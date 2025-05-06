The Fork is as under the weather as the phrase can imply possibly this week, so the staff has come together to cobble together some Morning Words and tasty advice to share. Before we begin, we wanted to pass along our thanks to the droves of you who took time to respond to last week’s rant from The Fork. Those words of support and engagement have The Fork fighting to recover. Don’t hesitate to reach out to The Fork at thefork@sfreporter.com this week with words of encouragement to continue fighting the good fight.

We begin with the weather, which for several days is doing a pretty good job of capturing the zeitgeist. May roared into action acting a lot like January or February. Cold air arrived with a deluge as its dance partner over the weekend, and their rhumba will extend through the week, according to the National Weather Service. The seven-day forecast shows rain chances ranging between 20 and 60 percent through Saturday with temperatures topping out in the 50s until Thursday when we will sneak into the 60s. Stay warm, stay dry and keep hope alive. …

One upshot to the current deluge is how it will affect wildfire chances. On Sunday, Santa Fe National Forest entered Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Among the factors contributing to the restrictions, which will remain in place through September 30, is current drought conditions. This week’s rainfall won’t solve those conditions, but it is a welcome respite. …

On the forestry front, the U.S. Forest Service Carson National Forest announced last week that the prescribed fires lit over the fall and winter from October through January have been safely extinguished. Read more details from Hannah Grover at New Mexico Political Report.

A heads-up on a couple of items coming to sfreporter.com later this week. May 10 marks the 25th anniversary of the Cerro Grande Fire. Kathleene Parker has penned a cautionary commemoration of that traffic event we will publish this week. Readers of the Wednesday print edition will find a brief interview with filmmaker Dan Partland atop our staff picks for the week. Look for an extended interview with Partland on sfrreporter.com tomorrow.

Santa Fe has a brand-new superintendent, and Mo Charnot has the story. Christine Griffin was hired last week after Santa Fe Public Schools issued an extended search. The hire was made necessary by the resignation of Hilario Chavez in February. …

Did you know that May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month? In case you missed it, April 30 marked the 50-year anniversary of the fall of Saigon. On May 10, the Santa Fe Public Library will host Remembering Saigon, which will feature local residents affected by the Vietnam War sharing their stories. Sounds like an amazing event, and May sounds like a great time to celebrate the many cultures under the Asian umbrella with a month of dining. Photographer Adam Ferguson and me were lucky enough to sample an interpretation of the banh cuon chef Hue-Chan Karels flew all the way to Vietnam for last month. I’ve also had pho at two of the three purveyors in town, Saigon Cafe and Pho Ava. Still have Pho Kim on my list for later this month. …

× Expand Joy Godfrey Chef Kathleen Crook

Santa Fe chef Kathleen Crook of Market Steer got some good news on Tuesday. She was named to the James Beard Foundation’s 2025-2026 lineup of TasteTwenty chefs. The group, an annual selection of “ones to watch,” will showcase their talents and represent their city’s independent restaurant community throughout the national Taste America series. According to a release from the JBFA, “Each chef of the TasteTwenty cohort is chosen not only for their exceptional culinary talent but also for their meaningful contributions beyond the kitchen. They're champions of positive change—from supporting sustainable agriculture, investing in their teams, elevating quality ingredients, advocating for a more resilient food system, and more.”

Congrats to chef Kathleen! ...

OK, so it’s been beyond six months since I arrived in town, and here are the top dishes I’ve come across.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas from Tres Colores

× Expand Dave Cathey Chicken Mole Enchiladas from Tres Colores

Cha Ca from Alkeme at Open Kitchen

× Expand Dave Cathey Cha Ca from Alkeme at Open Kitchen

Fish tacos, Santa Fe Bite

× Expand Dave Cathey Fish tacos, along with fish and chips, are the special at Santa Fe Bite on Fridays.

Carne Adovada from Rancho de Chimayo

× Expand Dave Cathey Carne Adovada from Rancho de Chimayo.

Didn’t go into detail since I had the photos, but I do welcome your analysis. Please send recommendations for these or any other local dishes to dave@sfreporter.com. …

Finally, our photographer Adam Ferguson met his sister and her dog, Deva, who live in Taos, for a birthday brunch over the weekend at Cafe Fina. With The Fork out, Adam turned this essay in:

When a sibling invites you out for a birthday-eve brunch to Café Fina (8 am-3 pm Tues-Sun) saying yes is the obvious choice. And what is especially enticing about a Saturday brunch at Café Fina (besides everything), is its location; far, far away from the downtown brunch madness.

After studying the menu the week prior, to the point of having each dish embedded into my subconscious, it came down to two options: the Huevos Motulenos ($13.95) and the Cloudcakes ($13.95). When deciding between two dishes on completely opposite sides of the salty/sweet spectrum, the decision almost seems impossible and the thought of getting both makes more and more sense as the day gets closer. However, upon entering the bright, energetic café, the glowing pastry display made the decision to drop the cloudcakes a softer blow to the sweet tooth.

The final selection? Huevos Motulenos with a gluten-free blueberry scone ($4.01) as a starter—being a sucker for blueberry-anything, I was willing to deal with the scone’s gluten-freeness. The sibling went for the migas ($13.50) and a strawberry and cheese danish ($3.75), which she confirms was a regret-free choice. Deva went for a side of bacon ($5.75), which she quickly confirmed was a stellar choice.

× Expand Provided Photo

Fina evidently knows their way around the chemistry of gluten-free pastries like it’s their job. The scone was a scone without sacrifice. It was crumbly, yet not overly dry and the blueberries hit how blueberries hit. Accompanied by a cup of coffee, of course—which could be brewed a little stronger. However, it’s organic, which deserves mad props.

Once the Motulenos arrived, upon first glance, it was clear the right decision was made. For those who are unfamiliar with the classic Mexican breakfast, its components consist of: two corn tortillas serving as the base for a generous portion of impeccably-seasoned black beans, two over-easy eggs, a choice of red or green chile (just go Christmas-style and leave no room for regret), a sprinkle of peas, local feta and caramelized bananas encircling the plate.

I was a little skeptical with their decision to go with bananas, as traditionally, Huevos Motulenos is served with plantains, and the two fruits, while similar, are just not the same. I can confirm, like plantains, bananas go so well with black beans and eggs. Suffice it to say, it worked…like, it really worked, to the point I forgot they weren’t plantains and were possibly the highlight of the meal.

In summation, brunch at Café Fina needs to be added to everyone’s weekend to-do list, immediately. The expansive, outdoor (and dog-friendly) patio screams brunch vibes and the efficient staff make waiting in line seem like no big deal. And remember, don’t let the bananas fool you into missing out on one of the best Huevos Motulenos in town. As for the pastries, cookies and pies…just get one of everything.