The Lens: Back of the House

× 1 of 6 Expand Adam Ferguson × 2 of 6 Expand Adam Ferguson × 3 of 6 Expand Adam Ferguson × 4 of 6 Expand Adam Ferguson × 5 of 6 Expand Adam Ferguson × 6 of 6 Expand Adam Ferguson Prev Next

In any restaurant, the kitchen—or “back of house”—is a sacred place. Diners might catch a glimpse into the back through double doors left swinging by busy servers or bussers. Even open kitchen concepts can’t completely remove the mystique of the back of the house.

Working in kitchens myself, I’ve seen the hard work and dedication it takes to endure the pressure of endless orders pouring in over the course of long, late-night shifts. For any brave individual who pursues the path of a cook, however, there is a good chance working the line is where they feel most comfortable. Far, far away from the well-contained, well-mannered dining room.

The late Anthony Bourdain, from first-hand experience, understood the reality of those capable of sustaining the “back of house lifestyle.” In an interview with PBS NewsHour prior to his 2018 death, Bourdain explained how, “some, of course, like to claim that Mexicans are stealing American jobs.” Bourdain, never once in his career as a chef witnessed an American come into his restaurant looking for a kitchen job.

Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson Adam Ferguson

Without the dedicated line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers (the unsung heroes of any well-functioning restaurant) that delicious plate of food would simply never make it to your taste buds. Understanding the entire process of anything allows us to not take things like dining in restaurants for granted and in fact, the process is the most important part. It’s in the chopping, the stewing, the sautéing, the third-degree burns, the cuts and the “back of house” vernacular, that the love on your plate manifests.