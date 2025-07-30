Best of Santa Fe 2025: Pets

Pet-Friendly Business

1: The Cat Resale (Camino Entrada)

Ever wonder how your old stuff could literally save lives? The Cat Resale on Camino Entrada has cracked that code. Every vintage find funds a furry friend's future—and you get cool new stuff.. "We are ecstatic! That is fabulous!” manager Barbara Klein tells SFR. “Our mission is to raise money for the animals at the Santa Fe animal shelter, and we are just so excited about winning." So whether you’re buying or donating goods, just know that some adorable cat or dog out there loves you very much.

2570 Camino Entrada, (505) 474-6300

2: Teca Tu

Teca Tu has been spoiling pets at DeVargas Center for decades, dishing out gourmet treats, handcrafted dog coats and New Mexico-themed gear that'll make your pup the envy of every outing. Under Laurie Wilson's leadership, the shop has more than earned its reputation for quality and warm service while placing in the Best Pet category annually since 2004.

DeVargas Center, 165 Paseo De Peralta, (505) 982-9374

3: Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse

Collected Works Bookstore welcomes four-legged customers at its downtown Santa Fe location. The independent bookstore features five outdoor tables with pet-friendly seating where dog owners can browse books while enjoying locally roasted coffee, and the patio provides a perfect spot for literary enthusiasts and furry companions to relax together, earning high ratings from all.

202 Galisteo St., (505) 988-4226

Nonprofit for Animals

1: Santa Fe Animal Shelter

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter didn't just stumble into first place as Best Local Nonprofit for Animals—they’ve earned it with adoptions, vet services, public outreach and a sprawling campus just outside town. These folks created something truly amazing where dogs aren't always stuck behind bars but get to walk trails and feel like real pets again. SFAS workers juggle everything from helping scared animals learn to trust and teaching kids proper animal treatment to preventing new litters from becoming homeless. It's the kind of place that restores your faith in humanity.

100 Caja Del Rio Road, (505) 983-4309

2: Española Humane

Española Humane is northern New Mexico's only animal welfare group offering free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines. That alone earns high marks, but the shelter also sets itself apart by going door-to-door to bring food and supplies directly to needy animals. No animal is turned away, regardless of condition—and the Española Humane also completed 6,500+ surgeries and 16,500 vaccinations last year. Astronomical, but it’s true.

108 Hamm Pkwy, Española, (505) 753-8662

3: Street Homeless Animal Project

Nobody should lose their best friend over cash. SHAP helps 150+ unhoused folks every year so people don't have to give up their pets because of money. The org has been at it for 25 years, too, covering vet bills, food and supplies. Working with local vets and shelters, they handle matters from emergencies to spaying and beyond.

1000 Cordova Pl. #34, (505) 501-4933

Veterinarian

1: Thaw Animal Hospital

Fans/pet owners can't seem to recommend the Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s Thaw Animal Hospital enough, and it might have something to do with the highly experienced vets working with the most cutting-edge equipment. Also, they take time to explain everything, leaving you to to walk out understanding your pet's health better than you understand your own. Whether it's a routine checkup, surgery or, God forbid, time to say goodbye, your little furry friend is in the best of hands. Plus, your money helps shelter animals find homes. Win-win.

100 Caja Del Rio Road, (505) 983-2755

2: Mosaic Animal Emergency and Specialty Hospital

Mosaic Animal Emergency recently opened and is now Santa Fe's only 24/7 emergency vet hospital, filling a huge gap after corporate takeovers left New Mexico with basically no after-hours clinics. Three amazing local women vets started this practice and use special enclosures instead of regular cages to keep pets way less stressed out, too.

2001 Vivigen Way, (505) 416-5840

3: Gruda Veterinary Hospital

The fine folks at Gruda have been helping pets since 2001, from regular checkups to treating cancer and even fixing weird pet behaviors. They keep cats and dogs separate so nobody gets stressed, plus they've got an ICU and run their own lab. Their docs love learning new stuff and offer awesome services like acupuncture and chiropractic work.

9 Rumble Road, (505) 471-4400

Pet Store

1: Teca Tu

Some businesses chase awards, Teca Tu simply collects them. This spot already took honors in the Pet-Friendly Business category, but Santa Fe's beloved pet emporium has practically owned the Top Pet Store title year after year while remaining recognized for treating customers and their furry friends with the utmost care. As owner Laurie Wilson says, “We love our customers and we’re happy they love us, too.” The story reads like a fairytale, except with more squeaky toys for your little buddies.

DeVargas Center, 165 Paseo De Peralta, (505) 982-9374

2: The Critters & Me

The Critters & Me is a fave within Santa Fe's natural pet food game, especially with fabulous raw diet options and holistic healing stuff. Owner Laura Moore has this whole wellness thing down, hooking pets up with homeopathic treatments that have kept the business on SFR’s Best of Santa Fe list for over a decade.

1403 Agua Fria St, (505) 982-5040

3: The Cat Resale (Zafarano)

The Zafarano location of Santa Fe's resale shop serves humans while secretly being animal heroes. This place is loaded with fabulous vintage finds, designer clothes, and unique housewares. What makes it significant is that every dollar spent goes to saving homeless animals at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, so you're treasure hunting for a cause.

3546 Zafarano Drive, (505) 780-8975

Pet Grooming

1: Turquoise Tails

Turquoise Tails works because owner Niki Zotos somehow discovered dogs hate being imprisoned before beauty treatments. Who knew? Drawing upon her extensive experience in animal rehabilitation and professional beautification, Zotos has developed Turquoise Tails into a haven that minimizes anxiety in even the most temperamentally challenged subjects. Using a cage-free approach, doggos get to freely socialize while getting pampered with premium products and treats. It's no wonder Santa Fe dogs practically drag their owners through the front door.

1624 Cerrillos Road, (505) 930-5909

2: Barks & Bubbles

When your dog walks out of Barks & Bubbles looking like they stepped out of a magazine cover shoot, you know these folks mean business. Howard and Sherry Barnett run a tight shop where every detail is handled with skill and patience. They've got natural products down pat, plus no cookie-cutter cuts here.

1311 Calle Nava, (505) 820-2275

3: Paws Plaza

Finding a place that gets your dog this excited is basically like winning the lottery, and Paws Plaza's massive 10,000 square foot setup is the type of place where your pup can live their best life with daycare, grooming and boarding under one roof. They've even got separate areas for different-sized dogs and a wading pool because, why not?

1416 4th St., (505) 532-1427

× Expand Dave Cathey

Pet Daycare

1: Zoomies Dog Daycare & Resort

One reason to love Zoomies Pet Daycare is that it’s the only completely cage-free facility in Santa Fe, which means your dog gets to roam freely throughout the day. The 6,000 square feet of indoor space gives ‘em tons of room to socialize, too. The staff treats every dog like family, but the most adorable part might be how staffers send photos and report cards throughout the day, so you know if your pup is having a good day at school.

513A Camino De Los Marquez, (505) 535-3647

2: Santa Fe Tails

Here's the thing about Santa Fe Tails—they won't just throw your dog into gen-pop and hope for the best. Dogs get proper temperament evaluations, which shows a level of care in creating the right social vibe. SFT has multiple indoor and outdoor play areas, plus dogs are separated by energy level instead of size, which is genius.

2109 Warner Cir., (505) 820-0731

3: Paws Plaza

Paws Plaza placed in the grooming category, too, but when it comes to daycare, the business has created doggy heaven in a warehouse where your pup can go wild with their buddies. Little dogs get their own space, big dogs get theirs and there's even a chill "silver dogs" area where senior doggos can just hang without the chaos.

1416 4th St., (505) 532-1427

Dog Training

1: Chloe Davis

Chloe Davis has turned dog training into an art form. Her approach is refreshingly gentle, even for Santa Fe, and she never uses anything that might frighten four-legged students. “I’m a force-free dog trainer,” Davis tells SFR, “and I do it so people can have a more enriched and diverse life with their pets. My favorite thing is watching people open doors with their dogs so they can have more experiences together.” You might liken a modern-day freelance dog trainer to a gunslinger, too, which is also cool.

chloedavisdogtraining@gmail.com, (505) 699-9768

2: Santa Fe Tails

Owner Joey Padilla is a certified professional trainer with fancy credentials—like, he literally graduated from the San Francisco SPCA Academy for Dog Trainers, which is basically the Harvard of dog training schools. Plus, every employee is obviously in love with what they do, but how could you not be when you’re petting dogs?.

2109 Warner Circle., (505) 820-0731

3: A Matter of Manners

Erica Beckwith drives this operation, and frankly, she's got accreditation to back up the hype: an Academy for Dog Trainers graduate with a certificate in training and counseling. Beckwith is also Fear Free certified and uses a science-based approach. That means no intimidation tactics, just smart reward systems that genuinely work for anxious pups and stubborn cases.

amatterofmanners@gmail.com