Best of Santa Fe 2025: Kids

Best Youth Fitness Program

1: National Dance Institute

National Dance Institute employs teaching artists and proessional pianists to bring the art of dance to public elementary schools across the state. Students learn dance and dance-related movement with help from adult instructors to build their physical, social, emotional, and mental health. The program includes rehearsals and ultimately public performances, and the organization’s donor base means no one is turned away because of inability to pay. NDI leaders say habits the kids learn in dance are useful throughout their lives.

The Dance Barns, 1140 Alto St., (505) 983-7646

2: Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run uses physical activity and discussions to help build girls’ social, emotional and physical-fitness skills while encouraging healthy habits. A 10-week program starts each February and ends with a celebratory 5K in May. Participants meet twice a week with school-based teams.

1000 Cordova Place, Ste. 164, (505) 502-9073

3: Northern Soccer Club de Santa Fe

The club hosts camps and practices for youth aged 4 to 15. The Northern Niños program is an introduction to soccer for 3-year-olds, while older youth develop essential skills like dribbling, passing, shooting, and teamwork through engaging drills and small-sided games.

1919 5th St., Ste. K, (505) 982-0878

Best Youth Arts Program

1: Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

In the last year, the symphony has merged with the Santa Fe Youth Symphony Association. Callie Kent, education and community director, said the merger has allowed the organization to put on more programs for its 300 or so students, who range from early childhood through high school. The symphony offers music education outside the classical realm, including jazz and mariachi programs. “I think it’s wonderful to be recognized for our work in the community,” Kent said.

301 Griffin St., (505) 983-3530

2: Santa Fe Children's Museum

The museum offers regular weekly programs and special events. Hands-on activities abound, as kids are encouraged to explore plants and animals, hike along an on-site trail and splash and play at various interactive stations. The museum is closed Mondays and Tuesdays and features special Wednesday-morning programming for toddlers.

1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 989-8359

3: National Dance Institute

The nonprofit National Dance Institute aims to use art to educate and bring children together through inclusive dance and music programs. Founding Artistic Director Catherine Oppenheimer has performed with the New York City Ballet and the Twyla Tharp Dance Company. She’s been honored by the MS Society of New Mexico, the New Mexico Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Santa Fe Community Foundation and others.

The Dance Barns, 1140 Alto St., (505) 983-7646

Best Kids’ Clothing

× Expand Adam Ferguson

1: Indigo Baby

Owner Katie Hyde says the name of the DeVargas Center store might fool the unwary, but it carries threads for youngsters up to age 10. Hyde says Indigo Baby has been steadily building a reputation among Santa Fe shoppers after finishing third and second in 2023 and 2024, respectively, among best of Santa Fe electors. The store includes a wide variety of high-quality locally made toys and last year added gently used kidswear to its offerings.

21185 Paseo De Peralta, (505) 954-4000

2: Double Take

Double Take is Santa Fe’s largest and most complete consignment shop. Customers say the selection is vast and the staff are helpful and knowledgeable. The store itself is a piece of history: it occupies the old Coca-Cola bottling plant in the Santa Fe Railyard.

320 Aztec St., (505) 989-8886

3: Merry Go Round

The quaint downtown store is a must-stop destination for ​​luxury baby and children’s clothing. The store opened in 1972 and plans to soon launch an online shopping option.

150 Washington Ave., (505) 988-5422

Best Preschool

1: Garcia Street Club School

The nonprofit preschool opened in 1945. Its mission is to promote school-readiness and social-emotional competency “by honoring the history and diversity of the Santa Fe community, valuing progressive early childhood methodologies and cherishing family involvement to create community and support the entire family.” The curriculum is guided by the Principles of the Reggio Emilia Approach, which dates to the mid- 19th century, and is present in more than 140 countries and territories around the world.

569 Garcia St., (505) 983-9512

2: Santa Fe School for the Arts & Sciences

Accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the school boasts programs that include language arts, numeracy and natural science. The social emotional program has kids exploring feelings and learning about positive character traits as they build foundations for later in life.

5912 Jaguar Drive, (505) 438-8585

3: El Dorado Community School

Santa Fe Public Schools’ Pre-K programs serve 3- and 4-year-olds. At El Dorado, the application process opens in November and lasts into January. Preschool places are determined by lottery, with priority given to children applying to their school zone during the lottery window.

2 Avenida Torreon, (505) 467-4900

Best Pediatric Practice

× Expand Courtesy christushealth.org Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

1: Christus St. Vincent

The Arroyo Chamiso Pediatric Center has a team of five professionals ready to care for kids from birth to age 18. The practice, which dates back more than three decades, strives to provide a trusting patient-provider relationship, based on mutual understanding, communication and caring. The goal is helping your kids grow into happy, healthy adults in an environment where they feel welcome and parents feel confidence in our care.

465 St. Michaels Drive, Ste. 200, (505) 913-4901

2: Presbyterian Hospital

Pediatricians at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center specialize in the physical, mental, and social health and well-being of infants, children and adolescents, providing health services that include prevention and diagnosis of problems to the treatment of acute and chronic diseases. The clinic offers need-based financial assistance and sliding scale discounts.

4801 Beckner Road, Ste. 1600,

(505) 772-2000

3: Southwest Care Pediatrics

The pediatrics department serves all a child’s medical needs, from routine check-ups and immunizations to urgent care and chronic condition management. The practice maintains a focus on preventive care and early intervention. Services include hearing and vision screenings, school and sports physicals and same-day appointments for sick visits and urgent care.

901 W Alameda St., (505) 955-9454

Best Orthodontic Practice

1: Dentistry for Kids

× Expand Kelli Johansen Dentistry For Kids

Dr. Kris Hendricks said an approach rooted in customer service put the practice at the top, as well as its status as the only local privately owned pediatric dental practice. Hendricks said he and partner Dr. Jason Gonzales focus on treating young patients as if they are their own children. “I think it helps, and people see that,” he said. The practice also offers an infant dental care program designed for parents concerned about their children’s dental development.

1439 S St. Francis Drive, (505) 473-5437

2: Rio Grande Orthodontics

Manager Alfred Reynosa says the practice has made a name for itself by delivering high-quality patient care. “We love to help patients transform their smiles,” he said. Rio Grande Orthodontics offers traditional and Santa Fe braces, as well as Invisalign dentalware to help straighten teeth.

3532 Cerrillos Road, Ste. B., (505) 207-4605

539 Harkle Road, Ste. D, (505) 207-5191

3: Meyers Orthodontics

Dr. Daniel Meyers takes a contemporary approach to treatment, by employing minimally invasive 3-D technologies, including intraoral scanning, facial cameras, and a cone beam imaging system. The practice believes applying those technologies in conjunction with extensive training allows for the most advanced and comprehensive patient care.

550 St. Michaels Drive, Ste. A, (505) 983-8605

Best Nonprofit for Youth

× Expand Tim Kraemer Santa Fe Children's Museum wants to be fun for kids of all ages.

1: Santa Fe Children's Museum

This isn’t a buttoned-down “DON’T TOUCH ANYTHING!” museum. This is a place of digging, plucking and building. The museum hosts a variety of hands-on activities every week (Fine Art Fridays are perfect for letting little Van Goghs brush up on technique) and has special traveling exhibits that include the Van of Enchantment and the Stargazer portable planetarium. The museum has different private party options for hosting, including a patio that lets kids take advantage of nice weather.

1050 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 989-8359

2: Girls Inc.

This organization aims to “inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold” through mentorship, skills development and the creation of supportive environments. The mission is growth for girls and helping them find opportunities for success and healthy, educated, independent lives. Aug. 2 is the organization’s Stronger Together Fest.

301 Hillside Ave., (505) 982-2042

3: Reading Quest

Reading Quest provides free structured literacy tutoring and social emotional support for hundreds of students each week who are reading a year or more below grade level. The organization can be found in classrooms in several Title 1 schools on the south side of Santa Fe as well as elsewhere in New Mexico.

369 Montezuma Ave. (mailing address only), (505) 920-9709

Best Middle School

× Expand Liliana Dillingham Santa Fe School for the Arts & Sciences

1: Santa Fe School for the Arts & Sciences

Programs at Arts & Sciences are designed to nurture academic excellence and healthy social-emotional development in an environment of respect, inclusion and diversity. The school aims to equip students with the knowledge, skills and passion to create their visions of a better world. Each student’s journey takes place within a community that strives toward a lifelong passion for learning and exploration. Arts & Sciences promotes collaborative learning processes that support self-expression and growth.

5912 Jaguar Drive, (505) 438-8585

2: Mandela International Magnet School

Principal Randy Grillo touts Mandela Magnet as the only equal-access public International Baccalaureate school in Santa Fe. “We fully embrace the tenets and mission of the IB to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect,” Grillo tells SFR.

1604 Agua Fria St., (505) 467-1901

3: El Dorado Community School

El Dorado, which serves the same-named semi-rural community, is part of the LANL Foundation’s Inquiry Science Education Consortium dedicated to increasing equity and access to quality STEM education. Principal John Sais lists after-school enrichment programs, middle school sports, SWAT (Students Working To Advance Technology), Hearts and Hands Club as among its attractions.

2 Avenida Torreon, (505) 467-4900

Best Kids Dental Practice

1: Dentistry for Kids

Dr. Kris Hendricks said he and partner Dr. Jason Gonzalez—both board certified in pediatric dentistry—see their young patients as their friends’ children and the kids of people they see in church and around town. “We’re super grateful for all the positive support from the community,” Hendricks says. Services available at Dentistry for Kids include routine hygiene and exams, soft tissue correction, extensive treatment on teenagers’ permanent teeth and emergency services.

1439 S St. Francis Drive, (505) 473-5437

2: Just for Grins Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

The practice specializes in preventative and restorative procedures, meeting the oral health needs of young people from infancy through adolescence. It also offers comprehensive preventive and therapeutic dental care to patients who have special healthcare needs.

490 B W Zia Road, (505) 428-7878

3: Dentistry For Kids Southside

Bright colors adorn the walls, fixtures and chairs of the practice’s Souside location. Testimonials from parents depict an environment that makes kids feel comfortable. The wall art includes wrestling masks, Pac-Man ghosts and LEGO figures.

6640 Cerrillos Road, Ste. E, (505) 473-5437

Best High School

1: Santa Fe High School

× Expand Mo Charnot After the bell rings, students at Santa Fe High School walk to their next class period.

“Santa Fe High School seeks to develop life-long learning skills, values and knowledge so that students can become self-reliant, positive contributors to our democratic society and the world,” Principal Jaime Chavez says. The school offers a diverse curriculum, a wide range of advanced placement courses and dual credit opportunities, the latter allows students to earn credits from Santa Fe Community College. SFHS is unique in offering small learning academies designed to develop strong teacher-student relationships.

2100 Yucca St., (505) 467-2400

2: Mandela International Magnet School

Mandela Magnet is highly decorated for its approach, focused on educating the whole person for the whole world. The honors come from US News & World Report, New Mexico Future Cities, the Governor’s STEM Challenge and elsewhere.

1604 Agua Fria St., (505) 467-1901

3: St. Michael's High School

St. Michael’s High School’s college preparatory curriculum is getting results: the school boasts a 100-percent college acceptance rate. The school draws information from the Christian Brothers community within the Catholic Church. Academic amenities include medical magnet and advanced placement programs.

100 Siringo Road, (505) 983-7353

Best Elementary School

× Expand Chaparral Elementary

1: Chaparral Elementary School

“We believe that everyone at Chaparral deserves to work, learn and play in a positive, kind environment and are dedicated to students being engaged and supported in growing academically, socially and emotionally,” Principal Erica Martinez-Maestas says. The school’s faculty includes Gary Romero, named the 2023 Nusenda Teacher of the Year, an award meant to recognize educators’ innovative financial education programs. Martinez-Maestas says high standards and an expectation of excellence are responsible for Chaparral’s success.

2451 Avenida Chaparral, (505) 467-1400

2: Wood Gormley Elementary School

Principal Karen Lindeen says parents are an integral part of the school community and share credit for the school’s success. In 2017, Wood Gormley was named a Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education. The school’s focus is on readiness for the next grade, careers and college.

141 E Booth St., (505) 467-4800

3: Santa Fe School for the Arts & Sciences

Arts & Sciences motto is “Bright Minds. Kind Hearts. Whole Child.” It was ranked No. 14 in the US among private elementary schools by The Best Schools. None other than US Sen. Martin Heinrich walked away from a meeting with Arts & Sciences students impressed by the depth of their knowledge of climate science. Applications for admission are accepted at any time of the year for grades K-6. The school serves 135 students altogether.

5912 Jaguar Drive, (505) 438-8585

Best Children’s Store

1: Doodlet's

Co-owner Savannah Rodriguez says the downtown shop has everything one might need to make a child’s day, from a 15-cent piece of candy to books, toys and stationery. The store has been around for about 70 years, she tells SFR, and the key to its longevity is excellent customer care—staff can be hands-on in helping kids choose toys. “We work to understand our customers,” Rodriguez says, “To learn what they need and make their experience personalized.”

120 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 983-3771

2: Indigo Baby

Owner Katie Hyde says the DeVargas Center draws both locals who want to support their neighbors and visitors looking for something unique. Many of the items in the store are made in New Mexico, with an eye toward sustainability. Organic cotton is in; plastic is rare.

21185 Paseo De Peralta, (505) 954-4000

3: Toyopolis

Toyopolis is the companion to the Merry Go Round kids clothing store. For more than three decades, it has aimed to provide high-quality educational toys that inspire creativity and imagination. Robots, building toys and jigsaw puzzles are just a small sample of what can be found on the shelves.

150 Washington Ave., (505) 988-5422