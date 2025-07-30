Best of Santa Fe 2025: Local Living

Best Outdoor Trail

1: Dale Ball Trail System

The enduring popularity of the 25-mile network known as Dale Ball Trails is simple: allow hikers and bicycles access to a winding network of wilderness trails for all levels. That’s made it a slice of local history thanks to the visionary whose name it bears. Dale Ball founded the Santa Fe Conservation Trust and helped connect the City of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County and private landowners to create the trail system. Can you call yourself a local if you’ve never trekked this network? Get a move-on!

Entrances at Hyde Park Road and Upper Canyon Road

2: Galisteo Basin Preserve

A must for outdoorsy folk, or even the indoor kids who just need a little beauty and a lot of fresh air. Hikers, bikers and equestrians frequent the 40 miles-plus of trails on nearly 10,000 acres in the Galisteo Basin Preserve. Home to ancient relics, wildlife and breathtaking beauty, the preserve exists today thanks to the conservation efforts of the Commonwealth Conservancy, The Conservation Trust and charities like the Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust.

Astral Valley Road

3: Atalaya Trail

Beginning at Wilderness Gate, the three-mile trail begins and ends at the knobby top of Atalaya Mountain. You’ll find two distinct routes: one easy, one steep. Enjoy expansive views across the whole city while you find respite at the summit. Bring water and protect your skin!

Managed by Santa Fe National Forest, 438-5300

Best Employer

1:State Employees Credit Union

After finishing second last year, SECU is No.1 and we’ve got an inkling about the reasons: Folks who get to impact the community are happy folks, and making an impact on the community is pretty much all State Employees Credit Union does. Just so you don’t forget, you don’t need to work for the state to join, you just need to live, work or worship here or six other nearby counties.

813 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 983-7328

2: The Candyman Strings & Things

Mayhaps you’ve noticed the folks behind the counter at the Candyman tend to stick around. Discounts on instruments, amps and accessories? Sure, but we think it must be pretty dang cool to be an integral part of the local arts community who helps young artists get their start.

851 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 983-5906

3: Century Bank

Santa Feans looking for trustworthy institutions to best keep and handle their money need look no further. You’ll find locations dotted around town filled with some of the city’s happiest workers, who follow practices you locals have trusted since 1887.

4062 Cerrillos Road, (505) 995-1200

Senior Living

1: The Montecito Santa Fe

Senior living has an apex, and it’s found at The Montecito, where the grounds are gorgeous, the food is fire and the residents can engage in fun with folks their own age. Toss in a gym, spa and the famous Starlight Lounge and what else could anyone possibly need to play out their third act? Oh, I dunno, maybe day trips and full-sized apartments?

500 Rodeo Road, (505) 428-7777

2: Vista Living Care

Vista brings two decades of experience to two locations in the City Different. Whether Sierra Vista or Vista Hermosa, residents will find security, comfort, and personalized support. Family-style memory care homes provide a nurturing setting and highly trained dementia-certified caregivers offer expert support and security for loved ones living with dementia.

Sierra Vista: 402 E Rodeo Road, (505) 393-4844

Vista Hermosa: 2929 Calle Vera Cruz, (505) 805-2309

3: El Castillo Life Plan Community

Since 1971, El Castillo has offered clean, spacious grounds and multiple floor plans. Come for the views, stay for the marvelous gym, but be sure to bring Fido because there’s a dog run. Residents kind of have it all and live within striking distance of downtown.

250 E Alameda St., (505) 988-2877

Best Park

1: Railyard Park Conservancy

Once a big fat plot of nothing, the Railyard Park has become a well-loved escape that hosts playtime for kids, markets, live music, festivals and, for the past few years, the International Folk Art Market. Visitors can climb boulders, settle into the human-sized bird’s nest or check out the community garden. The Conservancy also hosts Saturday morning nature sessions for toddlers, a public art program and the always popular “graze days” when sheep and goats feed on weeds.

805 Early St., (505) 316-3596

2: Harvey Cornell Rose Park

Established in 1957, it was named for a neighbor named Harvey Cornell who developed a grade slope plan to address drainage for the rose gardens, lawns and trees. Local garden clubs planted irises in the southern end of the park. Besides pretty flowers, it’s where people do tai chi and slacklining, LARPing and picnicking.

1320 Galisteo Pkwy, (505) 955-2100

3: Frank S Ortiz Dog Park

Has this park gone to the dogs? Only when it comes to who the VIPs are when trodding this landing spot for those seeking spectacular views of the city and numerous trails. This is the ideal place to launch a hike, walk, or run and ground-zero for finding out “who’s a good boy.”

1160 Camino de las Crucitas,

(505) 955-2100

Best Nonprofit for the Environment

1: Reunity Resources

Reunity Resources farm not only hosts excellent concerts on the regular, its commitment to community-scale agriculture is unparalleled. Maybe that’s because ecology is in its ethos. The farm opened in 2019, and that ecological lean has served it well. More than a simple dig-and-grow operation, Reunity is a full-scale campaign to engage in best practices for production and the environment. Water-use strategies and seasonal know-how is its super power, which Reunity aims at the present and future of the community.

1829 San Ysidro Crossing, (505) 393-1196

2: Santa Fe Botanical Garden

Sure-sure, Museum Hill has museums, but did you know it’s also home to the sprawling Santa Fe Botanical Garden? Tour a myriad of foliage while learning about local ecosystems. Yes, learning is good! As a reward, there is live music, storytellers and sometimes even the ghost of The Bard is summoned.

715 Camino Lejo, (505) 471-9103

3: Santa Fe Conservation Trust

Since 1993, the Trust has partnered with landowners to protect their properties in perpetuity and currently holds 111 conservation easements, protecting more than 46,000 acres. Not only do they support local parks and trails, they monitor protected lands and work to secure their value. Pretty dang cool.

400 Kiva Ct., Ste. B, (505) 989-7019

Best Nonprofit

1: Santa Fe Animal Shelter

What?!? The City Different’s favorite nonprofit has to do with pets??? Well, of course it is. It’s probably been that way since Santa Fe Animal Shelter first opened in 1939. Today, its mission is supporting animals, saving lives, and spreading compassion. The shelter focuses on accessible spay and neuter programs and engages in creative adoptions while juggling dozens of programs for marginalized animals. Drop by the main shelter on its 100-acre campus with walking trails and play yards for tours. If you’re afraid you can’t take on without bringing home a cuddly creature, good!

100 Caja Del Rio Road, (505) 983-4309

2: The Food Depot

Tackling Northern New Mexico’s entrenched food insecurity issues, the Food Depot and its partners distributes 10 million pounds of food across nine service areas each year, traveling hundreds of thousands of miles to feed tens of thousands of people experiencing hunger. As if that weren’t way more than enough, The Food Depot hosts the annual Souper Bowl. The Souper Bowl, man!

1222 Siler Road A, (505) 471-1633

3: Kitchen Angels

This charity serves homebound and chronically ill residents nutritious meals. The organization began with 30 volunteers in 1992 to one with 350 that serves millions of meals annually. That their work is crucial is clear. That Santa Feans appreciate it is made clear by this vote.

1222 Siler Road, (505) 471-7780

Best Business: Westside/Alameda/Agua Fría

1: Agua Fría Nursery

The Pennington family opened this haven for green-thumbs way back in 1975. That’s kinda legendary. What makes this place totes legendary isn’t just the broad selection of native perennials, trees, shrubs and vines. No, its true legend lies in a selection of gardening supplies organized by staff who understand the specific needs of gardening in the high desert who are always ready, willing and able to help. If you ask real nice, they might even get their hands dirty for you.

1409 Agua Fría St., (505) 983-4831

2: La Montañita Food Co-op

The West Alameda mainstay is home to fresh fruits and vegetables and other quality foods you can visit without contributing to the further conglomeration of our foodways. La Montañita is committed to organic products and has no shortage of crazy-good ice cream. Vegans not only welcome, but low-key preferred.

913 W Alameda St., (505) 984-2852

3: Reunity Resources

Sure, Reunity Resources is an eco-friendly and eco-first farm that stocks a fridge for those in need, and offers classes for kids, but it also runs a farm stand where locals are welcome to come see, taste and learn how it’s done.

1829 San Ysidro Crossing, (505) 393-1196

Best Business: St. Michael’s Dr./Triangle District

1: Santa Fe Bite

Bobcat Bite we hardly knew ye! Alas, its legacy continues at Santa Fe’s favorite burger joint—once again also your favorite business on St. Michael’s Dr.. Burgers? Sure, and of course owners Anglea Mason and Armando Rivas didn’t mess with the recipe. ou’ll also find New Mexican options, but the dirtiest and most delicious little secret about The Bite is that it’s home to some of the best pie and cookie options in town.

1616 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 428-0328

2: The Candyman Strings & Things

Any Santa Fean who ever wielded an axe, tooted a horn or beat a drum or needed help turning those grinds, toots and beats into music has visited Rand and Cindy Cook’s Midtown mecca. Yes, locals get preferential treatment. The Cooks are known for personalized service, workshops for kids, constant camaraderie and unrivaled community engagement.

851 St. Michael’s Dr., (505) 983-5906

3: ate Employees Credit Union

In case you missed it, this CU ain’t just for state employees, despite what the name implies. In fact, to open an account, all you need is to live in Santa Fe or six other nearby counties. Actually, you don’t technically have to live here or those other six locales. You can simply work or worship here (or there). Why does it matter? Because the CU maintains a local perspective across a wide variety of services, duh!

813 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 983-7328

Best Business: Southside

1: Plaza Café Southside

The Southside spinoff of the historic downtown Plaza Café appears anchored to this perch like a gargoyle. While it shares DNA with the downtown original, this spot near Santa Fe Community College has a menu of its own, including one of the most popular breakfast menus in the land, Chile? You bet your sweet biscochito they got it.

3466 Zafarano Drive, (505) 424-0755

2: Fusion Tacos

Fusion Tacos has grown into a high desert institution with more than a dozen regional locations in both trucks and brick-and-mortar, plus sister restaurant Fusion Delicias Café. The real ones, though, know Fusion was born on the Southside. We’ll have the carnitas, crispy.

5984 Airport Road, (505) 501-3677

Best Business: Rufina and Siler District

1: Big Jo True Value Hardware

Handyfolk of Santa Fe all know Big Jo’s is the place to find a tools paradise. But did you know pet owners will find a world of dog eats and cat chow? A Christmas supply sans chile? A shade-tree mechanic’s arboretum? Alright, you get the picture. Just know, Big Jo will cut you a set of keys, sharpen your chainsaw and rent you a Rug Doctor, too. Owner Rick C de Baca and his trusted staff can track down pretty much whatever you need and show you how to use it. That’s probably why Big Jo is practically an institution to this section of BOSF accolades.

1311 Siler Road, (505) 473-2255

2: Kitchen Angels

Since 1992, Santa Feans and Northern New Mexicans unable to leave home due to health crisis, lack of resources or ineligibility for other local meal services have had a friend in this organization, which surpassed 2 million meals served to 8,500 clients by more than 5,000 volunteers two years ago.

1222 Siler Road, (505) 471-7780

3: Java Joe’s

Santa Feans swear by both Java Joe’s locations and its many roasts, but do NOT sleep on the chocolate chip cookies! In this corner of town, Santa Feans choose Groovy Beans to caffeinate their daze.

2801 Rodeo Road, (505) 474-5282

1248 Siler Road, (505) 930-5763

Best Business: Railyard/Guadalupe District

1: Santa Fe Farmers’ Market

Perhaps the least surprising result from this year’s results, The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is an institution going on 15 years in its current home. If you’re new in town, it’s a great place to get to know your neighbors while snagging fresh lettuce, eggs, chile, mushrooms, tomatoes, mixed-berry juice or farm-raised beef. Whether Saturday or Tuesday, this local institution isn’t just a shopping experience; it’s a community ritual.

1607 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 983-4098

2: Sky Cinemas

Newly renamed, it arrived as the Violet Crown more than a decade ago and it fueled the entertainment district’s growth to such a degree it’s hard to remember what life in Santa Fe was like before it. If all founder Bill Banowsky had done was bring delicious food and drink to a theater with comfortable seating that would have been enough. But he didn’t stop there. Nope, he also brought cool programming, special events and a focus on community.

1606 Alcaldesa St., (505) 216-5678

3: Cafecito

Anders Paglayan’s spot in the former Opuntia location within the Trailhead Compound opened in 2019, specializing in coffee and the cuisines of Argentina, Armenia and Italy. Most of the seating is outside, and well-shaded, but you won’t miss any sunshine in the glass-encased dining room enjoying a Lometo Completo.

922 Shoofly St., 310-0089

Best Business: Eldorado

1: Café Fina

For the fourth year in a row, Murphy O’Brien’s brunch and breakfast haven at the mouth of the Eldorado subdivision has once again been named the best biz in the bedroom community. Great burgers? No doubt. But what in the high desert can beat the cloud cakes? Go ahead, answer. We’re still waiting—seriously.

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy., (505) 466-3886

2: Fusion Tacos

Among the little taqueria that could’s 14 locations is a resident of La Tienda. Like all its brethren, the Eldorado spot is home to carnitas and al pastor for your tacos, but the specialty of the house is birria—available in ramen or quesadilla form.

5984 Airport Road, (505) 501-3677

3: Hello Sweet Cream

Now boasting a spot in CHOMP Food Hall, this ice creamery was born and raised in Eldorado and locals are clearly very proud. And why not? Their signature artisanal small-batch ice cream is sensational, and did we mention ice cream flights are available? Act accordingly.

7 Caliente Road, B2, (505) 525-0266

Best Business: Downtown

1: Collected Works Bookstore

Owner Dorothy Massey has run her award-winning store in two different downtown locations in the 29 years she’s owned the business. The Galisteo Street location allowed the popular bookstore the space to add a coffee shop and more seating. This makes three years in a row for Massey’s venerable book and coffee shop, which has never done anything other than help Santa Fe maintain its status as a literary destination.

202 Galisteo St., (505) 988-4226

2: Doodlet’s

Everyone, regardless of age, has fun visiting this downtown mainstay. Doodlet’s defines whimsical, with its floor-to-ceiling array of candy, miniatures, cards, novelty items, folk art, books—the list goes on and on. The joy on the shelves is heightened by the joy staff bring.

120 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 983-3771

3: Century Bank

No matter which location, SFR readers appear to be sold on Century Bank as they have been since if first opened in, you guessed it, 1887.

498 N Guadalupe St., (505) 995-1200

Best Business: Cerrillos Road

1: The Cat Resale

So, the winner of this category might not have a Cerrillos address, but The Cat is a must stop along the city’s main shopping corridor. Local thrifters know this is one of the best places in town for hidden treasures, ranging from decor and housewares to super-weird clothes. But what makes the experience purrrr-fect, is knowing each purchase supports the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

3546 Zafarano Drive, (505) 780-8975

2: Mampuku Ramen

Pizza 9 is long forgotten since dedicated ramen returned to Santa Fe. No fuss, no frills in this unassuming space full of light and ramen. Just tasty Japanese cuisine served in a quiet, clean space at affordable prices—catnip to locals, kryptonite to tourists.

1965 Cerrillos Road, 772-0169

3: Century Bank

Santa Feans have made it clear with their votes how they feel about Century Bank handling their money, Cerrillos Road location included. Friendly staff and fast approaching its sesquicentennial, Century is a local institution.

4062 Cerrillos Road, (505) 995-1200

New Book by a New Mexico Author

1: Lost Birds by Anne Hillerman

Carrying on legendary Southwestern writer Tony Hillerman’s legacy might appear heavy, but his daughter, Anne Hillerman, apparently has broad shoulders. She has once again brought to life a new chapter in the fictional world her father created. Her latest, Lost Birds, continues the Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito series with a story involving several emotionally complex cases that will test the detectives in different ways.

2: Whiskey Tender by Deb Taffa

A memoir of family and survival, it’s also a coming-of-age tale on and off the reservation that depicts the frictions between mainstream American culture and Native inheritance; assimilation and reverence for tradition. Taffa’s book won the Southwest Book Award, was a finalist for the National Book Award and was longlisted for a Carnegie Medal for Excellence.

3: Blackdom, New Mexico by Dr Timothy E Nelson

Blackdom was a township that lasted about 30 years. Dr. Nelson couches the township with the continuum of settlement in Mexico’s Northern Frontier and illuminates the set of conscious efforts that helped Black pioneers develop a frontier boomtown. Gone but not forgotten thanks to this tome, Blackdom represents a brief period and place where Black cowboy culture briefly thrived.