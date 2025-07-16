Rethink Pink

In the days of yore, certain Santa Feans such as myself would find ourselves drinking in The Dragon Room from time to time. The dedicated detached bar of The Pink Adobe restaurant (406 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 983-2979) was always clamoring with cool people and strong drinks, but restaurant proper next door always shone like some unattainable beacon on the hill. Yore, it turns out, was a time when places like The Pink Adobe were not financially viable for some, even as a splurge.

These days, the song’s mostly the same, only I’ve aged enough to have the wisdom to understand I’ll never afford a house in Santa Fe, so I should just go ahead and have that pricey meal now and again. And so it was that I put the eatery on my list. But this was back in late-2022 when Sylvia and Ira Seret (yes, of down town shop Seret & Sons and Inn of the Five Graces just down the way from The Pink Adobe) had just bought The Pink (to which I seem to recall it being referred, but if I’m wrong, let’s get that going), so I opted to wait and give them time to settle into the joy of fresh restaurant ownership. And then I plum forgot the place existed, even as I stopped by The Dragon room to marvel at the gorgeous Chihuly chandeliers more than once—until last week, when I roped in a dining buddy for a trip to the historic Pink.

I say historic because the restaurant opened in 1944. We have quite a few of those in Santa Fe, of course, but it’s challenging to describe how The Pink Adobe maintains a 1940s feel to this day. The building is aged, obviously, but the overall ambiance is clean and tidy. Wine glasses and flatware have their appointed positions on each table; chairs boast comfy cushioning; the floor is uneven and highlights the broader trés Santa Fe design still so prevalent downtown; and so on. We sat inside, though within view of the gorgeous patio. I’ll want to sit out there next time, though whether you’re indoors or out, and simply from an aesthetic point of view, the Pink feels exceptional and upscale, though even a fine dining tourist like me was plenty comfortable visiting for an evening and perusing the menu.

Word on the street is that previous owner Isabelle Koomoa is still involved in The Pink Adobe in some capacity so as to make sure the vibe and food remain at least somewhat familiar for longtime patrons. Even as someone who hasn’t eaten there in decades, I appreciate that touch and even heard rumblings that there were no big staff change-ups when the Serets took over. Good! Otherwise, serving a number of dishes that straddle the worlds of traditional New Mexican, fine dining and innovative is a more complex task than folks might assume, but The Pink Adobe has done just that—to a point.

Obviously you’ll find dishes like steak and lamb, since such items tend to be commonplace at joints that run $40-$50 for entrees, but you’ll also find chips and guac/salsa, numerous affordable soups and salads and some legitimately enticing vegetarian options like a couscous gateau that’ll absolutely be my order next time. And then there’s the section dedicated to takes on New Mexican classics. Downtown is downtown, after all, but still a neighborhood where locals roam despite the heavy tourist traffic in spring and summer. In other words, these restaurants can and should consider the people who live here, too, even if they’re attached to boutique hotels full of moneybag types and their Children of the Corn-esque kids. In reality, I don’t want to be out there judging books by their covers, but the restaurant certainly seemed packed with out-of-towners on the night we visited. As such, The Pink Adobe seems to be aiming for the halfway point between satisfying tourists looking for some culinary way to immortalize their trip and locals who want our dishes un-dilluted.

The New Mexican options numbered only a small handful, but each certainly sounded delicious enough. Does $25 feel a bit steep for enchiladas? Absolutely, but entrees like the duck confit enmolada featuring red mole and avocado crema, or the plato Mexicano—essentially a combo plate with an enchilada, a relleno and carne asada, plus beans and rice—clock in at $30 and $38 respectively, which seems fair at this point in human history. I tend to think of mole as hailing more from Mexican cuisine than specifically New Mexican, but obviously our state owes a great deal to Mexican food and culture and I’m seeing mole on more menus in recent years, so why split hairs?

Our server Rubia was the total package of knowledgeable, ever-so-slightly sassy and fun, by the way. She never stayed too long or forgot about us, and it took the experience into a higher echelon even as she repeatedly explained to us that any chile we ordered was unlikely to be too spicy. She couldn’t know I live a few blocks away, so that’s not a dealbreaker by any means, but still felt a bit deflating in that I will demolish something spicy and not think twice.

We began with the zucchini fries starter ($14), a flavorful if listless deep fried and paradoxical appetizer. The zucchini itself was seasoned brilliantly and hinted at sweetness in its aftertaste. One wants fries of any ilk to be crunchy and cripsy, however, and these could have used a few more moments in hot oil. That might’ve avoided the floppiness we experienced, but even if they had, they’d already arrived a tad greasy, so maybe there’s just no good way too hit crunch. Regardless, they were absolutely delicious.

For our main courses, my companion selected the chile relleno stuffed with rice, squash and beans (aka three sisters if you’re not from around here) then topped with pickled radish and green mole ($32). More and more recently I’m learning how local chefs have become masters of squash (see my recent El Callejon review), and the innards of this relleno proved quite delicious. The chile itself was lightly fried, however, which my companion later described as unnecessary, and I agree. If anything, the breading distracted from the tangy spice of the pepper and the mole. Still, the dish in whole came close to greatness, at least from the few bites I sampled.

As a longtime pork chop aficionado, I didn’t have to think twice about ordering the red mole pork chop ($40) with roasted root veggies (mainly carrots, honestly), the aforementioned mole and a black bean puree. Weighed solely on its own merits, the pork chop was a tender and buttery affair that maybe had a little too much bone for $40, but did come with just the right amount of fat to up the flavor. When considered against the likes of Terra Cotta chef Jose Rodriguez’s tomahawk pork chop, however, it felt harder to justify the price tag, even if, like everything else we sampled during the dinner, greatness seemed within reach.

I wish I could say the same for dessert, a chocolate lava cake ($14) that we ordered solely because of the inclusion of tobacco whipped cream. Not only was the cake indistinguishable from the frozen Trader Joe’s version of lava cake, it came with so little whipped cream that it seemed negligible. When used properly—say, like the unforgettable tobacco ice cream chef Nicole Appels has served at Mystic Echos dinners at The Mystic Hotel—tobacco can hit a sweet yet spice-adjacent balance that brings something you think you know into the realm of the unexpected. If the Pink Adobe’s tobacco take on whipped cream had any particular flavor, it was masked by the chocolate of the cake, and I sincerely hope they’ll hear this and give future diners a big old glop of that stuff.

I’d imagine its hard to run a restaurant that has courting out-of-towners baked into the model, and maybe The Pink just isn’t the type of place for locals to dine regularly. Even so, The Dragon Room next door feels mostly how you remember it, and has a relatively affordable menu of its own. The question becomes how fancy do you want to get? If you’re on a first date, go Pink all the way (remember to make reservations). If you’re looking for more laid-back and easy? Hit the bar.