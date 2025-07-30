Best of Santa Fe 2025: Health & Personal Services

Best Alternative Healing Provider

1: : Alchemy Acupuncture

In a town that loves old everything, it’s no surprise acupuncture has found its pressure points in Santa Fe. Dr. Victoria Schefer takes a novel approach in blending her traditional practice with therapeutic techniques (she boasts a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology along with a whole slew of educational cred), promoting mind-body medicine. But if pricking the skin isn’t your vibe, Alchemy Acupuncture offers cupping, Tui Na Massage, counseling, herbal therapy and a ton more.

2100 Calle de la Vuelta E104, (505) 660-7860

2: Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine

Talk about your holistic health! Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine offers plenty of services to keep you busy. Facial acupuncture? Check. Primary care medicine? Got it. Occupational therapy, massage therapy, myofascial release, craniosacral, core synchronism—they’ve got it, 363 days out of the year, seven days a week.

303 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 988-2449

3: Skin Ritual

Is skincare an essential part of mental health? Skin Ritual says so. Treatments include corrective facials, hydrafacial, microcurrent and nano-needling. Owner Karmella Salazar has been in the biz for over 20 years and knows a bit more than the stranger on the street. Skin is serious business here.

2019 Galisteo St Ste. N-2, (505) 946-7505

Best Massage

1: Ten Thousand Waves

If you’ve been here for a minute or two, even as a tourist, you know what Ten Thousand Waves is all about. For the uninitiated, let’s recap: Ten Thousand Waves offers a full Japanese-style onsen in the land of the adobe. In addition to the hot tubs and bathhouses, enjoy a traditional shiatsu massage, or a deep stone massage, where stones of varying temperatures get those hard-to-reach muscles. And what’s this about a cannabliss massage?

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, (505) 982-9304

2: Ojo Santa Fe

Nestled in La Cienega, it’s normal to be blown away on your first visit to this award-winning spa. Any traditional massage is on the menu here, but where else is a blue corn and prickly pear salt scrub, or a lavender body quench massage and wrap? Ojo, you clever spa.

242 Los Pinos Road, (877) 977-8212

3: Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine

Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine joins the multiple BOSF winners list with massages so good they change lives. Their medical massages (such as an offered nurturing therapeutic massage) complete the picture of holistic health. Muscle health and pain management are putty in their skilled hands.

303 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 988-2449

Best Waxing

1: Prizm Salon

We obviously can’t promise the world, but we can say if you walk into Prizm Salon there is a big chance you’ll come out hotter. While the full suite of services rightfully focuses on quality hairstyling, you can get a top-of-the-line wax to complement your new blowout and root retouch. The online and anecdotal reviews speak for themselves when they say it’s all good stuff.

4056 Cerrillos Road, Ste. A/B, (505) 920-0387

2: The Skin & Body Co.

It’s not that you can get every part of your body waxed here, but 95% will do. Co-owned by Miliah Rodriguez and Kristie Whitmore, you can’t go wrong with their specialty product—a gentle Brazilian. We particularly love the option for a silent wax for days you just can’t, y’know?

1500 5th St #8, (505) 257-0582

3: Sherry’s Sugar Shack

Apparently body sugaring is a thing? A warm sugar-based mixture which cools on the skin and before getting pulled is apparently an old-school tradition and better at removing hairs in their natural direction. SFR readers agree that Sherry’s sugar method works, and it makes the wax a bit sweeter.

1660 Calle Medico Ste. F, (505) 226-4478

Best Tattoo Shop

1: Lokote Tattoos

Santa Fe is an ink-loving city, and a good chunk of Santa Fe’s tattoos might just exist on SFR’s staff. Still, the artistry and skill behind tattoos often don’t get enough credit in our ever-dreadful world. Lokote Tattoos will challenge any doubt in that regard. Lokote’s business cards are the countless fine lines on our sleeves and backs and fingers and faces, and that black and grey work is phenomenal. This marks the shop’s first time winning this category, too, which is cool. Oh, and If you ever regret a piece, their cover-ups will certainly look even better.

1517 5th St., (575) 205-1244

2: The Dungeon Tattoo and Piercing

Artists here understand the body is a living canvas and expression through the body is just as valid as that of the brush. Tried and true, The Dungeon has been piercing our bodies and coloring Santa Fe’s bodies for years now—plus, those killer Friday the 13th flash sales? Unreal.

1632 Cerrillos Road, (505) 983-8262

3: Tina’s Ink

You are what you ink, and Tina (Kristina Tafoya) takes a unique perspective of tattoos as a healing practice, whether from PTSD, anxiety or depression. This comes together as the therapeutic tattoo, and thus an expression of the whole and true self. That is true dedication to the ink, ya’ll.

4 Calle Medico Ste. C, (505) 988-1269

Best Tai Chi Studio

1: Dr. Jamie Cobb

Sometimes Tai Chi is described as a “meditation in motion” with its slow, balancing movements aimed at focusing on and leveling your qi, or vital force. Dr. Cobb’s practice resonates with our readership. With over 30 years in the biz as a licensed physician, he’s also a regular fixture at plenty of Tai Chi events around town. His practice is also chiropractic with acupuncture options. It’s a word-of-mouth kind of practice, but those are the best kind.

1214 Hickox St., (505) 986-0887

2: Santa Fe Salt Cave and Spa

Driving by this place you might not think much of it, but there’s a real salt cave in there. Amidst their halotherapy offerings, tai chi classes are one of their offerings within that healing grotto. It’s big, pink and reportedly quite healing for your out-of-whack qi. Try them out.

​1424 Second St., (505) 954-1602

3: High Desert Healthcare and Massage

A longtime staple for both Tai Chi and Reiki (a Japanese technique that eschews touch for energies), you can really get your qi or ki flowing after a good long massage here. Get back on track with the caring, skilled staff and maybe even take a little peaceful stroll downtown afterwards.

644 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 984-8830

Best Nail Salon

1: Serenity Nail Salon

Serenity Nail Salon offers just what you expect from a salon, and the quality is unmatched according to SFR’s readers (Serenity nabbed the top spot last year, too). A decade-plus of reasonable yet posh manicures, pedicures, fills and pearl tips means they are absolutely doing something right here. Serenity is a long-established MVP of the nail scene in town. Make an appointment and see your nails transform from naught to hawt.

4056 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-2106

2: Hannah’s Healthy Nails

How healthy are Hannah’s Healthy Nails? Santa Fe says “very” considering they also placed second in this category last year, too. We love consistency in our lists and in our polish, and Hannah continues to blaze a trail of quality leaving her customer’s nails shining and, well, healthy.

501 Franklin Ave., (505) 603-0464

3: Santa Fe Lash and Beauty Bar

Lo and behold folks, we’ve got the same lineup as last year for this category, which means the voters know what they like and support regularly. Nail art is queen at this beauty bar, but it also boasts facials, skincare, eyelash extensions and more. Don’t be afraid to spend an afternoon here every now and again; Santa Fe says it’s worth it.

1012 Marquez Place, Unit 101, (505) 988-8923

BEST Herbalist

1: Milagro Herbs

Go to Milagro now, and your allergies will thank us later. Not only can you find high quality medical herbs for whatever ails you, but Milagro Herbs also offers regular classes with guest speakers to further your knowledge of the herb world. “It is an honor to be selected,” says Milagro’s Tomas Enos. “We look forward to serving the health needs of New Mexico for many more years to come.”

1500 5th St., Unit # 6, (505) 820-6321

2: Alchemy Acupuncture

Alchemy Acupuncture places in BOSF yet again, this time for the

stellar herbal healing practice. Don’t go in thinking this is some kind of supermarket, though, as Dr. Schefer takes this seriously, working to ensure what you’re given actually works. You’re in safe hands here, to which many can attest.

2100 Calle de la Vuelta E104, (505) 660-7860

3: Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine

Another classic herbal hot spot in town, Mountain Spirit centers herbal remedies as a central part of their practice. Their integrative approach to healing, even for complicated medical conditions. Post-stroke, post-accidents, PTSD, migraines, digestive disorders? Mountain Spirit has an herb for that.

303 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 988-2449

BEST Facial

1: Skin Ritual

Look, let’s face it—we’re at a high elevation, the rays are intense and that really squeezes what remains of our youth dry. If you start young at a place like Skin Ritual (hint hint), you can put off the worst. That’s why the facials here are so critical. Sure, some of it might be vanity. Who cares? Let yourself be hot. Skin Ritual can make it happen.

2019 Galisteo St., Ste. N-2, (505) 946-7505

2: Santa Fe Lash and Beauty Bar

Santa Fe Lash and Beauty Bar has the traditional skincare options, but check it out: a microcurrent treatment? Microdermabrasion to promote repair? Nano needling for collagen production? We love it when there’s a bit more to facials than “rub this goo on your face”.

1012 Marquez Place, Unit 101, (505) 988-8923

3: Mariposa Health & Beauty Spa

Medical Director Mary Ellen Lopez co-owns this practice with her husband Richard Lopez, striving together for whole body wellness from the face down. They offer other services like filler nutrition plans, but you can’t go wrong with a little exfoliating and a Diamond Glow service.

228 S St. Francis Drive, Unit B, (505) 699-9466

Best Spa

1: Ten Thousand Waves

Ten Thousand Waves’ spa services are certainly what they’re best known for, other than being that place we recommend to tourists so they leave us alone. Even if you’re not a spa person, what Ten Thousand Waves offers is worth trying at least once. Call it a pool day if you want, call it a full service spa—whatever. It’s a one of a kind service in Santa Fe and always worth the trek.

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, (505) 982-9304

2: Ojo Santa Fe

A mind-body balance treatment is always welcome, especially when you mix in a soothing scalp massage and hair oil treatment. Get a quick rub-down or go reserve a session for hours on end: the choices at Ojo will make you feel like you’re resting in the clouds.

242 Los Pinos Road, (877) 977-8212

3: Skin Ritual

Wow, Skin Ritual really pulls out all the stops for your visit. While it can’t boast the same grandeur as the above-mentioned locations (it helps to have massive plots of land in your back pocket) the spa services offered here give the same kind of bliss.

2019 Galisteo St Ste. N-2, (505) 946-7505

Best Hair Salon

1: Hair Essentials by Erica

The colors here are so bright and bountiful (or brilliantly dark, if you’re into that) you might wonder if you’re looking at an artist’s canvas. Which, frankly, you are, since treating hair is a thing of skill and precision. Erica has nearly 14 years experience, and she’s not one to simply go at it and hope for the best: she’ll work with you to ensure the styling might be the best you’ve ever had.

450 Rodeo Road, (505) 231-3193

2: Prizm Salon

Prizm is a regular placer on this list; that reflects years and years of high quality. From partial to full highlights, to glossing and balayage, the reputation for quality here isn’t some kind of community overreaction. It’s a blowout here, period.

4056 Cerrillos Road, Ste. C-2, (505) 920-0387

3: The Color Bar

Any salon that offers both snacks and drinks is something that has got to stay and, frankly, The Color Bar shows no signs of leaving our highlights to a fading fate. Owner Nikki Martinez knows it isn’t just style: it is self-expression, confidence and beauty.

21 Bisbee Court, Ste. H, (505) 310-4903

Best Barber

× Expand Kelli Johansen BOSF The Center Barber & Beauty Shop

1: The Center Barber

Aptly named for its Cordova location being in the center of town (and long ago being a downtown staple), The Center Barber placed first here last year for good reason: unless you’re particular to an insane level, it’s almost impossible to get a bad haircut here. It’s also a beautiful community space, where folks just hang and everyone seems to know each other. It’s old school vibes with a modern quality. Long may it reign.

505 W Cordova Road, (505) 982-1020

931 W Alameda St., (505) 983-9816

2: Dino’s Drive-In Barber Shop

Let Dino’s be a lesson to all of you snobs: just because it’s in a mall doesn’t mean anything about quality. A long staple of the Santa Fe Place, Dino’s is another old-school barber where doo-wop on the radio feels right, and the fades are hot stuff.

4250 Cerrillos Road, Ste. 1190, (505) 908-0902

3: 608 Southside

Owner Ashley Aguilar is pushing the Southside stereotypes into the dustbins. Her taper fades and textured perms are ridiculously good. It’s safe to say we’ve got a rising star, but that’s ridiculous. She is far higher than us with these kinda cuts.

4001 Office Court Drive, Ste. 608, (505) 690-5721

Best Home Care

1: Egis Complete Care

What is more soothing than knowing your aged loved one is well cared for in the home they have built? It isn’t just old age care, but specialized caretakers for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or a stroke. Plus, they watch out for early signs of dementia and assist with hospitalization and discharge care. It’s all about ensuring our aging family and friends have agency, dignity and care in their twilight years. We salute you, Egis.

227 E. Palace Ave., Ste. N, (505) 995 0485

2: Ambercare

For both long-term care and hospice care, Ambercare is a New Mexico quality org (though now part of a larger national body) that brings medical professionals to your loved ones without the hassle. Even specialized care, like speech therapy, is an option.

550-D St. Michaels Drive, (505) 982-4098

3: Age Friendly Senior Care

Sure, the usual stuff is offered like medication reminders and transport, but their specialized care even gets into dental, elder law, estate sales more. Age Friendly Senior Care is a popular, quality option for mom and pop to be safe and sound.

4355 San Benito St., Unit C, (505) 819-3678

Best Yoga Studio

1: Dirty Laundry

Don’t mind the name at all—dirty laundry will be your results for this hot yoga studio.“We’re so honored to be voted Best Yoga Studio in Santa Fe!” Owner Lauren Roberts tells SFR. “Dirty Laundry was built with grit, heart, and a vision to create a space that’s real, sweaty, and deeply supportive. We’re proud of the strong, kind, and authentic community that’s grown here, and we’re just getting started.”

2019 Galisteo St., Bldg N, (505) 416 7024

2: Santa Fe Community Yoga Center

We love a functioning nonprofit, and especially love it being for yoga. Their mission of easy-access yoga for all types of people in our community has succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. They offer a ton of community events, so whether you’re a yogi or not, you’ve got to stop by.

3229 Richards Lane Unit B, (505) 820-9363

3: Breathe Santa Fe

For many, the pleasures of yoga are found in reconnecting to the breath. Co-founders Melissa Spamer and Sara Easterson-Bond believe that yoga is an essential tool for building healthy, caring communities. At its heart, this is a loving practice, starting with self-love. We concur.

826 Cam De Monte Rey Ste. A5, (505) 954-1034

Best Women’s Health Services

× Expand Provided

1: Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine

As has been stated on this list before, the team at Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine is huge on holistic health. Yet their focus on women’s health can be an unsung heroic ballad: IUD and Naxplanon services, for one, and then prenatal and postnatal Massage, fertility promotion, breast health and a slew of annual exams. It’s easy to be in good health with the team here, and many of our readers think the same.

1348 Pacheco St., Ste. 206; 303 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 988-2449

2: Free Flow NM

One of the innovative health nonprofits offered in the City Different, Free Flow NM focuses on period poverty. AKA, the lack of affordability for menstrual products. It’s simple: these products should be available to all, no ifs or buts. A serious issue like this should have our support.

contact@freeflownm.com, (505) 695-1208

3: Solace Sexual Assault Services

Forever one of every community’s most-needed institutions, Solace helps both prevent sexual violence whilst also powering survivors. It’s been going for over half a century, and will hopefully continue on far longer than any of us will be here. Compassion is the driving force here. Support them.

6601 Valentine Way, (505) 988-1951

Best Urgent Services

1: Presbyterian Urgent Care

Look, sometimes you’re just walking along and you smash your face in a flagpole, or you trip over a sidewalk, and your stomach ache is making you wonder if your organs are failing. Whatever your non-lethal ailment, you’re in trusted hands at Presbyterian Urgent Care. Go ahead and try that kickflip. You know where to go when things go wrong.

454 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 303-5000

2: Railyard Urgent Care

It’s summer, concerts are happening at the Railyard, and it’s easy to find yourself in a situation where you’re alarmingly dehydrated, or you’ve tripped on the railway and sprained something. Look, anything happens in public settings. Just know these folks here will have your back, in a spacious, comfortable setting.

831 S St. Francis Drive, (505) 501-7791

3: Aspen Urgent Care

We need a good southside option for basically everything in town, an urgent care being no exception. Locally owned, Aspen Urgent Care is good not only for non-lethal incidents but also STD testing, sports physicals, DOT physicals and more. Give them a shot.

3450 Zafarano Drive, Ste. C, (505) 466-5885

BEST Small Gym

1: Santa Fe Health & Fitness

This has always been a great option to find a fitness trainer like you’ve always said you’d eventually find. No matter your age, you’ve got plenty of skilled professionals here ready to take your needs into account. And if you want to dive deep into it, plunge right into one of their 45-minute bootcamp courses. It may be hard to start, but the benefits are enormous. Keep them high on your list.

2008 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 795-7742

2: Mandrill’s

We’d wager someone reading this wants to get into bodybuilding but is too intimidated. One: we understand. Two: get to Mandrill’s. This is the place to go. People who train here compete all over the country (and sometimes internationally) to show off the incredible fitness gained here.

708 W San Mateo Road, (505) 988-2986

3: Santa Fe Spa

Do your weightlifting, do your running, do your endurance, do it do it do it and then recover in the steam rooms and dry saunas. Not only that, the facility is modern, well maintained and, frankly, massive. Hitch yourself to one of their personal trainers and start getting hot.

786 Calle Mejia, (505) 984-8727

BEST Pilates Studio

1: Pilates Santa Fe

If the history of New Mexico is told throughout downtown, the history of pilates is told just outright of it. Owner Raymond Kurshals has been instructing since the days of disco, and you can still spot him in the earliest instructional videos out there. It’s one of the only (maybe the only) studios out there working in neuromuscular re-education, deep tissue and psychological detoxification technologies. Sounds like they know what they’re doing.

839 Paseo De Peralta, (505) 995-9700

2: Body of Santa Fe

Getting started with pilates is simple here; classes at Body of Santa Fe are abundant. It’s not simply one beginner’s course and you’re set loose. You can keep going up various levels, do repeats, switch to yoga when you feel like it, and chill in their café for a bit.

333 W Cordova Road, Ste. 200, (505) 986-0362

3: Rise Pilates

A phrase used here is “ageless strength” which reflects so much about Rise Pilates—anyone at any age is welcome, and you’re free to get started whether you’re 75 or 25. Start with a Roots to Rise in-person class, or rent a virtual course. We love options.

1213 Luisa St., (505) 500-1152

Best Physical Therapy

1: Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

If you’re not just here for the hospital, you’ll probably be shocked with all that Christus St. Vincent provides to keep us healthy and alive. Physical therapy is a cornerstone here; learn how to prevent an injury and health from one, to get those back muscles strong again and to get the knees bending as they ought to. Santa Fe gave them first place last year, too, so the results speak for themselves.

455 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 913-3361

2: CorePhysio

CorePhysio wants to ensure your injuries never return. And if they do, they’re easy to handle. Offerings include the Feldenkrais Method, Functional Movement Assessments, Dry Needling and Aquatic Therapy. Doctor and owner Frank Hatch has a remarkable team on hand. Plus, the treat chronic headaches!

1850 Calle Medico, Ste. H, (505) 983-2673

3: Therapy Solutions

This place likes to brand itself as a different kind of practice, ensuring that they are upbeat and even joyous in what they do. They hope to explain the biomechanics of your body to you in a layman manner. Plus, it’s 100% manual therapy here: no machines nor AI.

333 W Cordova Road, (505) 984-9101

Best Nonprofit for Health

1: La Familia

One in every 10 Santa Feans is a patient at La Familia—that’s over 15,000 people. Income, insurance and legal status are not factors in whether or not you’ll get care. If you don’t have insurance, you can pay a sliding scale based on your income. If things are tight or you’re between jobs, La Familia is a wonderful option to get your health moving. And FYI: there are dental services available here too.

1035 Alto St., (505) 982-4425

2: The Life Link

This org, with its focus on ending chronic homelessness, mental illness and trauma support, and breaking the cycles of addiction, has made Santa Fe a much better place to live than it otherwise might be. They are a long-time placer in this category, and for good reason.

2325 Cerrillos Road, (505) 438-0010

3: Solace Sexual Assault Services

It’d be gross for anything to try and make a profit off of treating assault survivors, which is why Solace remains a key community wellness nonprofit. In a world where people are willing to make money off of any trauma, we’re so lucky to have something like Solace in town.

6601 Valentine Way, (505) 988-1951

BEST Mental Health Provider

1: The Life Link

This upcoming generation is huge on mental health wellness, but The Life Link has been doing even when something as basic as seeking therapy had major stigmas. Donating to them, offering business sponsorships or telling Santa Fe about their extensive list of services does them a huge help. People experiencing mental health challenges are entitled to full lives with full support, and The Life Link makes it happen.

2325 Cerrillos Road, (505) 438-0010

2: Solace Sexual Assault Services

What more can we say about how important Solace is Santa Fe? A lot: trauma can be tricky to support, and an individual navigating it on their own is discouraging. Solace fills that gap for whoever needs it most and opens up the path for healing.

6601 Valentine Way, (505) 988-1951

3: Tierra Nueva Counseling Center

Art therapy can be an essential part of any individual’s healing journey, and Tierra Nueva’s offerings—plus traditional counseling services—offers a path to express things which are difficult to express. Skill level doesn’t matter. Try it on your own or work alongside a group: you have choices here.

3952 San Felipe Rd, (505) 471–8575

Best Health Care Provider

1: Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Since 1865 there’s been a Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe, and we might as well expect them through 2065 and beyond. This institution remains the anchor for Northern New Mexico emergency healthcare, and has saved our butts more than a few times. Many of you reading this were probably born there, too. They take their legacy seriously, and you should too.

455 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 913-3361

2: Southwest Care Center

Getting care here is so easy. As a staple in local, community healthcare, they have a particularly effective focus on LGBTQ+ communities. Their West Alameda location is currently under renovation, but their Harkle spot is just as good. Get established and you can count on years of excellent care.

901 West Alameda St., 649 Harkle Road, (505) 955-9454

3: La Familia

Being a nonprofit is not easy, and being an effective nonprofit is a whole other matter. Look at how well La Familia does it, and take notes. Staff here are incredibly nice, and you’ll feel more than a chart or stat. You are part of la familia here.

1035 Alto St., (505) 982-4425

Best Fitness Classes

1: Santa Fe Health & Fitness

While also being a winner for best small gym (with big results) sometimes it’s too much to try and tackle health on your own. People all over town swear by their bootcamp courses. “We’re honored to be voted Best Fitness Classes in Santa Fe,” owner Mark Gurulé tells SFR. “Huge thanks to our amazing community for the support—this win is for all of you who show up, work hard, and make our classes special.”

2008 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 795-7742

2: Undisputed Fitness

It’s UNDISPUTED this is one of the City Different’s best offerings for the body. There are plenty of offerings: yoga courses, 45-minute uFit classes, 65+ programs and a course for kiddos. There’s even science-backed courses you can take for recovery. You’re running out of excuses to avoid the gym.

1221 Flagman Way, (505) 992-2677

3: Pilates Santa Fe

Maybe they called pilates a fad. History has proved the naysayers wrong, especially as Pilates Santa Fe has been going strong for decades. Beginners, intermediate and advanced courses are available, but there’s even pre and post-natal and post-surgery courses. Nothing will stop your pilate path here.

839 Paseo De Peralta, (505) 995-9700

BEST Dental Practice

1: Milagro Dental

Let’s see, when did Milagro Dental last win first place in this category? 2024. And 2023: And 2022. Don’t forget 2021. Get your teeth cleaned and reschedule for restoration, whitening, crowns and bridge repair, even laser treatments. And yes, they’re able to sedate you if you’ve had some bad experiences elsewhere. Milagro will reestablish your love for pristine mouth care. RFK Jr. can’t stop this fluoride flow. Schedule a fix for that annoying cavity.

2019 Galisteo St., Ste. L2, (505) 982-9222

2: Eldorado Dental

Don’t let the name fool you—you don’t have to drive out of town to get treatment here, but your teeth will absolutely shine. Dr. Haley Ritchey, DDS, even offers spa services for your mouth to help with restoration and pain. This team will inspire you to floss every day and night.

2100 Calle de la Vuelta D105, (505) 466-0999

3: Morgan Dentistry

Dr. Morgan has been practicing dentistry for 20 years and doesn’t simply rest, but continues to follow the best new practices. Need a mouth guard, cosmetic service or big-time repairs? Schedule an appointment here and know what it feels like to have strong teeth for years to come.

2201 Brothers Road, (505) 988-4119

Best Chiropractor

1: Connerly Chiropractic

Living with musculoskeletal issues? Dr. John C. Connerly and co will put you right back into place with various treatments ranging from ultrasound, integrative medicine, electric stimulation and various modalities. If you’re in the chiropractor world and a regular patient, you know what all that is. You can’t go wrong with Dr. Connerly, and you’ll probably walk out a few inches taller once they get that posture of yours ironed out.

1892 Plaza Del Sur Drive, (505) 988-8017

2: Dr. Windy Carter

Oh dang we’ve got a cannabis chiropractor on the list! Dr. Carter works in natural remedy pain relief, and her CBD products can help in reducing anxiety, improving sleep and helping the muscular pains we all start feeling after 30.

2948 Richards Ave., (505) 424-9114

Best Aesthetic Treatment

1: Alchemy Acupuncture

Microneedling is said to increase collagen levels, in turn producing youthful and vibrant skin. As one of the main offerings from Dr. Victoria (amongst others—see the Alternative Healing Provider category), you can tackle wrinkling, uneven skin tones, acne scars and more. It only feels like sandpaper gliding across the skin. Mix in some of her herbal remedies and other treatments and you’ll look and feel a decade younger.

2100 Calle de la Vuelta E104, (505) 660-7860

2: Skin Ritual

Skin Ritual has enough of a following to place on a number of lists here, so you can count on their skincare rituals and routines to pay off. Seriously: Alternative Healing Provider, Facial, Spa and now Aesthetic Treatment. Clearly it works. Get your skin glow here.

2019 Galisteo St Ste. N-2, (505) 946-7505

3: Santa Fe Lash and Beauty Bar

Go in for a lash treatment, get your nails done, drop a little hydrofacial to get yourself ready for getting back out there. With these (metaphorical) never-ending choices, you can really work with this team to make yourself into the glamorous you that’s always been waiting.

1012 Marquez Place, Unit 101, (505) 988-8923

Best Acupuncturist

1: Alchemy Acupuncture

It’s normal to be freaked out by acupuncture if you’ve yet to try it. Dr. Victoria Schefer builds a comfortable environment where you’re permitted to ask any questions you might have about the practice, from just general inquiries to insurance coverage. It’s commonly been used in China and East Asia for pain treatment after surgery. Dr. Schefer and her team will make you feel at ease and appreciate this practice, new to you or not.

2100 Calle de la Vuelta E104, (505) 660-7860

2: Mountain Spirit Integrative Medicine

Facial acupuncture is said to decrease wrinkles and get the qi flowing, and might promote the production of collagen and elastin. Some even say it’s a great replacement for plastic surgery, eliminating recovery time. If that speaks to you, give the folks over at Mountain Spirit a call.

303 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 988-2449

3: Ancient Wisdom Healing Arts

Here you’ll get classical acupuncture, which is a noted difference from 20th century practices in vogue today. Adhering to traditional medical texts dating back to the Han dynasty, acupuncture fans might want to variate treatment and compare results.

301 S. St. Francis Drive, Ste. C, (505) 210-2781