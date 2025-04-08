Something in the Water

For more than two years, 83-year-old Dyan Kay has wondered if her health struggles are linked to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The 35-year La Cieneguilla resident currently battles multiple types of cancer, but has no idea if PFAS contamination reported back in 2023 has anything to do with it.

Meanwhile, her anxiety grows.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s out of my control,” Kay reflects.

She also worries about other elderly residents who may not be aware that the community’s water is contaminated. A National Guard site-inspection report from February of 2023 indicated PFAS contamination in one of its wells at the Santa Fe Army Aviation Support Facility adjacent to the Santa Fe Regional Airport—likely from the same firefighting foam that caused large-scale contamination at a New Mexico military base near Clovis, spurring the US government to test other facilities. Nearly 1,000 domestic wells are south of the site, according to county monitoring reports.

“To be honest, I don’t even know what this stuff is,” Kay said about PFAS. “There are other elderly people living out here, probably without family like me, and they probably don’t have any awareness either.”

× Expand Adam Ferguson Dyan Kay, a La Cieneguilla resident for 35 years, seeks answers about PFAS contamination in the water she uses every day.

Residents of La Cienega and La Cieneguilla are increasingly alarmed by PFAS in their water. These "forever chemicals" persist in the environment and the human body, with links to cancer, liver damage, immune system issues, thyroid disease, and developmental problems.

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) and the University of New Mexico Tumor Registry are investigating the number of cancer cases diagnosed in the La Cienega and La Cieneguilla area. They are also determining the types of cancer present, DOH spokesman David Barre confirmed in an email to SFR. This is just a first step, and it’s uncertain whether it will lead to a deeper investigation into whether PFAS exposure is harming people's health, Barre said.

In November 2023, Santa Fe County tested six private wells in La Cienega and La Cieneguilla, with three testing positive for PFAS, at levels between 1.8 and 25 parts per trillion (ppt). While below New Mexico’s 40 ppt threshold, the EPA has proposed a stricter 4 ppt limit for certain PFAS.

The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) is reviewing the National Guard’s investigation plans, but NMED spokesman Jorge Estrada said they have not received a final cleanup proposal.

The New Mexico National Guard is investigating PFAS contamination at the Santa Fe Army Aviation Support Facility, with findings to be released once an ongoing remedial investigation is complete, said New Mexico National Guard spokesman Hank Minitrez. If the Guard is found responsible for off-site contamination, then “determination to provide assistance occurs,” Minitrez said.

The Department of Defense (DoD) is assessing more than 700 military sites nationwide for potential PFAS contamination, with cleanup actions prioritized based on risk, says a DoD progress report. Meanwhile, New Mexico has spent $12 million on contamination assessments that the DoD avoided paying for, according to a fiscal impact report.

“They’re dodging. They’re pointing fingers and dodging any responsibility,” said Kathleen McCloud, subcommittee chair of the La Cienega Valley Association.

In response, New Mexico lawmakers passed House Bill 140 to expand state regulation of hazardous waste, including PFAS. The bill was passed by both the state House and Senate, with one adopted House floor amendment, and will become law once signed by Gov. Stephanie Lujan Grisham.

Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), who sponsored HB 140, said the bill was tweaked to more specifically include the definition "discarded film-forming foam" with PFAS. The amendment addressed concerns of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, as well as the agricultural industry, because the bill had potential to impact regulation of those sectors.

The main purpose of HB 140 is to hold the Department of Defense accountable for PFAS contamination originating from air force bases across the state, Chandler said.

"The Department of Defense has not stepped up to the plate to compensate people for the damage," she said.

Chandler called the bill an "effective tool" for negotiation and litigation and emphasized the importance of HB 140 for rural communities relying on well water.

“To put them in a position where they have to try to address contamination on their own is really expecting them to move above and beyond what we would want to expect any resident in the state to have to address,” Chandler said.

Chandler also mentioned the timeliness and significance of tightening environmental rules at the state level.

"States have to step up even more in terms of environmental regulation because the federal government is going to be absent for quite a period of time now unfortunately," she said.

The City of Santa Fe, state, and county agencies are investigating near the Santa Fe Army Aviation Support Facility, said city water manager William Schneider.

The City and County are working together to expand efforts to assess PFAS contamination in nearby communities. A groundwater monitoring report from September found PFAS traces in two of seven wells at the Paseo Real Wastewater Reclamation Facility. While below New Mexico’s safety thresholds, consultants recommended continued monitoring.

Santa Fe County enlisted INTERA, a geoscience consulting firm, to further investigate PFAS contamination. Early findings indicate the National Guard facility and nearby airport are primary sources, with contamination spreading southwest. More testing is needed to track the chemicals’ movement, said Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo.

INTERA, led by hydrogeologists like Linda Price, will sample nearby springs, the Santa Fe River, and over 50 domestic wells to determine the spread of PFAS.

“We’ll be working with you guys to make this process as easy as possible,” Price told residents at a November community meeting.

Funding for INTERA’s work comes from a $1.5 million grant, with over $555,000 allocated for the study, Romo said.

As investigations continue, residents must deal with the consequences themselves. Many have spent thousands on filtration systems.

Jolene Vasquez, a La Cieneguilla resident, paid over $8,000 to protect her family's health. Others, like McCloud, have spent hundreds on testing and filtration but worry about long-term costs.

"Nobody really wants to hear it, but if you only have money to do one thing, filter your water," McCloud advises.

For those who cannot afford filtration, Santa Fe County’s Home Rehabilitation and Energy Efficiency Program offers up to $50,000 for low-income homeowners to install water filtration systems. However, bureaucratic hurdles have made access difficult, and many residents remain unaware of the contamination.

Antonio Garcia, who lives on Camino Torcido Loop, paid nearly $700 in late 2023 to test his well. The results came back 9 parts per trillion (ppt), which is more than double the maximum amount enforceable by federal standards.

Garcia has since spent $500 on a water filtration system for his home. He carts bottled water home every week spending about $10 each week plus gas money. "Everybody's hauling the water," he said.

Garcia said he doesn't expect any financial assistance for the PFAs contamination issue, notably considering significant restructuring of federal environmental policies and agencies.

"I can't imagine anybody wanting to offer to pay,” he said. “ Especially with the new government."

Public meetings on PFAS contamination have been sporadic since November, and attendance has declined, according to Andrea La Cruz-Crawford, president of the La Cienega Valley Association.

Despite presentations on PFAS testing and health risks, no new updates have emerged, leaving many feeling that progress has stalled. La Cruz-Crawford called for a dedicated PFAS community liaison, noting that the current contract expires in June. Meanwhile, county PFAS meetings are on hold until August, when INTERA’s final test results are expected.

La Cruz-Crawford also expressed doubts about city involvement. She mentioned a proposed wastewater treatment facility to help the community but said convincing city officials to prioritize these investments has been difficult.

“A lot of this ties into a bigger picture of historic lack of concern from the city for the well-being of county residents,” she said.