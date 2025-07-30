Best of Santa Fe 2025: Food & Drink

Best Biscochito

Santa Fe Biscochito Company

Anyone who willingly bases their business on not just one cookie, but a cookie that represents an entire state (the biscochito is New Mexico’s state cookie in case you didn’t know), has to understand what that cookie means to countless New Mexican holiday gatherings. Luckily, the folks at Santa Fe Bicochito Company have their recipe dialed in to a buttery, crumbly perfection. “Our goal is to keep it real, with a simple and humble cookie,” owner Richard Perea tells SFR. “And yes—we use lard.”

330 Sandoval St., santafebiscochitocompany.com

2: Chocolate Maven Bakery & Café

We’ve yet to come across a baked good the Maven can’t deliver upon, and the biscochitos are no exception. The hand-cut cookies are full on cinammony goodness while also delivering that essential hit of anise. It’s everything one expects from a biscochito, and might we suggest you go for the traditional hot chocolate pairing for a true taste of Santa Fe?

821 W San Mateo Road, Ste. C, (505) 984-1980

3: Atrisco Cafe & Bar

It’s most likely the all-things-New-Mexican vibe that got Tomasita’s sister restaurant the cookie cred. Atrisco is all about local and traditional, and the fact they’re in the kitchen baking such well-loved cookies proves a dedication to their roots. Do yourself a favor and go have lunch, then grab a bag to take home.

DeVargas Center, 193 Paseo De Peralta, (505) 983-7401

Best Steak

× Expand Joy Godfrey 14 oz Prime New York strip

1: Market Steer Steakhouse

Oftentimes what’s missing in steak culture is a restaurant’s connection to the beef it sources and serves. Market Steer co-owners/life partners Kathleen Crook and Kristina Goode don’t have that problem. Crook hails from a Southern New Mexico ranching background, which takes Market Steer’s farm-to-table philosophical and ethical approach further than most strak joints. From the pastures in which the cows are raised to each cut of beef, it’s guaranteed each steak is tender and seared off with pure love.

213 Washington Ave., (505) 365-1010

2: The Bull Ring

Popular for decades now, The Bull Ring prides itself in its selection of top-quality USDA prime beef. Whether you go for the filet mignon, the ribeye or something in-between, each steak is always grilled to a satisfying perfection. Maybe that’s why the politicians love ‘em so much.

150 Washington Ave., #108, (505) 983-3328

It may come as a surprise to see Dinner for Two on a steak list with all the steakhouses in town, but there is no denying chef/owner Andy Barnes cooks up a mean one. The organic beef lets the steak speak for itself with a kitchen crew that clearly has a love affair with that grill. Great cocktails, too.

106 N Guadalupe St., (505) 820-2075

Best Vegetarian

× Expand Joy Godfrey Clockwise, from top left: scallops and lotus root with red pepper coulis; summer vegetable curry; bhe puri with puffed rice and mango; sambar, coconut chutney, tomato chutney; mushroom medley

1: Paper Dosa

Practically no one does vegetarian food better than they do in India, so when your town is lucky enough to have a Southern Indian restaurant serving legit dosas, along with other dishes with the self-described “Paper Dosa-twist,” such as the idli fries—you’ve truly struck gold. “We’re glad people like what we’re doing,” owner Nellie Tishler says. “Our goal is to make Santa Fe happy. We want to give people an experience they can’t have anywhere else.” Nailed it.

551 W Cordova Road, (505) 930-5521

2: Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

Somehow in Santa Fe, it seems a whole lot of “where should we go for lunch?” conversations end up at Sweetwater. This Midtown haunt, now under the ownership of longtime employee Angel Velazquez and his sons Pedro and Marvin Lopez, has proven a reliable option when it comes to healthy, vegetarian-friendly dishes. Plus, what’s better than a yucca root flatbread with a cashew basil pesto paired with a nice glass of wine?

1512 Pacheco St., Bldg B, (505) 795-7383

3: Jambo Cafe

Chef/owner Ahmed Obo’s dedication to representing vegetarian African/Caribbean cuisine is easy to identify in dishes like the Ethiopian chickpea berbere stew or the East African coconut lentil Stew. The flavors in these dishes might even be the catalyst to a full-on vegetarian conversion. Legumes never tasted so good.

2010 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-1269

Best Tea

1: Santa Fe Teahouse & Bistro

With a recent ownership swap, it sure is lucky Santa Fe Teahouse is still running such a strong tea game. Owners Brittani and Cole Campbell aren’t just keeping the Canyon Road institution alive, but their passion for local culture has rejuvenated the allure with a return to a simpler menu that oughta please longtime fans. You’ll still find the artisanal green, black and herbal teas alongside lesser-known varieties, plus brunch options and the wintertime Aprés Music Series, which makes Sunday brunch an ideal way to spend an afternoon.

821 Canyon Road #3, (505) 992-0972

2: Bubble King

Boba tea has developed a strong sub-culture over the years, and with Bubble King’s consistency and flavors, it’s easy to see why this is one of the city’s most popular spots. With classics like the Taiwan OG and matcha, to more experimental flavors like Chocolate Covered Strawberries, this is where you satisfy the cravings.

1722 St Michaels Drive, #D, (858) 212-6149

3: Turquoise Teapot and Cat Cafe

The first recorded cat cafe opened in Taiwan in 1998, and thank goodness the idea eventually made its way here. The idea is simple: Sip drinks and hang with cats who are up for adoption. Honestly, who wouldn’t want to hang out with super-cute kitties while sipping on a variety of teas, coffee and specialty drinks? Even better, if you fall in love, you can apply to take that cat home with you.

1221 Flagman Way, Ste. B5, santafecatcafe.com

Best Pizza

× Expand Courtesy Back Road Pizza Back Road Pizza’s new Detroit-style pie is worth the wait.

1: Back Road Pizza

For more than 20 years, Back Road Pizza owner Piper Kapin has been slinging quality pies, and the biz is aging like a 1961 Bordeaux. It doesn’t take much convincing when you sink your teeth into a slice, whether it’s the New Mexican with green chile, pepperoni and red onion or a slice of their Veggiefest—with everything sourced locally whenever possible.

1807 2nd St. #1, (505) 955-9055

2:Il Vicino

For most locals, Il Vicino isn’t just a pizza joint, it’s a Santa Fe institution. And there is no denying their wood-fired pies hit the spot every time from the classic margherita to the campagnola laden with sausage and goat cheese. You can build your own pie with the toppings of your choice, too, and they serve pasta and sandwiches.

321 W San Francisco St., (505) 986-8700

3: Pizza Centro

As SFR’s offices share a building with Pizza Centro, our staffers are no stranger to their hard-to-beat New York-style slice and drink deal. How could we be when every time we open our office door, the fermented doughy waft of baking pies permeates deep into our souls? Don’t overlook the Southside location, either. It’s worth the trip.

418 Cerrillos Road #10, (505) 988-8825

3470 Zafarano Drive, (505) 471-6200

Best Catering

1: Walter Burke Catering

The locally beloved catering company’s 365-day climb from last year’s third position to this year’s first place winner has to be a record of some kind. There is no denying Walter Burke’s high quality food for events, gatherings and weddings is popular. In fact, anyone looking for a local caterer has likely heard the name. We’re talkin’ real classy, from presentation to taste and all points between. In fact, why cook when they’ll do it all?

1209 Calle de Comercio, (505) 473-9600

2: what THE truck

When what THE truck rolls up to your event you can rest assured you’re in good hands. Besides delicious food, this mobile caterer’s ability to extend the food truck experience into the party is downright awesome, and owner Victoria Bruneni’s spreads will have you rethinking what trucks are capable of achieving foodwise.

7855 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 795-6651

3: Boxcar Santa Fe

Boxcar’s chef Eric Stumpf has been killing it with his pop-up dinners and offers a catering menu that not only covers all meals and event styles, but also showcases how a sports bar’s menu is so much better than you might imagine. He’s even been recognized by the James Beard Foundation.

133 W Water St., (505) 988-7222

Best Gluten Free

1: Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

First a placement in the Best Vegetarian category, now this?! The term “gluten-free” has become synonymous with Sweetwater for locals and tourists alike. When tortillas are made with eggs and flatbreads are made with root vegetables, you know the gluten free commitment is real. The signature gluten-free deserts are made with almond flour, so no need to suppress the sweet-tooth cravings. It’s so nice to breathe easy knowing the whole gluten thing isn’t an issue.

1512 Pacheco St., Bldg. B, (505) 795-7383

2: Chocolate Maven

Is there anything more disappointing than walking into a bakery knowing you can’t eat a single thing because of your lousy gluten intolerance? Nope. Well, don’t fret when entering the Maven, because they’ve got your cookie, cupcake and pie-cravings on lock.

821 W San Mateo Road, Ste. C, (505) 984-1980

3: Santa Fe Teahouse & Bistro

For those who refrain from dining out due to a lack of gluten-free options, the Teahouse is advocating for y’all. Not only are the salads totally worth your order, but most dishes that traditionally come with gluten can be made gluten-free. Score one for you!

821 Canyon Road #3, (505) 992-0972

Best Frozen Treats

1: La Lecheria

While wandering through the Railyard over the years, there was always something missing. Once La Lecheria moved in, it became clear the area was in desperate need of an ice cream shop. Their flavor combos are next level, like the butterscotch miso and prickly pear margarita sorbet. “There was a period where I was burnt out on ice cream and couldn’t look at the stuff. But it makes people happy and seeing that is a special thing,” owner Joel Coleman tells SFR.

500 Market St., (505) 428-0077

2: Frogurt Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt

Ice cream tends to steal the frozen treat show, but Southside self-serve spot Frogurt has stood the test of time with yogurt-y goodness. Not only is the frozen yogurt delicious, but flavors like pistachio and cake batter make you wonder why you haven’t been on board since day one.

2801 Rodeo Road b11, (505) 474-6336

3: Hello Sweet Cream

Venturing off to El Dorado for a scoop of Hello Sweet Cream is always worth the drive, but when the company opened a CHOMP location, life started making sense again. For the dairy-free peeps out there, just stop what you’re doing immediately and go get a scoop of the Moody Coconut. Trust us.

7 Caliente Road, B2, El Dorado, (505) 525-0266

505 Cerillos Road, (505) 525- 0266

Best Croissant

Expand Dave Cathey

1: Clafoutis

The passion it takes to get a buttery, flaky croissant to come out of an oven at high altitudes is serious business, and SFR’s readers say there’s no better crew for the job than the Ligier family and their beloved Clafoutis. What’s arguably even better? When a French baker willingly puts an American twist on something so precious by adding eggs, bacon and swiss cheese to make their croissant breakfast sandwich. We want it now.

333 W Cordova Road, (505) 988-1809

2: Mille

Thanks to their Parisian and Corsican origins, Mille owners Stephanie and Marcel Remillieux have that croissant prowess like woah. That they happened to land in Santa Fe with their French baking expertise is as much of a treat as their house-made croissants. Oh, try the French toast, too.

451 W Alameda St., (505) 930-5492

3: Chocolate Maven

The Maven’s croissant is a no-frills, easy go-to breakfast or snack kind of croissant with a flaky consistency that works on its own or packed with accoutrements. That’s at least part of why you’ll find them in numerous restaurants and grocery stores around town. The other part is they’re straight-up tasty.

821 W San Mateo Road, Ste. C, (505) 984-1980

Best Cakes

1: Chocolate Maven

Anyone who’s anyone has likely ordered a silky chocolate ganache cake from the Chocolate Maven at one point or another. The range and styles of delectable cakes can even be daunting if you don’t know where to start, especially when deciding between tres leches, tiramisu, Mayan chile chocolate, Danish Honey or any of the other 46 beautifully decorated varieties on offer. Just do your best and accept how you’ll be back for more.

821 W San Mateo Road, Ste. C, (505) 984-1980

2: Clafoutis

Walking into Clafoutis, it’s easy to become moth-like and drawn to the glowing display of tarts, pies and cakes. If you’re having trouble deciding cake-wise, go for the black cherry and flan number from which the café gets its name. It’s always a wise decision, trust us.

333 W Cordova Road, (505) 988-1809

3: Mille

The French have a way with cake that evokes love at first sight when you come face-to-face with one of Mille’s opulent oven-made masterpieces. Once you try one and the taste matches the aesthetics, you will know it’s true love.

821 W San Mateo Road, Ste. C, (505) 984-1980

Best Bread

× Expand Joy Godfrey Sage Bakehouse

1: Sage Bakehouse

Upon entering Sage Bakehouse’s Guadalupe Street storefront, don’t be surprised when you’re hit with the quintessential boulangerie sights, sounds and smells. It’s an atmosphere sure to comfort to the soul. Sage’s breads are made in-house daily, from the classic sourdough to the pecan raisin, and the whole wheat from organic growers shows true integrity. Sage makes us grateful there are locals who understand the true artistry of what bread means to a community. Find the bread at countless restaurants, too.

535 Cerrillos Road C, (505) 820-7243

2: Clafoutis

Welp, you love the cakes and the croissants, why not the bread? The locals swear by the Ligier family’s breads, and you can finally live out your fantasy of carrying a baguette in a bag like a cartoon. Don’t act like you never wanted that.

333 W Cordova Road, (505) 988-1809

3: Bread Shop

Jacob Brenner and Mayme Berman have built a bread-based paradise in Midtown, and Bread Shop’s sourdough loaf is crammed with love. Don’t even get us started on the pecorino, red onion, pistachio and rosemary focaccia—or do, just so long as you take us to get a sandwich served on one of those.

1703 Lena St., (505) 230-8421

Best New Mexico Winery

× Expand Joy Godfrey Gruet Winery’s Gilbert Grand Reserve. Good stuff.

1: Gruet

The house that vintner Gilbert Gruet built circa 1984 continues to be a much-beloved name amongst the oenophiles of New Mexico. Literally hundreds of Santa Feans cast their votes in favor of Gruet, and that might have a little something to do with the company’s gorgeous downtown tasting room. Of course, it might also have something to do with good taste and a whole lot of history, but whatever the reason, these folks sure know wine.

210 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 989-9463

2: Black Mesa Winery and Cidery

Jerry and Lynda Burd have certainly been running a hell of a show since they took the reins at Black Mesa 25 years ago. And while we’d love to use this space to highlight their cat/CEO Sola, we’ll instead say they’ve got some of the most enduringly popular wines and ciders in all the land.

1502 NM-68, Velarde, (505) 852-2820

3: Vivac Winery

Should you travel out to Dixon to sample wines from the Padberg family, you’ll not only find a roster of sommeliers who know what’s what, you’ll find a gorgeous spot to admire the grapes and all while thinking about what a fine pursuit this wine stuff can be.

2075 NM-68, Dixon, (505) 579-4441

Best New Mexican Restaurant

1: La Choza

Like it was ever really a question? The Shed’s sister restaurant (La Choza is Spanish for The Shed in case you somehow never knew that) finds itself on the top of “where’s the good New Mexican?” convos from sea to shining sea—plus the red is to die for and the longtime owners of the Carswell family are as Santa Fe as it comes. Sure, the lines are long, but they’re worth it.

905 Alarid St., (505) 982-0909

2: Tomasita’s

This Railyard-based mainstay is another one of those long-line spots, but it’s apparent why the minute you get your mitts on a classic dish like an enchilada or tamale. Yes, Tomasita’s has a plate named after Randy Travis, and they also turned 50 last year—and let’s not forget about the honey butter for the sopaipillas.

500 S Guadalupe St., (505) 983-5721

3: The Shed

Oh, wild—another nod to the Carswell family’s most excellent New Mexican joints. This is the original that started it all, and it remains a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. The patio is gorgeous and the margaritas are legendary, so pretty much everyone around here has some kind of golden Shed memory to recall as the years go by.

113½ Palace Ave., (505) 982-9030

Best New Restaurant

× Expand Dave Cathey

1: Escondido

Can you believe it’s only been about a year since chef Fernando Ruiz teamed up with former Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek to open a taco joint? Of course, it’s so much more than that from ceviche to steaks to brunch and the chile en nogada that defeated Bobby Flay.

1101 Paseo de Corazon, (505) 316-4718

2: Market Steer

OK, so Market Steer itself isn’t really new, but in addition to renovating then moving into the old El Mesón spot on Washington Ave., chef Kathleen Crook’s steakhouse also went buck wild on the menus and wine options, including killer bar fare and literally the best steaks we’ve had anyplace. The concept is tried and true, the vibe feels brand new.

213 Washington Ave., (505) 365-1010

3: Alkemē

Chefs Hue Chan Karels and Erica Tai have built such a ode to Asian fusion cuisine that they wound up shortlisted for the James Beard Awards in relatively short order. This is the place for Vietnamese and Korean food fused with other Asian delights and American and French sensibilities.

227 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 982-9704

Best New Mexico Distillery

× Expand Adam Ferguson

1: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

We love how owners Jason and Kirkman and Angela Smith Kirkman have opened up the Tumbleroot venue to punk shows, metalheads, hip-hop-heads and other counterculture champs, but the town itself loves the brewery and distillery for its spirits like woah. The canned cocktails are truly something special, but for those looking to sip their distilled goodness, you can’t go wrong with the straight rye or bourbon or the popular Navy-strength gin.

2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

2: Santa Fe Spirits

Hats off to Santa Fe Spirits founder Colin Keegan, as 2025 marks 15 years for the much-ballyhooed biz. Many of us still miss the downtown tasting room, but SFS still has plenty to celebrate across its storied products. We like the apple brandy cask whiskey for a little extra flavor, but the original mesquite is an affordable option for aficionados, too.

7505 Mallard Way, santafespirits.com

3: As Above So Below

The Railyard-based biz from master distiller/co-founder Caley Shoemakey and co-founder Jeff Gust is not only a damn fine hang on almost any night thanks to live music and great drinks, it’s the type of place that churns out delicious spirits that become the talk of the town. As Shoemaker told SFR of her spirits in 2022, “I think it’s where science and art meet.”

545 Camino de la Familia, (505) 916-8596

Best Locally Brewed Beer

1: Santa Fe Brewing Company

We’ve long been fans of owner Brian Lock’s commitment to beer, especially since he transformed the brewery’s flagship campus into what feels almost like the best backyard BBQ of your life, only it’s always going down. Folks swear by standby beers like Social Hour and the nut brown, but don’t forget about seasonal brews and one-offs created by Lock’s dedicated team. It’s summer, so some cold suds sound about right just now. And don’t forget about the attached music venue, The Bridge.

35 Fire Place, (505) 424-3333

2: Second Street Brewery

Though many of us will always kind of miss Second Street’s sadly gone first location on its eponymous street, locations in the Railyard and Midtown sure soften the blow. We’ve long rec’d the kolsch beer for hot summer days, but don’t forget about the Sloppy Sloth hazy IPAs and the ever-popular Boneshaker amber. The original art from the branding tastes almost as good as the beer, too.

1607 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 989-3278

2920 Rufina St., (505) 954-1068

3: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

SFR’s readers say Tumbleroot’s spirits are the best in town, and here they prove that the beer’s nothing to scoff at, either. The yeasty goodness of the Sour Red ale is a surefire winner, as is the Sunrise lager. Our personal Tumbleroot top pick, though? The Honey Double IPA. So delicious.

2791 Agua Fría St., (505) 303-3808

Best Italian Restaurant

× Expand Joy Godfrey Piccolino

1: Piccolino

Look, at this point we’re hardly surprised anymore when Piccolino hits the top spot on our Best of Santa Fe list because it has just been there so long we assumed loving it was law. Santa Fe adores this adorable eatery from Olga-Tarango Jimenez and her brother Victor Tarango so much that their walls are plastered with Best Of banners. Then you get into the mighty menu featuring both classics and one-of-a-kind dishes and remember that cheese and sauce on pasta is never a bad call.

2890 Agua Fría St., (505) 471-1480

2: Andiamo!

Did you know the Railyard-adjacent Andiamo! turned 30 this year? Well, it did! Restaurants don’t tend to last that long if they’re no good, and everything from the decor and ambiance to service and, of course, food and wine, screams “good.” Or actually, it screams “great,” or, obviously, “best!”

322 Garfield St., (505) 955-9595

3: Pranzo

We’ve been known to tell folks to swing by chef Steve Lemon’s Pranzo for a pizza or some pasta, and we double mean it now that Guadalupe Street construction has put a strain on the long-beloved haunt on Johnson Street. If you do head over , think of the crispy chicken thighs, but don’t sleep on the cioppino or the lamb shank.

321 Johnson St., (505) 984-2645

Best International Cuisine

1: Jambo Café

Chef Ahmed Obo’s Jambo has now cinched this spot for nearly 15 years running, and that’s pretty much as long as the restaurant has been around. Do you have any idea how consistently well someone must do something to please Santa Fe diners? Obo has the key, though, across an exciting Afro-Caribbean menu that includes anything from plantain crab cakes and coconut shrimp to Moroccan-style kebabs, jerk chicken and a goat stew that might even wow the most devout vegetarian.

2010 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-1269

2: Paper Dosa

For those keeping track, this is at least two placements for the Cordova Road eatery where chef Paulraj Karuppasamy serves up South Indian food—a style that’s a little newer to most American palates. Obvi you have to try to dosas.

551 W Cordova Road, (505 930-5521

3: Izanami

Chef Kiko Rodriguez is still killin’ it up there for as long as most of us can remember, because, frankly, it’s too sad to remember a world that didn’t include Ten Thousand Waves’ Japanese joint. If you can only get one thing, we insist you try the kurobuta pork tacos. But don’t get one thing—get it all.

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, (505) 428-6409

Best Food Truck

× Expand Grant Crawfor Danilo Hernandez, front, and Mauricio Gutierrez prepare meals at Fusion Tacos on Airport Road in Santa Fe.

1: Fusion Tacos

Fusion Tacos might have opened some brick and mortar locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque—inluding the Fusion Delicias Café that does quite a bit more than tacos—but you can still find the trucks about town pretty much always. Yes, the birria tacos are legendary, but don’t space the carnitas or, if you’re feeling like being good, a simple yet tasty chicken and rice bowl.

Various locations, fusiontacosnm.com

2: El Chile Toreado

Food trucks don’t hit the James Beard Awards semifinals often, but that’s precisely what happened to El Chile Toreado in 2023. The breakfast burritos are legendary, the tacos are no joke, the hot dogs fire on all cylinders and the little truck’s Early Street spot is basically always crowded.

807 Early St., (505) 500-0033

1311 Siler Road (505) 430-0919

3: El Chile Toreado

Lightning really struck here for Sasitorn “Bo” Prakod really struck lightning here by offering traditional Thai dishes from a truck. In fact, this is exactly the reason food trucks win out sometimes thanks to menu items like drunken noodles, pad thai, cashew chicken and all the curry you could want.

502 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 310-5826

Best Fine Dining

1: Market Steer

One can’t really underestimate the power in taking over a building, renovating it and maintaining unparalelled quality of steaks, fine wines and an affordable bar menu. Market Steer owners chef Kathleen Crook and Kristina Goode have proven this so hard with their new-ish location—a white tablecloth affair that somehow feels high class yet un-stuffy. This one’s an experience, folks.

213 Washington Ave., (505) 365-1010

2: Geronimo

Within the scads of places-you-simply-must-eat lists from food sites, food magazines and food influencers, you will literally always find Geronimo lurking toward the top. Chef/co-owner Silin Cruz is a magician in the kitchen, while co-owner Chris Harvey’s storied time with the restaurant has translated into an insane level of quality.

724 Canyon Road, (505) 982-1500

3: The Compound

The Compound’s chef/owner Mark Kiffin has repeatedly found himself in the James Beard Awards semifinals, and he even picked up back-to-back honors for Best Chef: Southwest in 2004 and 2005. In short, that makes his Alexander Girard-designed Canyon Road spot one of the best in town according to our readers and, like, the very nature of reality.

653 Canyon Road, (505) 982-4353

Best Gastropub

× Expand Alex De Vore Steak au poivre with pureed potatoes at Joseph’s Culinary Pub, a restaurant still going strong in the Guadalupe District after 10-plus years.

1: Joseph’s Culinary Pub

For those in search of delicious wine, a brilliant butterscotch pudding, a sous vide duck breast, steak or so much more, chef Joseph Wreade’s Railyard eatery has been a popular mainstay with all that stuff for eons, it seems. Wreade found himself shortlisted by the James Beard folks last year alongside some of the best in the country, so you know it’s the real deal. “When the people have spoken,” Wreade tells SFR, “it feels great.”

428 Agua Fría St., (505) 982-1272

2: Horno Restaurant

With a pedigree like chef David Sellers has (Amavi, Santacafé and the Street Food Institute to name a few), it’s no wonder Santa Fe loves his Marcy Street spot so much. We recommend the squid ink spaghetti and the Smackdown burger, but ask about the dessert pop-tarts and special fried chicken days.

95 W Marcy St., (505) 303-3469

3: Rowley Farmhouse Ales

One of Santa Fe’s most favorite spots rose to prominence thanks to founder John Rowley’s brewing methods and chef Jeffrey Kaplan’s upscale takes on enduring classics like the hamburger and the chicken sandwich. The patio is fabulous, too, and you’ll almost never run into dorks from Texas and/or their ilk.

1405 Maclovia St., (505) 428-0719

Best Coffee

× Expand Bella Davis Cover Story Tai Ayers, co-owner of Ohori’s Coffee Roasters, says she’s had some trouble hiring.

1: Ohori’s Coffee Roasters

We try not to play favorites with Best of Santa Fe winners, but the fact is that SFR’s staff pretty much runs on Ohori’s coffee in a way that some have called “insane.” Owners Tai and Sam Brinegar use the same methods passed down to owner Susan Ohori from the Alfred Peet in the 1980s, but it’s more than that at this shop’s two locations—these are community hubs. The coffee is delicious, and we all know it. “I feel like I’m coming to a realization of so many years owning this business of how unique we are in the coffee world,” Tai tells SFR. “I’m grateful to have this community and this niche for a product that’s so widely consumed.”

1098 S St. Francis Drive, (505) 982-9262

505 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-9262

2: Iconik Coffee Roasters

Whether you quaff a cup in this local iconic (ha!) third wave shop’s Lena, Lupe or Red locations, you know you’ll get the fruits of owner Sean Ham;s dedication to roasting. That’s not even getting into the ambiance or food, both of which impress no matter where in town you find yourself.

1600 Lena St., (505) 428-0996

314 S Guadalupe St., (505) 428-0996

1366 Cerrillos Road, (505) 428-0996

3: Java Joe’s

With two convenient locations in Midtown and the Southside, Java Joe’s fuels your coffee dreams and also serves up some of the best chocolate chip cookies in this or any town. They’ll remember your name and treat you with kindness, and the rich coffee is nothing to smirk at, either.

2801 Rodeo Road, (505) 474-5282

1248 Siler Road, (505) 930-5763

Best Cocktails

1: Tomasita’s

Well, well, well—we admit that we half-expected some spot with a dedicated mixologist and a bunch of millionaire infused liquors to win this category, but this is Santa Fe, baby, and we love our margaritas. Tomasita’s has some of the best of course, plus a full bar rife with options. When a restaurant has been around for 50-plus years like this New Mexican favorite, chances are its workers picked up some killer tricks along the way, too.

500 S Guadalupe St., (505) 983-5721

2: Dinner for Two

Chef Andy Barnes’ place has one of the more impressive bars in town, and not just because of its long list of signature and/or creative cocktails, but because it’s one of the few places that offers up mocktails that actually feel worth their asking price. Don’t forget Happy Hour with $2 off house wines, beer and classic cocktails; and ask about the Love Bubble margarita, trust us.

106 N Guadalupe St., (505) 820-2075

3: As Above So Below

When you’re known locally for distilling some of the finest spirits in the land, you kind of have to back up your excellence with a killer cocktail menu. As Above So Below does just that with what feels like an army of clever bartenders and mixology types. The space in which to sip those cocktails is also quite nice.

545 Camino de la Familia, (505) 916-8596

Best Chef

× Expand Luke Montavon Obo is preparing for the 10-year anniversary of his restaurant, serving Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

1: Ahmed Obo: Jambo Café

Not only does Obo take home restaurant honors in BOSF each year, but his placing at the top of the Best Chef category has now become an annual occurrence as far back as anyone can remember. Maybe there’s something about the Afro-Caribbean fare, but Obo has the vibe of an everyman who just plain wants folks to enjoy food. Santa Fe likes its chefs accessible, and Obo’s got that in spades at both his original Midtown restaurant and Jambo Bobcat Bite just outside town.

2010 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-1269

418 Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 467-8654

2: Eric Stumpf: Boxcar

Though many might initially think of Boxcar as that sports joint where you can grab a burger, chef Eric Stumpf proves you can implement elevated cuisine almost anyplace. Boxcar’s food is so much better than it has any right to be—from steaks and sandwiches to a classic chicken and waffles dish—and you won’t have to make a reservation or wear a tie to get it.

133 W Water St., (505) 988-7222

3: Chefs Hue-Chan Karels and Erica Tai: Alkemē

Between Hue-Chan Karels’ years developing Vietnamese and Asian fusion dishes and Erica Tai’s next-gen youthful exuberance, the pair’s downtown restaurant became a hit right out of the gate. Word on the street is that they just added a green chile cheeseburger to the menu, but we still recommend going all in on dishes you’ve never tried before.

227 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 982-9704

Best Burger

× Expand Santa Fe Bite

1: Santa Fe Bite

At the risk of editorializing, can we just say this: Duh! Look, we’ve eaten burgers all across the wild and wooly world, but there’s something incontrovertibly special about Santa Fe Bite. Now, whether you remember them as the original Bobcat Bite or only got hip to the deal after original owners John and Bonnie Eckre sold the biz to Armando Rivas and Angela Mason in 2023, you’re probably dying for a green chile cheese number merely from having read this listing. Yum!

1616 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 428-0328

2: Jambo Bobcat Bite

The SFR staffer writing this listing grew up not far from the original Bobcat Bite, so you can believe them when they say that Jambo’s Ahmed Obo comes pretty damn close to the taste of the original. Not only that, but he’s expanded the menu beyond burgers and renovated that Old Las Vegas Highway restaurant into something special. Go there ASAP!

418 Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 467-8654

3: Realburger

You’ll discover a homey feel at this Midtown burger joint, plus items like fried chicken and ribbon fries. But if you’re going for the burger, you should know that some are huge, some are regular-sized and all are delicious, particularly with a side of said ribbon fries.

2641½ Cerrillos Road, (505) 474-7325

Best Breakfast

1: The Pantry (Original)

For some of us at SFR, this was never even a question, as the Pantry has been our go-to for a bit of brekkie since before we can even remember. After all, it’s been open since 1948, so you know that means it’s good. You’d better believe they’ve got New Mexican favorites, but also pancakes and waffles and that sort of thing. Plus, the vibe is very Santa Fe-meets-classic-American-diner, and that’s kind of what we want for breakfast more often than not.

1820 Cerrillos Road, (505) 986-0022

2: Tia Sophia’s

Owner Nick Maryol has been clear that while he doesn’t believe his restaurant ancestors invented the breakfast burrito, they were very likely the first to put it on a menu here or anyplace. Maryol and his wife Vanessa have breakfast on lock here, and it’s as classic and perfect as New Mexican fare can get. Side note? Sometimes we dream about the hash browns.

210 W San Francsico St., (505) 983-9880

3: Clafoutis

Heads up that the Ligier family’s restaurant stops serving breakfast at 11 am, and you’ll want to hurry if you’re going to sample the popular egg croissant, omelettes and crepes. Oh, and try the French toast, because it’s crazy good.

333 W Cordova Road, (505) 988-1809

Best BBQ

1: The Ranch House

Oh, you’d better believe Santa Fe loves Josh Baum and Ann Gordon’s restaurant. The coolest thing about The Ranch House might be in how it it feels upscale but you can still wear jeans and a tee. Or, actually, it might be the house-smoked meats and massive menu of delights. The ribs are insane, the chicken is so tasty and everything else is gravy, including the bulk BBQ to-go option that oughta wow everyone at your next big thing.

2571 Cristo’s Road, (505) 424-8900

2: Cowgirl BBQ

A menu as huge as the ol’ C-girl’s might get fumbled in lesser hands, but owner/chef Patrick Lambert loves him some BBQ, so he does it up right. Yes, that includes a robust catering component, but also a killer chance to go nuts on brisket, ribs and more at the massive Guadalupe Street restaurant.

319 S Guadalupe St., (505) 982-2565

3: Whole Hog Café

We’ve yet to locally encounter a pulled pork sandwich we love as much as Whole Hog’s, but it also has all the BBQ hits folks know and love served out of a comfy, casual Railyard-adjacent building. Also cool? Whole Hog offers up numerous sauces for all types of palates and has won all kinds of BBQ awards.

320 S Guadalupe St., (505) 474-3375

Best Asian Restaurant

1: Izanami

We’re hardly surprised to find chef Kiko Rodriguez’s eatery at Ten Thousand Waves on the list again. Whether you’re visiting in your robe following a treatment or soak or you’ve made the special trip up the mountain just for the food, it’s all worth it in terms of variety, quality and Rodriguez’s culinary acumen. Things lean toward the Japanese here, but it’s not just the same old, same old. To wit? Special sake tastings pop off regularly and sushi is not the main focus. Cool!

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, (505) 428-6409.

2: Jinja Bar & Bistro

SFR’s readers love Jinja for the family style dishes-come-as-they’re-ready approach, but it’s also about the crafty cocktails from the bar and, as of recently, paintings by the late actor and former Jinja co-owner Gene Hackman. If there’s an Asian food you like, chances are there’s some version on Jinja’s menu.

510 N Guadalupe St., (505) 982-4321

3: Alkemē

What else can we say about chefs Hue-Chan Karels and Erica Tai? Together they make food sing in a way that has kept their restaurant packed since the day the door opened, and Santa Fe has taken notice. This is creative cooking at its best and indicative of so many culinary touchstones.

227 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 982-9704

Best Artisan Chocolate

1: Kakawa Chocolate House

Though Kakawa might be most famous for its rich chocolate elixirs, the downtown choco-house boasts an entire display case of treats and truffles that showcase the endless opportunities inherent to chocolate. Find items including goat cheese and sage, or fruits, nuts, chilis and more—plus vegan options for people who want to enjoy the chocolatey goodness. Kakawa has three locations around town, too, so you’ll probably be pretty close to one when the cravings hit.

1050 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 982-0388

851 W San Mateo Road, (505) 930-5968

1300 Rufina Circle A4, (505) 930-5460

2: Chocolate Maven

We think of the Chocolate Maven more like a bakery than a chocolate house, but one can’t deny the ganache situation over there is on fire. And that’s before you start getting into all the other cool ways you’ll find chocolate across the menu, not least of which being the myriad hot chocolate options for winter or … actually, have them any time of year.

821 W San Mateo Road, Ste. C, (505) 984-1980

3: The Chocolatesmith

If you’re looking for upscale, organic, dark chocolate and more, remember this Cerrillos Road biz for some of the best treats of all time. Just make sure you pick up something for yourself if you’re getting a gift box or something, because you’ll want some kind of caramel or fruity or nutty little bite badly.

851 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-2111