Best of Santa Fe 2025: Cannabis

Best Grower

1: Verdes Cannabis

The passion and determination the folks at Verdes put into growing high-quality cannabis is impressive. For example, each plant is allowed plenty of time to mature—39 weeks, to be specific—before workers cultivate its strain for sale to the cannabis-loving public. “We understand what this plant means to the community and we have a responsibility to grow healthy, high-quality cannabis,” CEO/co-founder Rachel McLaughlin tells SFR.

220 Shelby St., (505) 983-2738

3530 Zafarano Drive, (505) 416- 5563

2: Ohm Grown

Ohm Grown’s state-of-the-art, hydroponic and aquaponic farming practices produce a futuristic level of consistent quality. Their 600 lights and 1500 plant indoor operation combined with their growing techniques deliver maximum flavor, therapeutic value and healing effects with an efficacy loved by many.

3501 Cerrillos Road, (505) 416-8023

3: Best Daze

Best Daze co-founder Len Goodman’s vision has always been to stay rooted to the land, and it’s an ethos he shares with his co-owner/son Eli. The tight father and son bond has helped to produce some of the finest cannabis in New Mexico according to our readers.

4641 Airport Drive

820 Mercer St.

128 W Palace Ave., (505) 585-4937

Best Dispensary

1: Verdes Cannabis

Some days it seems dispensaries are more prevalent than Starbucks, so to be recognized at such a tier of respect and trust is no easy feat. Since opening their Santa Fe shops in 2022, Verdes has remained true to providing nothing but the best. “I am so tired watching people cut corners,” CEO/cofounder Rachel McLaughlin tells SFR. “If you’re in pain and going through struggles, you deserve the highest quality products and service and that is what we strive to achieve.”

220 Shelby St., (505) 983-2738

3530 Zafarano Drive,

(505) 416- 5563

2: Best Daze

Any dispensary with a bike delivery service deserves serious props. That isn’t to say stopping by one of their shops isn’t worth the time, because it totally is. It just means you’re most likely in need of an immediate refill of their apple fitter, peach pie or any other of their potent and flavorful buds.

4641 Airport Drive, (505) 585-4937

820 Mercer St., (505) 585- 937

128 W Palace Ave., (505) 585-4937

3: Ohm Grown

For being open for just six months, Ohm Grown’s unprecedented rise to recognition is admirable. We can’t tell if it’s the futuristic/surrealistic growing techniques, the high quality flowers, edibles and concentrates or the knowledgeable staff that have us all returning. We assume it’s all of the above.

3501 Cerrillos Road, (505)416- 8023

Best Edibles

1: Verdes Cannabis

Oh, dang—another win for Verdes. While the company’s edibles are fun, delicious and potent, they don’t joke around when it comes to the process. Verdes understands people are trusting them to put these products into their bodies and they don’t take that lightly. “We’re like a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, where 10% of what comes out of the kitchen doesn’t meet our quality standards because of our scrupulous quality assurance program and team,” CEO/co-founder Rachel McLaughlin tells SFR.

220 Shelby St., (505) 983-2738

3530 Zafarano Drive,

(505) 416- 5563

2: Best Daze

For the patients and stoners with a sweet-tooth alike, the edible selection at Best Daze has your back. The overflowing gummy selection will make you giddy, the chocolates will melt in your mouth and the potsicles will take care of those sleepless summer nights in no time.

4641 Airport Drive, (505) 585-4937

820 Mercer St., (505) 585- 937

128 W Palace Ave., (505) 585-4937

3: Ohm Grown

Whether you go for the chocolate, the red chile prickly pear gomitas or the sour jamberry gummies, whatever edible you choose from Ohm, three things can be guaranteed. You’ll be blazed out of your mind, you’ll be asleep in no time and you’ll have to stop yourself from eating the whole bag.

3501 Cerrillos Road, (505) 416- 8023

Best Budtender

1: Arlo Collins @Verdes Cannabis

While medicine quality is crucial, the budtender with whom customers engage can make or break the experience. When you walk into Verdes to see Arlo Collins behind the counter, it’s like running into an old buddy who just kind of wants to see you happy. “My goal is to meet everyone who comes through the door where they are and do whatever I can to make their day a little better than when they came in,” Collins says.

acollins@verdescannabis.com

220 Shelby St., (505) 983-2738

3530 Zafarano Drive,

(505) 416- 5563

2: Mitch De La Cruz @Ohm Grown

Budtender/Head grower Mitch DeLaCruz has yet to regret his daily commute from Albuquerque. This is likely due to his dedication in

ensuring consumers are getting the medicine they deserve. Being in the industry for 20 years, his knowledge around cannabis is extensive and reliable, too.

3501 Cerrillos Road, (505) 416- 8023

3: Sierra Rodriguez @ENDO

Sierra Rodriguez has been with ENDO for three years now, and our readers say that behind the

knowledge is a level of care and attention that take the dispensary experience to the next level. Rodriguez is clearly a people person, as her favorite thing about her budtender role, she says, is being able to help a diverse clientele.

2903 Agua Fria St., (505) 477-3636