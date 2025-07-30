Best of Santa Fe 2025: Shopping

Best Bike Shop

1: The Broken Spoke

Backed by a trusty crew of mechanics and service folks, Broken Spoke describes itself as “a community oriented, locally owned full-service bicycle shop.” Owner Mike Chapman believes he has the best mechanics in town and he and his crew are committed to “spreading the love of human power on two wheels.” Broken Spoke employees stand by their work, and have expertise and recommendations for newbies and experts alike. Put simply, Broken Spoke’s focus is putting folks on bicycles and helping them both fun smoothly.

1426 Cerrillos Road, (505) 992-3102

2: rob and charlie’s

For more than 40 years, this Midtown shop has built customer loyalty through its trustworthy staff. Whether you’re buying, renting or repairing a bicycle, Tennyson Hulcy and his crew have you covered.

1632 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 471-9119

3: Bike N Sport

Tony Farrar opened New Mexico Bike N Sport in 1995 with a little cash and a lot of passion for riding and the outdoors. A quarter century later, Bike N Sport is among the premier bike shops in Santa Fe, offering professional bike repair, fitting services and top cycling products.

504 W Cordova Road, (505) 820-0809

Best Bookstore

× Expand Peter Sills Collected Works

1: Collected Works Bookstore

Oh, Santa Fe isn’t the wealth of local, independent bookstores a blessing to us all? With a vibrant literary community that includes at least 20 independent bookstores, it takes a supportive community to keep it all going. For the 16th year, Collected Works Bookstore has been voted Numero Uno. Dorothy Massey has owned the shop for 29 of its 47 years. Her store runs about 80 events most years plus a dozen or so off-site in collaboration with local nonprofits, all while keeping an elite selection of books.

202 Galisteo St., (505) 988-4226

2: Beastly Books

Looking for something completely different? Beastly Books is your cozy den for banned books, speculative stories and the people who love ‘em. Boasting the largest curated collections of rare, signed and first edition speculative fiction titles in New Mexico, Beastly is Santa Fe’s only genre specialty bookstore. Within the pages on its shelves universes conjured from science fiction and fantasy await your arrival.

418 Montezuma Ave., (505) 412-0575

3: Garcia Street Books

For more than 25 years this literary haven has served the east side. Your next favorite read is just a recommendation away from one of the store’s eager and well-read staff. As a bonus, amble on over to Downtown Subscription for a tasty sidekick on your newest literary adventure..

376 Garcia St., (505) 986-0151

Best Car Dealer

1: Honda Subaru of Santa Fe

OK, so Hondas are universally agreed to be a long-lasting and reliable brand, while Subarus somehow became the official car of Santa Fe. Bottom line: this place has what Santa Fe needs. Whether driving up the mountain for your next ski excursion or surviving the endless sea of potholes and construction obstacles that all City Different drivers dodge, SFR readers agree this is the place to find your ride.

7511B Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-7007

2: Toyota of Santa Fe

This Midtown beacon of automotive glory spans a healthy chunk of St. Michael’s Drive as a one-stop shop for new and used cars, automotive work and services. If you like Toyotas, whether a utilitarian Tacoma or an eco-friendly Prius, Toyota of Santa Fe has a helpful group who just want to get you into the car or truck you need.

1601 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 780-4763

3: Capitol Ford

It doesn’t take long driving around Santa Fe to see how popular Ford automobiles remain. Pickups are in the same cultural tier as green chile and Capitol Ford is low-key Santa Fe-mous enough for its service and trustworthiness.

4490 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-3673

Best Consignment

1: Double Take

× Expand Peter Sills Double Take

Double Take isn’t just a consignment store—it’s an essential Santa Fe experience. For nearly 38 years, owner Suzanne Wissman’s place has been stocked with cowboy boots, vintage clothing, pottery and countless hidden treasures. Walk in for a quick browse and don’t be surprised when you leave with an entire Southwestern wardrobe.

320 Aztec St., (505) 989-8886

2: The Cat Resale

Thrifting remains one of the best ways to find hidden treasures, ranging from decor and housewares to the weirdest clothing items, unexpected furniture and so forth. When your purchase supports the Santa Fe Animal Shelter as it does at The Cat, all the better.

2570 Camino Entrada, (505) 474-6300

3: The Raven

The Raven is a Santa Fe treasure trove that is all about beautifying your world, offering everything from home decor and furniture to lighting. Putting together a statement room? Gussying up your casita? Regardless, this is the place to make sure your living space is fortified with funk.

1225 Cerrillos Road, (505) 988-4775

Best Cooking Supplies

× Expand Adam Ferguson

1: Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe

Just walking into this shop, er shoppe, in the DeVargas Center might inspire you to become the next Paul Bocuse. Don’t know who that is? How about Bobby Flay? Cat Cora maybe? Either way, from pots and pans to knives you’ve never even heard of, you can outfit your kitchen with Le Creuset, Staub, Cuisinart and practically any other upscale brands available thanks to Las Cosas. Come on and in and sidle up to chef Johnny Vee for advice or ask about cooking school.

181 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 988-3394

2: Kitchenality

The shop run by nonprofit Kitchen Angels levels the playing field for home cooks, starting with price. This is a resale kitchen shop, boasting the kitchen supplies you might find anywhere but with a story or a past. Shopping here helps the org’s mission to feed our homebound neighbors, which will make you feel just a little better about your purchase.

1222 Siler Road, (505) 471-7780

3: Santa Fe School of Cooking

Sure, the school has classes, but you’ll also find tools, books and maybe something good to eat. SFSC offers tours, special events and even live jazz. It’s a great place to evolve your passing fancy for cooking into a passion for the culinary arts.

125 N Guadalupe St., (505) 983-4511

Best Craft Shop

1: Artisan Santa Fe

Whether you’re creating art for business or pleasure, Artisan beckons. Regardless the media, this place has had crafters and, um, artisans covered since 1975. They also do classes, special events and offer a rewards program. Owner Diane Otero-Bell has formed a staff who understands Santa Fe’s place as an art town is only as good as its supplies. Artisan operates with the idea that everybody has to start someplace.

2601 Cerrillos Road, (505) 954-4179

2: Santa Fe Quilting

Shelves here feature bolts and bolts of the best fabrics for the City Different’s most serious quilters as well as beginners. Looking for batiks in a range of colors? A print with chile peppers? Santa Fe Quilting has them and plenty more.

3018-A Cielo Court, (505) 473-3747

3: Looking Glass Yarn and Gifts

For Santa Fe’s yarn faithful, Looking Glass has the goods. Fiber arts are more popular now than ever, and this place has more styles and colors than you can shake a darning needle at.

1807 Second St., #2, (505) 995-9649

Best Floral Shop

1: Barton’s Bloom Boutique Flowers

Once again, Santa Fe natives Kristin Sargent and Justin Svetnicka take home the gold in this category. And why not? The shop has more than six decades under its belt and those two are always ready to share their experience in horticulture and floral design and employ an expert staff. Sargent and Svetnicka embody the local-is-better philosophy, and their arrangements are enough to make you forget you have faceless flower corporatocracy options when you’ve got a giftee in need of something gorgeous.

528 N Guadalupe St., (505) 982-9731

2: Amanda’s Flowers

More than 20 years producing high-quality arrangements on time is enough to keep Amanda’s on your radar. Warm, friendly staff are ready to help whether you need the perfect bouquet for an anniversary, a corsage for the prom or an arrangement for a funeral.

1610 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 473-9212

3: Artichokes & Pomegranates

If the name makes you kinda hungry, it’s OK. Because A&P has farmer-direct mission, edible flowers can be had from time to time. All the time, you’ll find beautiful designs for weddings or just to make somebody special’s day. Because they’re local, these arrangements are made to last.

418 Cerrillos Road Ste. No. 8, (505) 820-0044

Best Garden Center

1: Agua Fría Nursery

Since 1975, the Pennington family has been committed to landscaping and lawn care for homes of any size. Staff is notoriously helpful, especially when it comes to perennials, shrubs and succulents that can thrive in the weird Santa Fe soil. Meanwhile, this place isn’t short on gardening supplies to wrap your green thumb around.

1409 Agua Fría St., (505) 983-4831

2: Plants of the Southwest

Specializing in desert-adapted plants and seeds, Plants of the Southwest is truly a local gem. Its vast selection of native seeds, shrubs, grasses, cacti and perennials takes all the guesswork out of gardening in the high desert.

3095 Agua Fria St., (505) 438-8888

3: Newman’s Nursery

Green thumbs are up—way up— for Newman’s. Whether you’re looking for accent plants or a shade tree that will live long and prosper, don’t hesitate. Come for that nursery smell, stay to plot your next potting project with these venerable locals.

7501 Cerrillos Road, (505) 471-8642

Best Gift Shop

× Expand Katherine Lewin Doodlet’s

1: Doodlet’s

Lisa Young was a Doodlet’s devotee long before she took over the kitsch, brick-a-brack and toys emporium in 2010. At the time, it was already 55-years-old. Young’s devotion is the reason you’ll still find a bevy of oddly fun, intriguingly educational items on the shelves. Sure, we love their folk art, but it would be disingenuous not to disclose how many action figures and nostalgic candies we’ve taken home.

120 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 983-3771

2: Nambe Trading Post

Shopping for Navajo weavings, pueblo pottery or Zuni katsinas surrounded by movie costumes from award-winning Western films? Look no further than Nambe. Curator Cathy Smith is an Emmy award-winning costumer who has partnered with jewelry designer and silver smith Jennifer Jesse Smith to revive the restored outpost in the agricultural village of Nambe Pueblo.

20 Summer Road, (505) 470-6650

3: Leslie Flynt

Since 1989, your stop for goodies hailing from Latin America, Europe, India and the American Southwest. The shopping experience is enhanced by hand-picked products from around the world you can discern under the spell of its eclectic soundtrack.

225 Canyon Road, (505) 955-9901

Best Grocery

1: La Montañita Food Co-op

Among the things that makes Santa Fe the City Different is it’s health-consciousness. No one keeps Santa Feans nuttier about their health in healthy nuts and fruits than the co-op. But wait, there’s more! The wellness department bursts with a range of products promoting wellness and La Montañita might also have the best bulk section in town. Throw in relationships with local farmers and producers with a customer base of devotees, and you’ve got a pretty nice little grocer. And don’t sleep on their breakfast burritos!

913 W Alameda St., (505) 984-2852

2: Kaune’s Neighborhood Market

Twin sisters Leah and Rachael Chacon started working at Kaune’s Neighborhood Market in 2022 before buying it from Cheryl Sommer last August. None of them worked there when the market was founded in 1896. Today, it might be the most popular lunch spot for Roundhousers, and the tuna salad is divine.

511 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 982-2629

Best Hardware

× Expand Liliana Dillingham Big Jo True Value Hardware

1: Big Jo True Value Hardware

Big Jo’s is a locally owned haven for handyfolk. Staff include experts in just about every field the store supports. Owner Rick de Baca believes nothing makes a hardware store experience more, umm, truly valuable than friendly and helpful staff. His emphasis on customer service and quality inventory helps keep dollars in the community.

1311 Siler Road, (505) 473-2255

2: 1610 Hardware

Hard-hat wearing hardware warriors will find lots to love within the sleek, modern showroom, but so, too, will hobbyists. 1610 offers recognizable brand names bound to have shoppers snooping around for hours in search of just the right stuff.

3003 S St. Francis Drive, (505) 532-1610

3: Eldorado True Value

Oh, you lucky Eldoradoans. Look at you out there with your own True Value that allows you to find your stuff to plunge the toilet, repair the sink or feed the chickens without ever having to drive the eight minutes to Santa Fe. Yes, we said chickens. This store boasts staff on hand to ensure you find whatever is needed to finish whatever project is burying you.

7 Caliente Road, Eldorado, (505) 466-6522

Best Interior Home

1: Pandora’s

Pandora’s was founded by Barbara Lenihan and Betsy Hackman, who passed away tragically earlier this year. Lenihan carries on and continues to draw inspiration from Santa Fe’s artistic DNA. If fusing functional art with the art of life sounds relatable, then head on over to the DeVargas Center to check out the furnishings and more.​

173 Paseo de Peralta DeVargas Center, (505) 982-3298

2: Design Warehouse

If you’re over the rustic Santa Fe vibe, drop by Design Warehouse for clean lines and modern furniture. Since 1981, this place has offered whimsical versions of pedestrian household goods.

130 Lincoln Ave., (505) 577-1419

3: Leslie Flynt

For almost four decades, Leslie Flynt has kept Santa Feans in artisanal home and kitchen decor. We’re talking furniture, one-of-a-kind clothing, body-care products, textiles, stationery and paintings from local artisans. Check ‘em out.

225 Canyon Road, (505) 955-9901

Best Jewelry

1: Santa Fe Goldworks

If you love a good hometown hero story, stop by David Griego’s place for specialty custom designs. Since 1972, Griego’s homage to Northern New Mexico has wowed jewelry junkies. Need a showstopper? He’ll set you up with one featuring diamonds, turquoise, coral, opal…you get the picture. Griego’s shop in the Plaza keeps Santa Fe feeling local with a blend of old world charm and contemporary style.

60 E San Francisco St., Ste. 218, (505) 983-4562

2: Reflective Jewelry

“Radically ethical” is this local shop’s mission, which means you’re not only getting a stunning piece for any occasion, but you’re getting it in a way that doesn’t hurt people. No blood diamonds here, but plenty of fair-trade gold.

912 Baca St. Ste. A, (505) 988-7393

3: James Kallas Jewelers

Whether diamonds, gold, silver or turquoise, James Kallas has the inventory thanks to more than two decades of experience peddling the finer things. Need repair or customization? Need something to seal that proposal or extricate you from the doghouse? This is the place.

2801 Rodeo Road, Ste. B10, (505) 986-1955

Best Men’s Clothing

1: Red River Mercantile

Dudes often struggle finding fashionable items, but downtown Santa Fe’s Red River Mercantile removes the guesswork. A destination shopping stop for a variety of styles and budgets, men who care even a little can find clothing for everyday, special occasions, work, or parties. Red River Mercantile offers high-quality jackets, shirts, vests, hats and even grooming products with rugged appeal for Santa Fe’s outdoor lifestyle. We’re talking class and comfort all rolled into one, and if that doesn’t say Santa Fe, what the hell does?

235 Don Gaspar Ave., (505) 992-1233

2: The Cat Resale on Zafarano

Sure, thrifting is fun. It’s a treasure hunt, and who doesn’t love a treasure hunt? This trove offers decor and housewares and is a bazaar for the bizarre, but best of all each purchase supports the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

3546 Zafarano Drive, (505) 780-8975

3: Standard & Strange

Launched in 2012 in Oakland, Calif, S&S has stores in New York City, Berkeley, Calif., and little ‘ol Santa Fe. Pick out a cool shirt, maybe some pants or a pair of boots then head over to Collected Works to show them off with coffee and a book.

201 Galisteo St., #6, (505) 365-1735

Best Optical Shop

× Expand Adam Ferguson

1: Oculus | Botwin Eye Group

Not only can you stay on top of your eyeball health at this local business, you might also find a rare, fashionable and sometimes artsy set of frames to go with that new prescription. The staff at Oculus are true pros in their assessments and provide medically oriented eye examinations with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. The lifelong health of your eyes is their business, which makes it easy to see why Santa Feans love ‘em.

444 St. Michael’s Drive, (505) 438-2020

2: Eye Associates of New Mexico

Looking for custom eyewear? The eye doctors at Eye Associates have you covered. They know finding the perfect frames ain’t easy, so they offer a breathtaking selection of products and employ a helpful staff dedicated to making you look your best. Their group of specialists is trained to be easy on the eyes whether dealing with cataracts, contact lenses or glaucoma.

8380 Cerrillos Road, (505) 375-8955

2947 Rodeo Park Drive East,

(505) 983-6613

3: Optical Shop of Santa Fe

For almost 40 years, the spot to find the perfect pair of designer eyewear has been Optical Shop of Santa Fe. Featuring luxury brands, exclusive styles, limited-edition frames and high-quality craftsmanship, Optical Shop of Santa Fe is locally owned, ensuring superb customer service.

201 Galisteo St., (505) 983-6613

Best Outdoor

1: Alpine Sports

Inspired by a particularly memorable skiing experience in Germany, Alpine Sports has helped Santa Feans chase similar highs for more than half a century. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of ski boots or need your old skis tuned up, Alpine is your starting gate. But wait, there’s more! Alpine has plenty of camping, climbing and winter sports apparel to choose from.

541 W Cordova Road, (505) 983-5155

2: Santa Fe Trail Outfitters

Santa Fe draws people for the great outdoors, which inspired Nick and Audrey Salazar to open Santa Fe Outfitters. If you’re gonna head into the wild, you’ll need to be outfitted. The Salazars curate the top brands and anything else you might need in the high desert.

110 W San Francisco St., (505) 470-3573

3: Tourist

Thayne Nord came to Santa Fe from Salt Lake City with one thing in mind: an alternative to the big outdoor retailers, featuring a carefully chosen inventory of well-made products. In 2022 he opened his emporium of tents, backpacks, camp cookware and puffer jackets in a 1,000-square-foot space on Garcia Street.

376 Garcia St., Ste. A, (505) 983-2115

Best Shoes

× Expand Adam Ferguson

1: On Your Feet

Two things have been constant in local shoes since 1989: On Your Feet has been Santa Fe’s largest independent shoe seller and an annual addition to BOSF. Birkenstock, Dansko,Taos Footwear and Hoka are all on the shelves and an expert staff is ready to get you fitted. Don’t leave without checking out the selection of cool, stylish socks. After all, there’s a lot of walking to be done in Santa Fe, and your feet just want to feel pretty.

328 S Guadalupe St., (505) 983-3900

180 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 780-8997

2: The Running Hub

Joggers, sprinters and distance runners have made this family-owned shop a destination since 2001. The Running Hub boasts staff with decades of experience, suggesting a level of professionalism worth running to.

1100 Don Diego Ave., Ste. B, (505) 820-2523

3: Goler Fine Imported Shoes

Seeking a prettier, fancier way to adorn those tootsies? See Goler. The family-owned shop offers a chic array of footwear plus apparel and accessories to go along with your new kicks.

125 E Palace Ave., Ste. 125, (505) 982-0924

Best Western Wear

1: Double Take

Double Take’s curated take on used clothing, jewelry, hats and footwear takes care of the heavy lifting. Snappy Western shirts? Leather belts? Fancy buckles? Check, check and check. Stay long and Double Take will have you walking out no less than a drugstore cowboy.

302 Aztec St., (505) 989-8886

2: Big R

Locals looking to pick up some fishing-waders, a ski vest and some glasses will find them all in the convenience of this regional retailer for homesteads, farms and ranches. While you’re at it, you can pick up a Bubba keg, fishing lures and a firearm.

725 St Michaels Drive,

(505) 820-0895

3: Back at the Ranch

Not only does Back at the Ranch feature a collection of high-quality, handmade cowboy boots, shoppers can also have their boots customized or personalized no matter how unique your needs. Ask nice, and they might play the Kinky Boots soundtrack.

209 E Marcy St., (505) 989-8110

Best Women’s Clothing

1: WearAbouts

Owner Aline Harris-Ellis’s legendary listening skills and stylish provisions have helped support Santa Fe women across a range of needs since 1986. She simply wants to demystify fashion. She knows, perhaps better than anyone in Santa Fe by the looks of the voting, we’re all just out here trying to look good. Kudos, Aline, and congrats on finishing No. 1.

101 W Marcy St., Ste. 3, (505) 982-1399

2: The Cat Resale on Zafarano

Maybe it’s because The Cat supports the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, but voters love to give it its props. Womenswear is among the many offerings you’ll find among the hidden treasures.

3546 Zafarano Drive, (505) 780-8975

3: The Sign of the Pampered Maiden

Anyone who’s lived in Santa Fe very long can probably see this downtown boutique’s sign in their mind’s eye whilst reading this. If your memory is really any damn good, you might next recall the shop’s range of carefully selected duds from designers near and far.

209 Galisteo St., (505) 982-5948