Big 5 Sporting Goods), (505) 913-1558 • One of the precious few Nicaraguan spots in town, the gorditas de pancita are a treasure. And for those in an adventurous mood, La Prietunga also offers pig’s head quesadillas. Try it for the bragging rights.

Fu Sushi • 2428 Cerrillos Road, (505) 490-5384 • A new all-you-can-eat sushi joint speaks for itself. This place has every roll imaginable. Just don’t get kicked out for pulling a Homer Simpson.

Gorditas Moreno • 1966 Cerrillos Road, (505) 699-0361 • Gorditas are a glorious creation that are often overshadowed by tacos and burritos. But the soft masa dough wrapped around various fillings, grilled to a crispy-on-the-outside-gooey-on-the-inside perfection. With a selection of fillings like bean and cheese, picadillo and the guisado, you can’t really go wrong.

High Desert Café and Bar • 2810 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-5348 • Set in the sleek setting of the The Mystic Hotel, this is a great spot to enjoy some opulent cocktails and tasty flatbreads. Visit for the Saturday brunch, or pop by at night for live music curated by local record label Mama Mañana.

India House • 2501 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-2651 • We have a childhood soft spot for both the lamb korma and paneer makhani, and it’s a blessing to find reliable Indian food on this side of St. Francis.

Jambo Café and Jambo Hapa Food Truck • 2010 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-1269 • What can be said about beloved chef Ahmed Obo that hasn’t been said? He’s amazing. Full stop. Kenyan cuisine is the specialty at Jambo, but there’s nothing Obo can’t ace, from Caribbean oxtail stew to Moroccan lamb to cumin French fries.

Java Joe’s • 1248 Siler Road, (505) 930-5763 • A sure place to spot Meow Wolfers on their way to the corporate offices, Java Joe’s offers intriguingly croissant-y flaky cinnamon rolls and a daily rotation of bagel flavors alongside its tried-and-true beverages.

Jesushi • 2217 Cerrillos Road, (505) 204-5330 • A precious and impressively fresh sushi truck whose namesake roll features shrimp tempura, avocado cream cheese, torched salmon, green onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce. All hail chef Jesus Mendoza!

Kakawa Chocolate House • 1300 Rufina Circle, Ste. A-4, (505) 930-5460 • Rounding out the holy trinity of Kakawa storefronts, this Rufina Taproom-adjacent joint allows you to satisfy your cacao and hops cravings within walking distance of each other.

K’ Bueno Tacos, Burritos & More • 2621 Cerrillos Road, (505) 365-2076 • It doesn’t get more Cerrillos Road-y than K’ Bueno—and it’s one of the scarce few spots in town where you can still get things like tripitas and lengua tacos.

Lu Lu’s Chinese Cuisine • 3011 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-1688 • The exterior might look a bit nondescript, but the bright walls and panda-covered menu awaiting you inside are as wholesome as they come.

Madame Matisse • 1291 San Felipe Ave., (505) 772-0949 • You won’t believe the French onion soup, pear croissants, salmon goat cheese tarts and specialty breads at this French bakery tucked away here behind a used car shop. Even its somewhat hidden locale can’t stop the local love.

Mampuku Ramen • 1965 Cerrillos Road, (505) 772-0169 • The Ghibli-worthy tonkotsu bowls this side of town deserves. Don’t forget to save a little room for the quartered mochi. Add a piece of tempura green chile to anything while you’re there, because it just plain works.

Mariscos Costa Azul • 2875 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-4594 • Eat the camarones agua chile straight outta the molcajete and feel truly at one with your meal.

Mizu’s Boba Tea Spot • 2063 Cerrillos Road, (505) 690-7081 • Even if you’re not yet a boba fan, you’re going to want to give this place your money. Mizu’s was literally started by a local 12-year-old, and it’s named after her family dog. Can’t get cuter than that. The new location makes the drive down Cerrillos actually worth the traffic jams.

Ortega’s Jerky • 2631 Cerrillos Road, (505) 484-9726 • Grab a gallon bag of savory smoked meats and call it a day.

El Paisano Supermarket • 3140 Cerrillos Road, Ste. D, (505) 424-9105 • Stroll up to that lunch counter and order chicharrones while daydreaming you’re in Kahlo-era Mexico City. OK, or get the gorditas. Then it’s time for some shopping and, if you’re lucky, taco night with all the best stuff. The dried chile selection is a whole market on its own.

The Pantry • 1820 Cerrillos Road, (505) 986-0022 • Please don’t judge our Nuevomexicanismo too harshly if we tell you the chicken fried steak is still one of our favorite breakfast items here. Of course, the pancakes are some of the best in town, too, and we mustn’t forget the carne adovada breakfast burrito.

El Parasol • 1833 Cerrillos Road, (505) 995-8015 • El Parasol continues to top locals’ favorite taco lists, and not just because of the crunchy shells and tender shredded meats within; they do a killer vegetarian taco, too, with potatoes, guacamole and other delicious ingredients. Remember the burritos while you’re there, too.

Pho Ava Vietnamese Restaurant • 2430 Cerrillos Road, (505) 557-6572 • There are only two kinds of people in this world: rare steak and meatball noodle soup people and clay pot stir fry people. We’re both. And we’ll get a banh mi now and then. Actually, this whole menu is tops.

Los Potrillos • 1947 Cerrillos Road, (505) 992-0550 • That killer eatery has developed a devoted following for its abundant seafood-centric Mexican specialties, and people of a certain age will like the whole it-used-to-be-a-’90s-Pizza-Hut vibe.

La Reina • El Rey Court, 1862 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-1931 • Fine mezcal cocktails are the original name of the game at La Reina (the Ultima Palabra with maraschino liqueur is our current fave), but the El Rey Court bar has become one of the best spots in town for live music and queer nights. Say hi to bartender Heather for us if you see her.

Realburger • 2641 Cerrillos Road, (505) 474-7325 • Yes, you’ll most definitely adore that patty melt and the chicken fried chicken, but it’s worth an early trip to snag a breakfast burrito as well. The crinkling of those wrappers is supreme ASMR and the homey feel of the dining room is glorious.

Red Enchilada • 1310 Osage Ave., (505) 820-6552 • Forever on our list of places we love, find New Mexican classics and pupusas, plus some of the best red around, and quite possibly the best sopaipillas in town.

× Expand Anson Stevens-Bollen John Rowley of Rowley Farmhouse Ales is kind of a real-life mad scientist.

Rowley Farmhouse Ales • 1405 Maclovia St., (505) 428-0719 • Head brewer John Rowley is a chemist by training, which will come as no surprise once you’ve tasted his and chef Jeffrey Kaplan’s sudsy handiwork. The X-Files themed names scattered throughout the menu are just a bonus, and the neighborhood feel is fab in the spring and summer.

Second Street Brewery (Rufina Taproom) • 2920 Rufina St., (505) 954-1068 • Live music meets local beer, plus hits from the storied business’ multi-location menu, specials and a killer patio.

Soup Star • 1372 Vegas Verdes Drive, (505) 316-5168 • Soup Star’s rotating daily menu of bisques and broths (you might encounter anything from creamy curried carrot to Hungarian mushroom soup) will allow you to recreate that soup flight experience year-round.

Sopaipilla Café • 2900 Cerrillos Road (in the Days Inn Motel), (505) 474-1448 • Sopaipilla Café is truly New Mexican, not just in its cuisine but also in its laid-back friendliness and namesake goodness. Yes, it’s part of a motel—don’t be a snob.

Tender Fire • 1862 Cerrillos Road, in El Rey Court, tenderfirekitchen.com • There’s a reason this pop-up’s pizzas often sell out days in advance: That perfectly crunchy wood-fired margherita pie will make you see deities. Check the website for specific dates and times. Word on the street is a brick-and-mortar is a work in progress.

Tokyo Café • 1847 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-1688 • There are certain itches that only the (drive-thru accessible) hibachi beef teriyaki lunch special can scratch, but if you’re feeling fancier than that, teriyaki bacon-wrapped shrimp never hurts.

Tortilla Flats • 3139 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-8685 • Throw this New Mexican eatery on the list of haunts that seem more geared toward locals than tourists. We don’t have a whole lot of those around here any more.

Turquoise Teapot and Cat Café • 1221 Flagman Way Ste. B5, santafecatcafe.com • The name says it all. Drink tea and hang out with adoptable cats from local rescue Felines and Friends. We’re glad Santa Fe caught on to this Japanese trend. Who doesn’t want to hang out with cats while sipping tea or coffee and eating pastries?

Uncle DT’s Smokehouse • 3134 Rufina St., (505) 372-7605 • Brisket so charming, it could only come from an Americana musician turned barbecue entrepreneur. We’re not kidding: Check out pitmaster David Thom pluckin’ his way around town as part of the High Desert Rangers.

Weck’s • 2000 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-9111 • It may not be the only Weck’s in the Southwest, but who are we to deny any huevos rancheros a seat at the table?

Wild Leaven Bakery • 1189 Parkway Drive, e3, wildleavenbakery.com • Originally a Taos joint, Santa Fe finally has a place to enjoy Andre and Jessica Kempton’s pecan chile bars and specialty sourdough without heading for the hills. We’re hoping this second relocation off Cerrillos will stick.

The Wok • 2860 Cerrillos Road, (505) 424-8126 • While The Wok is known for its expert handling of fried tofu in black bean sauce, we maintain you need at least one order of egg flower soup per visit for it to really count.

Yama’s Greek Rotisserie • 2411 Cerrillos Road, (505) 930-5921 • The restaurant’s motto is “with each bite you get a little more Greek,” by which logic we should be currently posing in the Met’s sculpture hall. Seriously though, the avgolemono soup works wonders for the common cold.

RODEO ROAD

Los Amigos • 3904 Rodeo Road, (505) 438-0600 • Not to be confused with Dos Amigos, the strawberry-stuffed pancakes and huevos rancheros with divinely thick-cut potato chunks are 100% not a drill, and the carne adovada is among Santa Fe’s best.

Double Dragon • 3005 S St. Francis Drive, Ste. D3, (505) 989-8880 • The Happy Family special (lobster, scallop, jumbo shrimp, chicken, beef and pork with scrambled egg) may not be able to legally guarantee smoother relationships with your kin, but it’s at least a worthy match to most hangriness-related conflicts.

Garbo’s Restaurant • Montecito Santa Fe, 500 Rodeo Road, (505) 428-7777 • Country club-type seafood-centric dishes in a retirement community setting? Now we almost can’t wait to get old.

Java Joe’s • Rodeo Plaza, 2801 Rodeo Road, Ste. B8, (505) 474-5282 • The same potent beans powering the Siler Road location—but this time with a drive-thru window.

Joe’s Dining • Rodeo Plaza, 2801 Rodeo Road, Ste. A5, (505) 471-3800 • Now under new ownership, Joe’s founders Roland and Sheila Richter recently sold Joe’s to restaurateur Joaquin Garofolohas. Jeremy’s hoping Sunday brunch and Twin Peaks-style red/white/black midcentury decor doesn’t soon go out of style.

Kaffee Haus • 1599 S St. Francis Drive • Hot coffee drinks without all that cumbersome getting out of the car. You’ll know you’re there when you start thinking, “Look at that adorable tiny house!” That adorable tiny house has the coffee. Got it?

Posa’s El Merendero • 1514 Rodeo Road, (505) 820-7672 • While those freezable tamales have saved many a homesick college student, the burritos are truly Posa’s crowning glory. Just trust us on this one: Try the chile dog burrito.

Pupuseria Y Lonchera La Providencia • 3920-3924 Rodeo Road, (505) 231-8617 • El Salvadoran pupusas, tacos el pastor and fried plantains, all served street food-style from a food truck by a sweet El Salvadorean family.

T

ibet Kitchen • 3003 S St. Francis Drive, (505) 982-6796 • Try the momo (Tibetan dumplings available with chicken, beef or vegetable filling and both steamed and fried options), but don’t underestimate the value of being able to find real blood sausage and butter tea in this neck of the woods, either.

SOUTHSIDE

Angel’s Bakery & Cafe • 4350 Airport Road, Ste. 13, (505) 557-6156 • Even in that enormous display case stuffed with rolled and bedrizzled goodies, Angel’s tarts are straight up unmissable, and the tres leches cake is downright divine. Hard up and can’t get to the Southside? Kaune’s grocery store usually has items from Angel’s (and Sage and Chocolate Maven).

Blue Corn Cafe • 4056 Cerrillos Road, (505) 438-1800 • A member of the Santa Fe Dining family, the former Hidden Mountain reverted to its Blue Corn Brewery name and menu. Find New Mexican fare, plus burgers, tortas and lots more. Oh! And beer. Don’t forget the beer. Blue Corn Cafe is temporarily closed, so keep an eye out for their re-opening.

• 3530 Zafarano Drive, Ste. C-3, (505) 471-0108 • We recommend you grab a partner in pasta and share some pancette con penne magic. Bene!

Capeesh Pizza Co. 4250 Cerrillos Road, capeeshpizzaco.com• Though we’ll always have that 1990s love for Sbarro in our hearts, we’re not mad about this-here pizza joint at Santa Fe Place. They’re non-GMO and offer round, square and rectangle pies.

Chapin y Mex • 6417 Airport Road, (505) 467-8289 • There are certain colds that only a traditional Guatemalan caldo de pata de res can cure, and Chapin y Mex is one of the few places in town offering that miraculous broth.

Cleopatra Café (Southside) • 3482 Zafarano Drive, (505) 474-5644 • Find the divine dolmas and falafel-ly ever after you’re seeking. The fries go with everything, too, and there are numerous plates for any appetite.

La Cocina de Doña Clara • 4350 Airport Road, Ste. 4, (505) 473-1081 • One of the few places in town offering nopalito gorditas—which seems a little strange, given the abundance of said cactus right around our homes, but we’ll take all the nopalito we can get.

Craft Donuts & Coffee • 3482 Zafarano Drive., (505) 658-6515 • From humble food cart beginnings to this increasingly popular brick and mortar, Craft has expanded and Santa Fe can’t get enough of its creative donuts. Sure, they have the hits, but signature varieties like the orange creamsicle, sea salt caramel and even the iconic pink glazed with sprinkles appropriately dubbed the Homer.

Dion’s • 4980 Promenade Blvd., (505) 501-6060 • There’s something about the way Dion’s slices the tomatoes on that Santorini pie that’s so satisfying.

Los Dogos • 3985 Cerrillos Road, (505) 455-6147 • Your go-to spot for Juárez-style hot dogs, which for the uninitiated are bacon-wrapped for extra decadence. If you’re really looking to treat yourself, try the dogonachos.

Fast & Real Burritos • 5741 Airport Road • Don’t let that long line of cars scare you away. It moves just as fast as the name promises and the breakfast quesadilla is more than worth the brief wait. Honestly, it’s so for real.

Flying Tortilla • 4250 Cerrillos Road, (505) 424-1680 • Perfectly crispy breakfast potatoes and a multitude of lunch offerings that don’t skimp on the gravy. Don’t underestimate that meatloaf and remember, eggs are always a great start to the day.

Fusion Tacos • 5984 Airport Road, (505) 501-3677 • Whether your delivery method of choice is chorreada, taco, quesadilla or burrito, make sure you try that deservedly prized birria. And if you can’t make it here, there’s about a dozen other locations around town, like in the next listing.

Fusion Tacos • Santa Fe Place Mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, (505) 303-3875 • We’re so happy that Fusion has opened a brick-and-mortar spot, and that strategic mall placement makes it a blessed local oasis amidst a sea of chain stores.

Horseman’s Haven • 4354 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-5420 • Offering New Mexican dishes “como en su casa,” Horseman’s is best known for its blisteringly spicy green chile—which you can also buy by the quart if a single dish’s worth just isn’t enough to satisfy your need for heat.

Jaripeo Grill & Beer • 3565 Cerrillos Road, (505) 930-5433 • $3.50 papupas? What more do you need in life? However, if pupusas aren’t your jam, there is bound to be something in the American, Mexican and Central American offerings on Jaripeo’s menu that will satiate your cravings. Just don’t leave without trying the plantain empanadas.

El Milagro • 3482 Zafarano Drive, Ste. C, (505) 474-2888 • Roast beef burritos so good, we think they might actually have some talismanic properties. You’ve probably heard the green chile cheeseburger is iconic, too.

Monkey’s Food Truck • 3300 Calle Maria Luisa, Ste. 3, (505) 670-8351 • The melty strings of cheese coming off the illustrated burger on the menu aren’t editorialized. The Hawaiian and green chile cheeseburgers really are dripping with that much deliciousness.

New York Deli Southside • 4056 Cerrillos Road, (505) 424-1200 • Now separated from the downtown bagel joint that used to share its name, New York Deli offers the farm-fresh egg and cheese sandwiches that give us motivation to get up in the morning at prices that feel like 2013 rather than 2024.

El Paisano Supermarket • 4405 Airport Road, (505) 416-5534 • Stop in to the Southside’s newest full-service grocery for a quick bite at the counter to-go. Carne asada or mole or picadillo or barbacoa? And that’s just part of the burrito list. Hungry hordes will also find a long list of gorditas, tacos, tortas y más. Everything just feel bigger here.

Paleteria Oasis • 4641 Airport Road, Ste. 2, (505) 780-8544 • Those Nutella paletas with fresh strawberries are known as some of the creamiest frozen treats in town, and we’ve been known to demolish a churro-laden milkshake, too.

The Pantry Dos • 20 White Feather Road, (505) 365-2859 • So many Pantries, so little time. This Pantry outpost provides IAIA and Community College folks a much-needed opportunity to fuel their studying without straying too far from the library, and the residents nearby luck out, too.

El Parasol • 298 Dinosaur Trail, (505) 995-8226 • The Southside location of the famous eatery has an indoor and outdoor dining space so you and your next-level tacos can take your time while soaking in the open vistas.

PC’s Restaurant & Lounge • 4220 Airport Road, (505) 473-7164 • While the downtown crowd may not yet have developed a proper appreciation for the chile-smothered offerings here, we’re old enough (and Southside enough) to sit here all like, “You fools should go to PC’s!”

Piazza Caffè • 2574 Camino Entrada (505) 303-3912 • Plaza Cafe southside owner Leondaro Razatos knows a thing or two about running a restaurant and when Rustica recently closed its doors, Razato’s new endeavor had the space it needed to manifest. Rustic Italian fare is the name of the game here, with a focus on the Tuscany region which means house-made pastas to go along with a classic bolognese, wood-fired pizza and so much more, all in homage to Razato’s partner’s sweet little nonna.

Pizza Centro • 3470 Zafarano Drive, Ste. D, (505) 471-6200 • You’ll never have to wonder how long the calzones here waited for your arrival—they’re all custom-made to your order from the enormous list of standard and primo topping options. Stumped by what to order? Try the Alphabet City, baby. That flash-fried eggplant takes the pizza experience to the next level.

La Plancha Latin Grill • 3470 Zafarano Drive, Ste. C, (505) 466-2060 • Formerly based in Eldorado, La Plancha’s owners made the shrewd decision to share their pupusas and parilladas with the rest of Santa Fe, and we’re deeply grateful for that. Try the mole, too, and the proprietary green rice.

Plaza Café Southside • 3466 Zafarano Drive, (505) 424-0755 • All the Nuevomexicano comfort of the downtown flagship, just without the parking issues. Celebrate not having to drive in circles around the restaurant with a plate of crispy avocado tacos, then check out the pie case for something sweet.

Puerto Peñasco • 4681 Airport Road, Ste. 1, (505) 438-6622 • The specialty here is the pescado relleno, stuffed seafood served with fries you’ll have to try to believe. But, really, the whole menu’s a banger. Seriously, though, don’t sleep on the fries.

El Queretaño • 4430 Airport Road, (505) 501-5797 • Fresh tortas, tostadas and tacos galore, in a section of Airport where El Queretaño stands out as an island amidst the onslaught of nationwide chain restaurants. So long, Panera!

The Ranch House • 2571 Cristo’s Road, (505) 424-8900 • Texas oak-smoked red chile baby back ribs bring the best of Lone Star State barbecue to New Mexico, and it’s all thanks to chef/owner Josh Baum (the same dude behind Italian eatery Rustica across the street).

Refresquería Las Delicias • 4350 Airport Road, Ste. 13, (505) 438-0280 • Thank God, we finally get an opportunity to talk about chamango (aka chamoyada). We hope for your sake you’ve already enjoyed the classic combination of mango, chamoy and tajin, but blending it all up into a smoothie takes the summer treat to an indescribable new level.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q • 6581 Cerrillos Road, (505) 395-4227 • Featuring glorious peach cobbler and a Texas brisket so specialized, you can customize your order by moisture level. And if you’re in need of an excuse for early-hours barbecue consumption, that same brisket is also available in a breakfast taco.

Santa Fe Capitol Grill • 3462 Zafarano Drive, (505) 471-6800 • Offering all sorts of classic American specials along the fish and chips line, plus prime rib burritos and an entire suite of sushi and spring rolls. If you’re feeling puro Santa, however, note the green chile bacon cheeseburger might be the most amazing thing you can eat.

Sweet Santa Fe • Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road, (505) 428-0012 • More than 25 truffle flavors create near endless combination possibilities for your own hand-designed box, including pairing a blackberry balsamic truffle with raspberry cardamom and Grand Marnier-stuffed goodies. Sweet also has a full café menu filled with sandwiches and traditional breakfast options.

Taquería Argelia • 4720 Airport Road (in the Airport Road Car Wash parking lot), (505) 204-5211 • We strongly recommend the torta Hawaiana, which features ham, avocado and grilled pineapple. Street (or parking lot) food forever!

• 3482 Zafarano Drive, (505) 424-1818 • The only Thai restaurant in the whole state to be given the Thai Select Award three times by Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce (seriously). If you aren’t afraid of a little spice—and we sincerely hope you aren’t, living here—try the pad kee mow.

Tribes Coffeehouse • 3470 Zafarano Drive, Ste. A, (505) 473-3615 • While we still get a little sniffly every time we drive past the old Regal and see those marquee lights off, it’s worth it for Tribes’ intimidatingly stuffed menu ranging from smoothies and specialty lattes to falafel and tostadas.

NORTH OF SANTA FE

Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop • 218 Camino La Tierra, (505) 983-2100 • One need not be a wine expert to enjoy the roasted cauliflower steak and house-made stracciatella (although if you are, you’ll certainly be more than happy here).

Cottonwood Kitchen • Tesuque Casino, 7 Tesuque Road, (800)-462-2635 • Known in particular for its impressively melty prime rib, Tesuque Casino’s in-house restaurant offers bar food staples, upscale meats and an abundance of holiday-specific specialty menus.

Gabriel’s • 4 Banana Lane, (505) 455-7000 • No matter what top-notch New Mexican food you choose for your main course, you can’t miss the opportunity to order Gabriel’s acclaimed guac and watch it get prepared right there at your table. So satisfying.

Izanami • 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Ste. 2, (505) 982-9304 • Undeniably some of the best sake in town, alongside wagyu beef ishiyaki and yuzu crème brûlée for all your non-sushi centric Japanese cuisine cravings. You’re not wrong for thinking that produce tastes especially fresh, either—a good chunk of it is grown on-site at Ten Thousand Waves.

El Nido • 1577 Bishops Lodge Road, Tesuque, (505) 954-1272 • If you’re looking for something delicious before the opera (or just an excuse to dress up and enjoy the heated garden), El Nido’s leg of lamb would satisfy Falstaff himself. Grab an order of fried chickpeas for the table.

NOSA • 49 Rancho de San Juan, Ojo Caliente, (505) 753-0881 • We had a religious experience with that date puree, but every meal here will be different—chef Graham Dodds changes NOSA’s prix fixe menu constantly to make use of the freshest produce.

Pizza Etc. • 68 Cities of Gold Road, (505) 986-1500 • Don’t underestimate Pizza Etc. and its ever-ready pepperoni, sausage and green chile slices—all made with the freshest and often locally sourced ingredients. Also, their new location in Pojoaque gives you a great excuse to grab a slice on your way out of town.

Rancho de Chimayó • 300 Juan Medina Road, Chimayó, (505) 351-4444 • If you want your Chimayó chile done right, you’ve got to go to the source and enjoy it mere steps from the holy dirt where it’s grown. And out of all the green chile chicken enchiladas we’ve had (and trust us, we’ve had...arguably too many), chef Janet Malcom’s are our favorites. Not to mention this is the birthplace of the ingenious stuffed sopaipilla.

Red Sage • Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, Pojoaque, (505) 819-2056 • The New Zealand lamb chop will be there to comfort you when Lady Luck turns the other way and, if you’re winning, why not splurge on any number of upscale dishes?

Sopaipilla Factory • 7 W Gutierrez, Pojoaque, (505) 455-2855 • Don’t get fooled by the industrial name—this Pojoaque staple boasts a giant outdoor dining space, heavily smothered everything and frequent performances from comedian Carlos Medina (which makes any meal at least twice as enjoyable).

Terra Restaurant • Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, 198 Hwy. 592, (505) 946-5800 • You might have come here for the views, and lucky for you, Terra has stellar outdoor dining options to soak in the scenery while you enjoy dishes like duck confit sopes or the roasted poblano with Mexican Crema Piñon Yellow Mole.

Tesuque Village Market • 138 Tesuque Village Road, Tesuque, (505) 988-8848 • Behind those gorgeous murals lie the wood-fired pizza and green chile cheese bread that keep even the most drive-averse city folk heading north on the regular. Hear and believe us, too, that TVM has the best key lime pie and strongest margaritas in the biz, plus a full bar and the sort of roadside outdoor dining area where bikers and hikers can mingle in the sunshine.

SOUTH OF SANTA FE

Beer Creek Brewing Co. • 3810 Hwy. 14, (505) 471-9271 • Keeping the Turquoise Trail crowd well-stocked in beer and pizza inside a dining room so Western it has appeared in multiple TV shows and movies. Yeah, you heard us—pizza. Great pizza.

The Bourbon Grill • 104 Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 984-8000 • One of the few places in town offering deep-fried avocado, a concept we find sinfully attractive. Don’t forget about the coffee options from Wolf & Mermaid during the day.

Black Bird Saloon • 28 Main Street, Cerrillos, (505) 438-1821 • Indulge in your most spur-filled fantasy while ordering rattlesnake and rabbit sausage.

Blue Heron Restaurant • Ojo Santa Fe, 242 Los Pinos Road, (877) 977-8212 • Half the tables have a great view of the lake, and the chipotle honey salmon sounds like a dream. Of course, there’s always the buffalo short ribs or, for vegetarians, roasted cauliflower florets.

Café Fina • 624 Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 466-3886 • Chef Murphy O’Brien is an absolute wizard when it comes to pancakes, burgers and so much more. These days he’s also helping out at the Legal Tender in Lamy, but Café Fina might have the best strawberry rhubarb pie of all time and stop in during the winter months to try the most legit gingerbread around.

The Coffee Corral • La Tienda Shopping Center, 7 Caliente Road, Eldorado, (505) 466-3510 • Sure, the coffee names are cute (A Day at the Beach, anybody?), but did you know this spot will let you pre-order up to 21 different flavors of actual New York bagels—like, from NYC—to pick up in-store? Take that, bagel snobs!

Crepas-Oh! • 1382 Vegas Verde Loop, El Dorado (505) 257-8775 • It seems like every year a new Crepas-Oh! Location pops up out of nowhere and their new El Dorado location delivers the familiar and satisfying sweet and savory taste we’ve grown to love.

Fable Restaurant & Market • 7 Avenida Vista Grande, Unit 6B, (505) 428-0994 • Fable recently opened their doors inviting us into their beautiful world of made-in-house, seasonal and locally sourced food. Starting with their artisan market, the offerings include fresh produce, house-made breads (used for their sandwiches) and freshly baked pastries. The restaurant? The fact they are making a vegetarian cassoulet with beans, carrots, kale and oyster mushrooms is worth the drive alone.

Harry’s Roadhouse • 96B Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 989-4629 • This place just drips old Santa Fe nostalgia, and the enormous California Dreamin’ handheld burrito (chicken or beef, rice, pintos, onion, poblano, cheese, guac and chipotle salsa) conjures tried-and-true comfort perfectly. Ask about the desserts or forever be sad.

Hello Sweet Cream • 7 Caliente Road, (505) 525-0266 • Relatively new to the ice cream scene, Hello Sweet Cream is churning out some seriously high quality ice cream. They are committed to keeping things small and local, which is always music to our ears…sweet, creamy music. Grab a scoop of the gooey butter cake and Moody Coconut then grab a pint of praline pecan with caramel to take home for later.

Java Junction • 2855 Hwy. 14, Madrid, (505) 438-2772 • The beans are roasted just 18 miles north of Madrid and, to the interest of all fellow cold black coffee enthusiasts, coffee ice cubes are available.

Jambo Bobcat Bite • 2418 Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 467-8654 • Find that sweet Afro-Caribbean fusion and chef Ahmed Obo getting into the burger game—and it’s even better than you think it would be.

Legal Tender Saloon & Eating House • 151 Old Lamy Trail, Lamy, (505) 466-1650 • This restaurant has been through many incarnations, but Café Fina’s chef Murphy O’Brien is in the mix now, so you can expect nothing but quality here.

The Mine Shaft Tavern • 2846 Hwy. 14, Madrid, (505) 473-0743 • The impressive live music lineup is worth the journey alone, and if you’re a brave soul, go for the mad chile burger. Honestly? There’s a reason even non-Madroids visit so often, and it’s one of those food-meets-fun things.

Pecos Trail Café • Pecos Trail Inn, 2239 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 982-9444 • Give the Burrito Borracho a try. Instead of simply smothering it, cooks also douse the burrito in pico de gallo beer sauce to give you an extra little bit of buzzy joy. You’ll know you’re there when you see the huge lizard.

San Marcos Café & Feed Store • 3877 State Hwy. 14, (505) 471-9298 • The massive cinnamon rolls here are so unforgettable that sometimes we see them dancing in our dreams. Breakfast and burritos seem to be the name of the savory game, however.

Santa Fe Brewing Co. • 35 Fire Place, (505) 424-3333 • The main headquarters of the local brewing company features not only all its famous beers (and don’t forget about those strawberry and cherry ciders), but also a full lineup of both local and touring live acts—all on a gorgeous, sprawling campus.

Santa Fe Brewing Eldorado Taphouse • La Tienda Shopping Center, 7 Caliente Road, Eldorado, (505) 466-6938 • Fourteen taps and plenty of sports-watching and live music opportunities for the just-outside-of-town crowd.

Upper Crust Pizza • 5 Colina Drive, Eldorado, (505) 471-1111 • As legendary as a pizza place can get, the Eldo version of this long-beloved local business does it just the way you like it when downtown.