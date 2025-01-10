SFR Picks: Jan. 8

Westin Lee McDowell fights the cold in Madrid this week

We’re about three seconds in 2025 and there are already killer shows popping off despite the new year and bracing cold. In Madrid this week, the big one, so to speak, comes in the form of troubadour Westin Lee McDowell, a longtime local player and aficionado of old-timey music, classic country, ragtime, jazz and beyond.

“It’s kind of a closing of a phase and the opening of a new phase,” McDowell tells SFR of his 2025 music plans. I have a new musical partner/love interest, Nia Burger—and she plays the cello—and I just had breakfast with my bass player Dave Moyer, and we were talking about getting some ragtime together.”

McDowell adds that he likes the dancey aspect of ragtime, and its core ethos aligning with, oh, say, punk rock, both in terms of energy and ethos.

“I also believe that what music does to the body and what the body does in space is kind of like a butterfly effect that sends a new shape out in the world,” McDowell says. “That old-school ragtime? That old-school jazz? That shit got people dancing all night long. I like to imagine that happening again in a romantic way.”

Sound-wise, expect some fast-paced acoustic action, plus some possible psychedelic county rebelliousness. These musical forms are, after all, steeped in political unrest and protest. They should also help with the bitter cold.

“It’s like when the butter freezes on the table,” McDowell notes. “It’s not warm anymore and everything is thicker and harder—the political environment, of course— all the more reason to move your body.” (Alex De Vore)

Westin Lee McDowell

7 pm Thursday, Jan. 9. Free.

The Mine Shaft Tavern, 2846 Hwy. 14, Madrid

(505) 473-0743

The Work Speaks

Mayhap you know the name Justin Clifford Rhody as the the co-founder of anti-profit arthouse theater No Name Cinema, but he’s also a visual artist in his own right. This week, Rhody delves into that practice with Fragments, a photo show spanning literal decades, continents and bodies of Rhody’s work. This isn’t about a narrative per se, but rather the viewer’s projected relationship with the pieces contained in the exhibit as well as the processes by which the photos are shot and alchemized into the physical world. In other words, think what you want, because Rhody ain’t telling, nor is it his job. Make up your own damn mind. (ADV)

Justin Clifford Rhody Fragments:

6 pm Friday, Jan. 10. Free. No Name Cinema, 2013 Pinon St., nonamecinema.org

You Think You Can, You Think You Can, You Think You Can

As we established in the main pick, it’s cold and sad in the world right now, and that’s probably even more likely for those who go through life sans-partner. Not to worry, however, as Sky Railway has your back this week with the All Singles Santa Fe Adventure Train. And though we would very much like to make jokes about the $69 price tag, we’ll stick with letting all you singles out there know that it’s all about live entertainment, sparkling wine and sparkling sunsets. Trés romantic, no? Oui. And you’ll all be there for the same thing, so you don’t have to feel weird about approaching a stranger. Go forth and make out, Santa Fe! (ADV)

All Singles Santa Fe Adventure Train:

4:15 pm Saturday, Jan. 11. $69. Santa Fe Depot, 430 W Manhattan St., skyrailway.com

Let ‘Er Rip

Seriously, though? It’s cold out and that sucks huge, and turning one’s pain into comedic material could be one of the few affordable ways of combatting the sadsies and wintertime doldrums. If you’ve got yuks, you’ve got a chance to sling ‘em at Cake’s Café, where local comic cohort Wayward Comedy presides over the open mic action with aplomb and, likely, vicious roasts. The setup is simple: Show up and put up. Comedy ain’t easy, but this is generally how all the greats got started. If you’re really lucky, seasoned locals might give you a few pointers. Oh, we also heard Cake’s is serving quite the gin and tonic now. Let’s recap: Standup open mic+gin=what could go wrong? (ADV)

Wayward Comedy Open Mic:

7:30 pm Tuesday, Jan. 14. Free. Cake’s Café, 227 Galisteo St., (505) 303-4880

