Meet Best of Santa Fe 2025 Cover Artist Jamie Chase

Expand Alex De Vore

Since we first tapped artist Nico Salazar (aka Future Fantasy Delight) to create cover art for our 2017 Best of Santa Fe issue, it has been a point of personal pride for me as the paper’s culture editor to hire a local artist to create cover art for Best of Santa Fe each year. To date, we’ve worked with the likes of tattooers Marie Sena, Emma Bagley and Jeffrey Pitt; plus painters like Erin Currier, Sienna Luna and Brandon Maldonado.

Each year as we clear the Best Of hurdle, my mind kicks into overdrive creating a shortlist for the next edition, and while I’ve had so many names on that list in previous years, only one would do for 2025: Jamie Chase.

Perhaps you know Chase from his presence at Canyon Road gallery Kay Contemporary, or as part of the short-lived yet powerful City of Mud? Maybe you’ve seen his work in graphic novel form—he’s done stuff for Dark Horse Comics and been in books based on the works of Edgar Rice Burroughs; he’s been featured in anthological tomes alongside the likes of Frazetta, even. Or maybe you know him how I do, as an illustrator with painterly tendencies whose love of comic books, sci-fi and fantasy and horror design and posters has seeped its way into his practice.

Think of a certain corner of Chase’s work as homage to the likes of special effects legend and animator Ray Harryhausen (shout-out to Jason and the Argonauts), or even to comic books like Tales From the Crypt. A self-described pop culture fanatic, Chase’s suburban Sacramento upbringing is perhaps to blame for his love of the strange, the sci-fi, the horrific: it was pretty damn boring, he says.

“There was no culture,” he tells SFR. “So I moved to San Francisco.”

There, Chase would attend both the Art Academy of San Francisco and the since-closed Art Institute of San Francisco. Both schools had their merits, according to Chase, and being more of an illustrative designer than a painter at the time, he was able to use lessons from each institution to bridge the gap in his style.

Said style is precisely why I wanted Chase this year. I envisioned an adventure film style image with roots in posters for films like One Million Years BC or old Tarzan flicks. During our brainstorming session for how best to achieve this in a Santa Fe fashion, the answer became obvious quickly: gigantic prairie dog looming above an adobe skyline. We all love those adorable rodents at the St. Francis/Cerrillos intersection—what if one Godzilla-fied? Chase says he quickly abandoned the idea of making the creature appear menacing, and that makes a strange kind of sense. Would a prairie dog become violent simply because it went kaiju? Likely not. Does its very existence say Santa Fe to me? Big time. And I think Chase nailed it.

“I’m sure escapism is a part of it,” Chase says of his love for everyday ephemera suddenly entering the realm of the strange.

That’s a great take in today’s world. We’re tired, and we need respite. Sometimes a monstrous prairie dog does the trick. Still, Best of Santa Fe is about embracing, not escaping. But it’s also about highlighting that which is special about our town. There is so much to love here that a gigantic prairie dog couldn’t lift it all, but it can stand proudly above our adobes as if to remind us we’re not like anyplace else. (Alex De Vore)

If you’d like to learn more about the art of Jamie Chase, visit inks-inc.com.