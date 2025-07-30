Best of Santa Fe 2025: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Collective

1: Meow Wolf

Though the arts mega-corp’s collective days are far behind it, the spirit of collaborative collectivism still rings true in its many artists. Meow Wolf’s impact has been so major locally and beyond, in fact, that it’s at least a little wild to think we’re about a year out from its tenth anniversary. And though the changes have been swift and many, the Meow Wolf Workers Collective union is on the case making sure workers get equitable treatment—plus, Meow Wolf kind of throws the best shows in town.

1352 Rufina Circle, (866) 636-9969

2: Santa Fe Artists Market

Surely you’ve seen the scads of artist booths lining the Railyard’s streets in the warmer months? Those folks represent the Santa Fe Artists Market, a nonprofit juried org that will soon enter its fifteenth year of putting the power directly into the hands of the creators themselves.

Market and Alcaldesa Streets, santafeartistsmarket.com

3: Center for Contemporary Arts

Three cheers for the CCA, a nonprofit arts center that seems to have summoned more fortitude than imaginable over the years. Yes, the road has been fraught with peril, but the good old CCA still remains one of our best movie theaters, visual arts spaces and cultural hubs. Getting involved is easy, and the rewards are many.

1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 982-1338

Best Late Night Hangout

1: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—Tumbleroot’s willingness to become a haven for punk, metal and hip-hop shows speaks volumes about its coolness, but don’t forget it’s been a constant space for promotions outfits like Lensic360, AMP Concerts and more local side hustle promoters than you can shake a stick at. The food truck element is pretty tasty, too, and let’s not forget the main attractions like locally made spirits and beers that taste so so so so good.

2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

2: Boxcar

When Boxcar moved from the Railyard to its current digs right off the Plaza, it reminded many Santa Feans of the good old days, when you could head downtown at night and do a bunch of cool stuff. Entertainment director Dominick Gonzales keeps things popping musically, while chef Eric Stumpf’s menu is available much later than most Santa Fe eateries. Oh, they also play tons of sports. Score!

133 W Water St., (505) 988-7222

3: The Matador

When you want a strong drink with no fuss, no muss, plus a punk rock aesthetic and owners and bartenders who know who the hell you are and are just about to pop on a movie like Toxic Avenger, The Matador is the subterranean bar of your dreams. We love this place.

116 W San Francisco Water St.

Best Theater Group

1: Santa Fe Playhouse

The Santa Fe Playhouse is over 100 at this point, and it still packs in audiences with anything from classics and hits to locally written and produced masterpieces and children’s theater. “When we had the centennial…I did a lot of research about the history of the playhouse, and I learned a lot about…what this community was like and what the theater was like,” long-serving board member and mainstay actor Kent Kirkpatrick tells SFR. “It’s utterly astounding that this organization exists within this unique community. “There have been lots of ups and downs over the years, but to me it’s just astounding and humbling that the organization is still here and we get to be a part of it. It’s awesome.”

142 E De Vargas St., (505) 988-4262

2: Teatro Paraguas

Santa Fe’s dedicated bilingual (Spanish and English) theater has played host to so many kinds of events since its founding that it’s honestly borderline unbelievable that one place could do so much. We’re talking theater, readings, dance shows, lectures and the annual Christmas play—not to mention lots for the little ones, too.

3205 Calle Marie, (505) 424-1601

3: New Mexico Actors Lab

Founded in 2012 by consummate theater pro Robert Benedetti (or Benny to friends), NMAL has done a whole heck of a lot on its own, but its space has also become a mecca for theater-y types hailing from all over. Santa Fe’s finest actors call it home, and you’ll find no shortage of theater-lovers clamoring to see the newest productions.

1213 Parkway Dr., (505) 395-6576

Best Performing Arts Venue

× Expand 6-Music-Venue-MAIN-Lensic-Performing-Arts-Center-Interior1–(c)-Kate-Russell-Photography The historic Lensic Performing Arts Center is the city’s go-to for something sorta fancy.

1: Lensic Performing Arts Center

Lensic Executive Director Joel Aalberts has told SFR on more than one occasion that the magic of the downtown venue/theater might just be in how it offers something for people at any stage of life. And he’s so right. Over the years we’ve caught Shakespeare there, and opera simulcasts; B-horror movies and killer bands; John Waters; literary titans; scientists; classical music; and—and this is true—Forrest Gump when it was just out. Whatever you like culturally, chances are the Lensic will do something about it.

211 W San Francisco St., (505) 988-1234

2: Santa Fe Opera

Maybe it’s just because the 2025 season opened a few weeks ago, but we’ve had opera on the brain lately. OK, so maybe it’s actually because SFO boasts one of the most beautiful venues on the planet (yes, the planet) and attracts the opera world’s biggest and brightest year after year. You can still catch productions of The Marriage of Figaro, La Bohème and others this summer, too!

301 Opera Dr., (505) 986-5900

3: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

We at SFR think it says a lot about Tumbleroot’s events prowess that the brewery and distillery appears in a category with an opera house. You can dress down at Tumbleroot, too, and if you didn’t know about the many nationally acclaimed bands that have and continue to come through…get it together.

2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

Best Outdoor Venue

1: The Railyard

This one’s a no-brainer, dear readers, as the Railyard has hosted so many phenomenal acts we couldn’t list them all if we tried. OK, let’s run down a few: Cymbals Eat Guitars, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Digable Planets, Save Ferris, Metalachi, the Santa Fe Salutes series and…OK, we have to stop someplace. The shows are almost always free, btw, and brought to you by dedicated promoters. On the horizon? So much, but Raashan Ahmad’s Wonderful Fantastic Hip Hop Festival with Big Daddy Kane on Friday, Aug. 8 is a good place to start. All shows are free, too, btw.

Market and Alcaldesa St., (505) 982-3373

2: Santa Fe Plaza

Between events like Juneteenth, Pride, Summer Scene and the Honoring Native Nations Powwow, there’s always something popping off on the Plaza. Throw in winter events like the tree lighting and New Year’s Eve party and you can see how the concept of a town gathering place remains strong here in Santa Fe.

63 Lincoln Ave.

3: Santa Fe Opera

Surprise! Naw, just kidding—of course the Santa Fe Opera was going to be on this list. Have you been at a production when the sun starts to set behind the stage? Sheer magic. And they don’t just do opera, either. Perhaps you caught David Byrne, TV on the Radio or Al Green up there over the years?

301 Opera Dr., (505) 986-5900

Best Nonprofit for the Arts

1: Santa Fe Opera

× Expand Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera Ryan Speedo Green portrays Wotan in Wagner’s "Die Walküre."

One thing’s for sure: Santa Fe loves the opera. And why shouldn’t we? Not only does the org bring in titans of the opera world year after year, it hosts plenty of other types of shows as we’ve mentioned thus far. And that’s not even getting into its lecture series, the Apprentice Singers program that ushers in new voices year after year and its steadfast commitment to producing events of the highest caliber. Truly, SFO has something for everyone, be they a Game of Thrones fan or the most devout Puccini lover of all time.

301 Opera Dr., (505) 986-5900

2: El Rancho de las Golondrinas

The living history museum just outside town is of course known for its trips down memory lane, but it also hosts one of the most prestigious lecture series in town, plus festivals for wine, beer and Renaissance lovers (that’s three different fests, just so you know). On top of all that, everything is affordable and the staff is among the friendliest anyplace.

334 Los Pinos Rd., (505) 471-2261

3: Center for Contemporary Arts

This is the theater where we saw Nights of Cabiria and Six-String Samurai; the arts venue where the CURRENTS New Media Festival lived when the Railyard was not a possibility and where we caught shows from artists like Meridel Rubenstein, Mara Padilla and Tom Joyce. We cannot overstate how much Santa Fe needs the CCA.

1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 988-1234

Best Museum

1: Museum of International Folk Art

Once again, SFR’s readers say the Museum of International Folk Art is tops in town, and we most definitely get it. Not only does show after show provide insight into the world’s creative, crafty artisans, the interactivity is unparalleled across lectures, arts projects and chances to meet living people working in their fields. Find also lectures, Day of the Dead celebrations and so much for kids to do. Currently, exhibits dedicated to designer Alexander Girard, devotional treasures and Indonesian shadow puppetry among others. What a cool sentence that was!

706 Camino Lejo, (505) 476-1204

2: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

An entire museum dedicated to who is arguably the most famous Southwestern artist ever? Of course, Santa Fe has that. Of course, it’s about more than just the paintings at the good ol’ GOKM—it’s about legacy and portraying a life across various permanent and temporary exhibits. The museum also does tons of community outreach and keeps the kiddos in mind.

217 Johnson St., (505) 946-1000

3: New Mexico History Museum

Your one-stop shop for all the historical things and stories that make our state so awesome. Frankly, New Mexico’s contributions to the nation’s broader cultural landscape are amazing, and this-here museum highlights as many as it can across rotating exhibits and collaborations. Right now, catch exhibits on Chimayo and the history Palace of the Governors, plus others.

113 Lincoln Ave., (505) 476-5200

Best Movie House

1: Sky Cinemas

Can you even believe we’ve been catching movies at Sky Cinema (which rebranded from Violet Crown Cinema earlier this year) for a decade now? That’s pretty wild. And while you can definitely catch whatever Marvel or Star—both Wars and Trek—is currently going, you’ll get indies and foreign films, plus animation, one-offs, live shows and so much more. “We do not take any of it for granted, ever, and it is very gratifying,” says owner Bill Banowsky. “We’re thrilled every year we win this award, and it inspires us to do the things we need to do to win it again. We are always striving to make our cinema better.” Hot top? Try the veggie burger next time!

1606 Alcaldesa St., (505) 216-5678

2: Jean Cocteau Cinema

For those who’ve been living under a rock, the Jean Cocteau is owned by none other than fantasy scribe George RR Martin, and since he saved the theater from closure some years ago, it’s become a haven for arthouse and throwback cinema, plus podcast recordings, comedy shows, actor events, punk rock karaoke, lectures, community gatherings and so much more. They played Airborne, y’all, and you should Google that ASAP.

418 Montezuma Ave., (505) 466-5528

3: Center for Contemporary Arts

We’ve gone over the fine films we’ve seen at CCA in previous sections here, but if we’re focused on the present and the future, the short version of the story is that this is your best place for foreign cinema and independent productions, not to mention works from queer and BIPOC filmmakers—and locals, too!

1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 982-1338

Best Market or Festival

1: SWAIA Indian Market

× Expand Enrique Limn According to SWAIA, 1,100 Native artists from the US and Canada and 100,000 visitors descend upon Santa Fe during Indian Market weekend.

The timing for this could not be better, as the 103rd Indian Market from the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts is just around the corner on Aug. 16 and 17. As always, hundreds of Indigenous creators from near and far shall descend upon the Plaza and the adjacent streets to ply their wares; and if you can think of an artform, it’ll surely be represented. Don’t forget the components dedicated to fashion, film and so on, plus the killer parties, gallery events, panels and so much more. Get set, Santa Fe, because this is one of the best things we do.

63 Lincoln Ave., swaia.org

2: International Folk Art Market

As we write this, the International Folk Art Market is in full swing inside Railyard Park. The bad news? You’ve already missed this year’s market. The good news? It pops off every single year and features dozens of makers from around the world, not to mention music, food and global-style camaraderie.

620 Cerrillos Rd., (505) 992-7600

3: El Rancho de las Golondrinas

How does a living history museum find itself in a category dedicated to festivals? By throwing some of the best in the area, natch. As we might’ve mentioned before, Golondrinas drops a few fests per year, including those of the wine, beer and Renaissance varieties. You’re gonna have fun, but note that most of these sell out fast.

334 Los Pinos Rd., (505) 471-2261

Best Lecture Series

× Expand Courtesy Collected Works Bookstore

1: Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse

Even a cursory glance at the Collected Works site proves the long-beloved downtown bookstore’s calendar is chock-full of events from writers, speakers, poets, novelists, journalists and so many other creative thinkers that you almost wouldn’t think it possible were it not a constant reality. “Collected Works events give authors and other presenters the opportunity to interact with a local audience guaranteed to be a positive experience for both,” owner Dorothy Massey says, “because the Santa Fe literary community is of such supportive and appreciative intellect. We’re absolutely thrilled.”

202 Galisteo St., (505) 988-4226

2: El Rancho de las Golondrinas

For more than 20 years, El Rancho de las Golondrinas has lecture’d up Santa Feans across a wide variety of topics, and Santa Fe has responded by packing the St. Francis Auditorium (where the lectures take place—just know that) for just about every event. The series is affordable, too, and folks can expect scheduling announcements for this year’s lectures.

334 Los Pinos Rd., (505) 471-2261

3: Santa Fe Institute

The nonprofit theoretical research org has been known to dabble in lectures across a wide variety of topics, but whatever its thinkers dig into, one can rest assured that the resultant lectures are going to be provocative and riveting. The world is complex, and these folks aim to identify the methods to the madness.

1399 Hyde Park Rd., (505) 984-8800

Best Instagram Account

1: Ski Santa Fe

For whatever number of snowy months out of the year, Santa Fe becomes a ski town, and when our denizens aren’t shredding the gnar up the mountain, they’re clearly taking in the Insta work of @skisantafe. Think of it like a multi-pronged tribute to culture, goings-on and the stunning vistas for which the basin is known. Full disclosure, though, it’s gonna make you wanna strap on them skis and hit the moguls.

@skisantafe

2: Santa Fam

Perhaps you’ve heard how Santa Fe is a tough place for youths when it comes to doing stuff, but the local Instagrammers of @_santafam_ aim to circumvent the doldrums by keeping a running tally of events aimed at the 0-5 set. Now that is helpful!

@_santafam_

3: El Rancho de las Golondrinas

We’ve already established that these folks know how to party—and how to mount a lecture series—so why wouldn’t they know how to run a dang Insta account? Through the @sfgolondrinas account, catch announcements and photos of fun, plus plenty of sweet shots of locals engaging with the programming.

@sfgolondrinas

Best Hotel Bar

1: La Fonda on the Plaza

This is a tricky one, as La Fonda has more than one bar available for discerning local patrons—both its La Fiesta Lounge and Bell Tower Rooftop Bar, for example. In any case, the people behind the hotel’s drinking spots certainly know how to foster a vibe that works for locals as well as out-of-town guests. This means lots of live music and a welcoming atmosphere, not to mention snacks and, in the warmer months, gorgeous views of downtown Santa Fe.

100 E San Francisco St., (505) 982-5511

2: Joe’s Tequila Bar

At least one SFR staffer fell in love with the food at Joe’s Tequila Bar earlier this year, but as for the bar proper, we’re talking a world-class tequila and margarita menu. Oh, sure, they do more, but when you’re looking for a tequila flight or that quintessential Santa Fe marg, Inn on the Alameda’s restaurant is the place to be according to our readers.

303 E Alameda St., (505) 946-0525

3: La Reina

You know a hotel bar is good when its patronage seems to consist of more locals than visitors. El Rey Court’s La Reina does precisely that, whether it’s through ongoing live music (shout-out to John Francis and the Poor Clares!), familiar bartenders (love you, Heather McKearnan!) or ambiance. Santa Fe loves this bar for local beers, mezcal and more.

1862 Cerrillos Rd., (505) 982-1931

Best Gallery

1: Hecho a Mano

Our readers have spoken, and they say that gallerist Frank Rose’s Hecho a Mano is tops when it comes to local galleries. We have to agree, whether Rose is showing locals like Zahra Marwan, Todd Ryan White, Vicente Telles, Daniel McCoy or Terran Last Gun—plus there’s that whole part with Mexican printmakers, political observers and all-around brilliant artists. “We’re always going to do what we’re going to do, but to also get people to recognize it and support it and who get excited about it?” Rose says. “We can try things and have fun and be open and human, and that feels great.”

129 W Palace Ave., (505) 916-1341

2: Nambe Trading Post

Perhaps it’s a little more fair to refer to Nambe Trading Post as a museum dedicated to Western movie culture and costumes, but that part where you can pop into a building and look at art? It’s there, baby. If you visit, make sure to check out the jewelry and fine art and such (we love the porcupine quill work.)

20 Summer Rd., (505) 455-2819

3: Blue Rain Gallery

When one gallery shows the likes of Erin Currier, Ugly Pie, Preston Singletary, Tony Abeyta, Allan Houser, Norma Howard, Jody Naranjo and so many more, you’d better believe it finds itself on lists of the best things around. Even if you aren’t planing to buy, a stop by Blue Rain is more than worth it, and our readers know this to be true.

544 S Guadalupe St., (505) 954-9902

Best DJ

1: Dynamite Sol

The Santa Fe DJ pantheon boasts a diverse and varied lineup, and though we could look to any number of folks around here as stellar examples, there is, perhaps, no greater representative of the DJ world than Sol Bentley, aka Dynamite Sol. Bentley is synonymous with party curation and has presided over so many events over the decades (yes, decades) that it’s almost unbelievable. “I genuinely care about this community and making people move, so I feel so loved and it’s so much fun,” he says of his BOSF accolade. “And that’s it with our community—it’s community, not competition, and it’s awesome to know you’re part of something that’s greater than yourself.”

2: DJ Sin

Not only does Sin Vargas, aka DJ Sin, do tons of promotion work for hip-hop and lowrider shows alike, he’s a go-to decksmith when you need to keep the party rocking and the people dancing. It’s simple—if you see something from Sins’ Events, you want to go to that.

3: Sonido Aramis

If you’re looking for the intersection between hot-ass club jamz and Latin-infused beats and rhythms, Sonido Aramis has you covered with nonstop sick samples, BPMs and even some borderline throwback electronica nods. This is dance music, folks, plain and simple.

Best Dance Company

1: NDI New Mexico

When you live in Santa Fe full-time, it can be easy to space that we have various programs that would be impressive for a town of any size, let alone our little burg. Enter NDI New Mexico, an organization dedicated to the betterment of kids’ lives through dance. NDI has been around nearly 30 years, which translates to thousands of kids served (2,000 annually, according to NDI itself) and countless lives saved. Oh, art—you really are the best.

1140 Alto St., (505) 983-7646

2: Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

ASFB is about so much more than ballet, though that’s obviously a major component of the nonprofit’s offerings. Still, if you look into what’s on tap, you’ll find folkloric programs, workshops, modern dance, touring companies, local dancers and so much more.

550 St. Michael’s Dr., (970) 925-7175

3: Belisama Irish Dance

Think you can stop what they do? We doubt it (#nicheinternetjoke), especially since Belisama offers softshoe, hardshoe and ceili for kids starting at just 3-years-old—plus what they call “discovery” classes for kids even younger. Throw in special dance camps and performances and you can see whaySanta Fe loves ‘em.

1225 Parkway Dr., (505) 795-5424

Best Bar

× Expand Adam Ferguson

1: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

At this point, Tumbleroot has picked up so many BOSF nods this time around that we’re not even sure what else to say other than we love this space as much as you do, Santa Fe. The ownership is nice, the staff are badasses, there’s almost always killer music (and when there isn’t, there’s some killer event). The patio slaps; the drinks are top-notch; it’s centrally located; and it has ample parking. Three cheers for Tumbleroot! 50 cheers, even! Actually, no—1 billion cheers!

2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

2: Cowgirl BBQ

Everybody loves the Cowgirl’s bar, whether they’re looking for the legendary strawberry margarita, whatever local beer or some kind of special drink made with care. You’ll find specials and happy hour options on the regular, plus one of the best patios in the city; although wintertime drinking at C-girl is nice, too.

319 S Guadalupe St., (505) 982-2565

3: Boxcar

Boxcar’s downtown space is honestly what you might call sprawling, and that means you can find little pockets in which to hang that suit your bar-going style. Looking for kinda out of the way? They’ve got that. Ready to dance all night? They’ve got that, too. Sports? Yup. Snacks? Big time. Full-on meals with tasty cocktails? Duh.

133 W Water St., (505) 988-7222

Best Band

1: Nosotros

After so many years topping this category, we wondered if it gets old for Latin rock/jazz/soul/funk/groove act Nosotros. “It does stil feel exciting,” member Dennis Jasso says. “I think being in Santa Fe…there are so many great musicians and artists, and it’s such an artistic community that’s constantly changing, so anytime we get recognized in that way, it feels new and special.” The band hopes to release an EP and LP before the end of the year, according to Jasso, who also says they’re slated to play a show with support from the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra in December. Not bad!

2: Zaphica

For those of us who never got over Yes’ Close to the Edge, a band like Zaphica in Santa Fe is a welcome treat. OK, so we can call ‘em a little jazzy, but the main draw is the riffy and fusiony instrumental prog-like shit they’re laying down. Get ready to bob your heads to this New Mexico Music Award-winning act if you see the name on a flier or something.

3: Half Broke Horses

Santa Fe’s love affair with country-rocking, honky-tonkin’, Americana-adjacent jam-a-lams continues unabated, and someplace within that wild and wooly world, you’ll find Half Broke Horses and their rollicking fun-as-hell live show. You’ll be two-steppin’ before you know it, or at the very least, boot-scootin’.