Best of Santa Fe 2025: Home

BEST Home Improvement Services

1: Discount Carpet Santa Fe

Discount Carpet isn’t just any flooring store—they’re the local champs for carpets, hardwood, tile and luxury vinyl. With a massive selection, expert installation and fair prices, they make upgrading your floors feel like a win. With excellent service and a reputation for treating customers right, it’s no surprise they’ve earned a loyal following.

3212 Richards Lane, Ste. A, (505) 471-3454

2: Old Wood

Old Wood turns tired floors into rustic masterpieces with sustainable hardwood that’s as tough as it is charming. Their precision milling adds character and history to every plank, proving that eco-friendly can look downright gorgeous.

505 Cerrillos Road #207, (505) 989-9663

3: Counter Intelligence

These counter experts craft countertops that steal the spotlight—sleek, sturdy and installed with surgical precision. They don’t just upgrade your kitchen; they level it up with surfaces that work hard and look even harder.

1512 Pacheco St., Ste. C204, (505) 988-4007

Best Lighting

1: Dahl Electric

When Santa Fe needs to shine, Dahl Electric steps up with style and serious expertise. Their showroom dazzles with contemporary, Southwestern and classic lighting designs that turn any space from ordinary to extraordinary. With Dahl, lighting is an adventure that gives your spaces the glow-up they deserve. Trust them to brighten your home and your day.

1000-A Siler Park Lane, (505) 471-9285

2: La Luz

La Luz lights up Santa Fe with fixtures that combine style and practicality. Their handpicked collection turns any room from dull to dazzling with just the right glow. Ready to upgrade your vibe? Just follow La Luz.

1512 Pacheco St., Ste. C203, (505) 954-1149

3: Ray of Light

Ray of Light specializes in clever LED and low-voltage setups that make your space glow just right. From sleek fixtures to smart upgrades, their team knows how to brighten your world without blinding you. Stylish, savvy and reliable—your home’s new best light.

2885 Cooks Road, (505) 474-6268

Best Solar Energy Company

1: Positive Energy Solar

Solar energy never looked so good. Positive Energy Solar has become a favorite thanks to its certified B Corp status, commitment and expert installations backed by a 25-year warranty. Their friendly staff and dedication to clean energy are not only good for the planet but for your wallet. Going solar now will feel less overwhelming and more like something you can be proud of.

1235 Siler Road, (505) 424-1112

2: Sol Luna Solar

Sol Luna Solar shines bright with affordable, smart solar solutions tailored to your home’s needs. This family-owned crew mixes hands-on service with quality installs that last. Get ready to cut your power bills and keep the planet happy.

56 County Road 65, Dixon, (505) 455-8875

3: Affordable Solar

Affordable Solar makes going solar easy—and actually affordable. Their team installs high-efficiency systems that keep your power bills low and your green cred high. Ready to save money and the planet? Readers picked this business as one of the best to do just that and make your solar dreams a reality.

(505) 944-4220

Best Roofing Company

1: Southwest Spray Foam & Roofing

Santa Fe’s unpredictable weather doesn’t stand a chance against Southwest Spray Foam & Roofing. They combine professionalism with energy-efficient foam roofing that keeps you dry and cool, no matter what’s falling from the sky. Their fair prices and results have earned them a loyal customer base, leading them to the number one spot this year. Ready to upgrade your roof? They got you covered.

42 Bisbee Court, (505) 231-6032

2: McPartlon Roofing

With decades of experience, McPartlon Roofing knows how to protect homes and businesses from whatever the weather throws. Their team mixes old-school craftsmanship with modern materials to keep your roof tough and trouble-free. Your roof deserves nothing less.

39 Bisbee Ct., Unit 7, (505) 982-6256

3: Mike Lopez Roofing

Mike Lopez Roofing nails it every time—literally. From the first consultation to the last shingle, their team delivers top-notch professionalism and fast responses. Whether it’s patching leaks or building new roofs, clients trust them to keep things solid.

3000 Agua Fria St, (505) 982-8262

Best Real Estate Agency

1: Red or Green Properties

Named for New Mexico’s signature question, Red or Green Properties knows that finding the perfect home is all about what feels right. Their savvy team combines deep local knowledge with a warm approach that turns buying or selling into an actual fun experience.

227 E Palace Ave., Ste. F, (505) 795-9028

2: Barker Realty

Barker Realty has been one of Santa Fe’s real estate backbones for decades. Their agents know the market inside and out, making the process truly smooth. Ready to buy or sell? Barker’s got your back.

530 S Guadalupe St., (505) 982-9836

3: Santa Fe Properties

With more than three decades of experience, this expert team has readers’ trust to guide homebuyers and sellers through their real estate ventures in many price ranges. The business focuses on “building strong and lasting relationships through transparent communication.” That’s pretty cool.

1000 Paseo de Peralta, (505) 982-4466

Best Plumbing Company

1: TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical

Leaks? Clogs? HVAC giving you grief? TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical tackles it all. From quick fixes to full remodels, their crew delivers top-notch service that keeps homeowners coming back. Friendly, prompt and skilled, they turn plumbing chaos into calm and make sure your heating and cooling run like a dream. No wonder they’re the locals’ first call.

17 Colony Drive, (505) 471-0119

2: Roadrunner Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

These plumbing experts know how to flush your plumbing problems fast, while bringing skill and the best attitude to every job. They keep your pipes flowing smoothly—no clogs, just a squeaky-clean service.

27482 E Frontage Road, (505) 557-1851

3: Universal Plumbing

Universal Plumbing knows homes like the back of their wrench. Their honest, no-nonsense crew tackles leaks and clogs fast. Reliable, speedy, and down-to-earth, they keep your plumbing flowing and your sanity intact. Plumbing peace of mind? Check.

6428 Dominguez Lane, (505) 982-6604

Best Pest Control

1: Bugman Pest Control

Bugman Pest Control tackles ants, spiders, mice—you name it, they get the job done. With glowing reviews piling up, Bugman keeps the creepy crawlies out and your peace of mind intact. Locals swear by their fast, eco-friendly service, making them the top pick this year. Because seriously, who wants to share their home with bugs? Not you.

2873 Trades West Road, (505) 455-3832

2: Plunkett's Pest Control

Plunkett’s Pest Control brings decades of know-how to crush pests fast. Their techs don’t just show up—they come armed. Say goodbye to creepy crawlies overstaying their welcome.

1209 Parkway Drive, (505) 605-5270

3: AAA Organic

AAA Organic keeps pests out without dousing your home in chemicals. Their family-safe, organic treatments actually work, so you get peace of mind and fewer unwanted six-legged freeloaders.Because who wants bugs and toxic sprays?

(505) 262-1622

Best Mortgage Lender

× Expand Will Costello Public banks aren’t competition for local credit unions—rather, backers say, they support them.

1: Del Norte Credit Union

Looking for financial guidance that points you to true North? Del Norte Credit Union unites all your banking needs—mortgages, loans, savings, and more—under one reliable roof. Their mortgage team helps you navigate home buying without losing direction, offering clear rates and friendly advice. Unity is strength, and Del Norte knows it!

3286 Cerrillos Road, (505) 455-5228

2: State Employees Credit Union

SECU gets that home loans can be a headache, so they keep things simple and smooth. With a variety of options and great customer service, they help clients snag the keys to their dream home.

813 St Michaels Drive,

(505) 983-7328

3: Nusenda Credit Union

These mortgage pros get that buying a home in Santa Fe isn’t one-size-fits-all. They listen, tailor smart solutions and cut through the jargon so you don’t have to. Trusted, local, and surprisingly friendly—because home loans shouldn’t feel like rocket science.

1710 St Michaels Drive, (505) 467-6000

Best Landscaping Company

× Expand Shelby Wyatt Desert Rose Landscaping

1: Desert Rose Landscaping

Santa Fe’s tough climate demands landscaping that’s smart and sustainable—enter Desert Rose. With a sharp focus on xeriscaping and native plants, they design stunning outdoor spaces that thrive without wasting water. Clients love their attention to detail and reliable follow-through. The result? Gorgeous, low-maintenance yards that blend beauty with eco-smarts—a rare combo that keeps your landscape happy and your neighbors impressed.

1336 Acequia Borrada, (505) 471-6403

2: New Bloom Landscaping

New Bloom Landscaping doesn’t do boring yards. They turn plain outdoor spaces into vibrant, lived-in landscapes. Patios, plants, full makeovers—they bring the dream, then actually build it. Friendly, flexible, and full of ideas, this crew knows how to make things grow beautifully.

(505) 699-8079

3: Santa Fe Permaculture

Santa Fe Permaculture turns thirsty yards into eco-oases with purpose, style and way less water waste. Their smart, sustainable designs work with the land, not against it. Think native plants, rainwater harvesting and no more lawn guilt.

1000 Cordova Pl., #458, (505) 424-4444

Best Interior Design

1: French & French Interiors

French & French Interiors transforms spaces with color, texture, and soul—no cookie-cutter design here. Their signature mix of charm, bold elements and relaxed elegance delivers high design that still feels like you. With layered details and plenty of Santa Fe flair, this dynamic duo has a talent for creating spaces that are elevated, inviting and anything but forgettable. That’s their gift to you.

50 Mt Carmel Road, (505) 982-7737

2: Chandler Prewitt Design

If your space needs an upgrade—soulful, sophisticated and timeless—Chandler Prewitt Design delivers. With a knack for weaving stories into every detail, they turn homes and businesses into jaw-dropping spots that skip the clichés and serve pure style.

406 Botulph Lane, (505) 603-1948

3: Coronado Decorating

Coronado Decorating mixes classic charm with modern flair to create spaces that feel like home, not a showroom. Warm, stylish, and totally livable, their designs prove you can have coziness and style all in one package.

2929 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-5333

Best Homebuilder

1: High Desert Contractors

Cheers to High Desert Contractors—the masterminds turning Santa Fe homes into stunning, sustainable showstoppers! They don’t just meet expectations—they crush them, delivering flawless, custom homes that make neighbors jealous. With a reputation for reliability, it’s no wonder Santa Fe homeowners keep coming back for more. Ready for your dream home? High Desert’s got you covered.

1660 Old Pecos Trail, Ste. B, (505) 795-5783

2: Sun Valley Custom Home Builders

Want a custom home that screams luxury? Sun Valley Custom Home Builders makes it happen—expert craftsmanship and sleek modern style. They turn your “someday dream” into today’s address. Fancy living, made easy.

(505) 504-2144

3: Sarcon Construction

Sarcon Construction doesn’t just build—it nails every project. From homes to commercial spaces, they deliver solid results that keep their clients grinning. Sarcon’s the crew you call when you want things done right the first time.

2009 Botulph Road # 600, (505) 474-4700

Best Electrician

× Expand Katherine Lewin BOSF Gorman Lightning Protection and Electric

1: Gorman Lightning Protection and Electric

Need electrical work done right without frying your circuits? Gorman Lightning Protection and Electric has Santa Fe wired. From lighting upgrades to full-on rewiring, they blend top-notch craftsmanship, quality gear and of course, safety. Punctual, honest, and seriously professional, they’ve earned their spot as the city’s electrical MVPs. Peace of mind is part of their package, and a shockingly good deal.

325 Palomino St., (505) 560-2696

2: J&SON'S ELECTRIC PRO, LLC

J&SON’S Electric Pro doesn’t just flip switches—they light up your life. Big job or small, they handle it all with skill, smiles and wallet-friendly prices. No fuss—just dependable pros keeping everything powered up and grinning.

2643 Calle Primavera, (505) 930-8831

3: TLC Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical

From installs to troubleshooting, TLC’s plumbing tackles your wiring woes with care and skill. Trusted, friendly and efficient, they keep Santa Fe’s pipes and plugs running smooth—because life’s too short for leaky pipes or flickering lights.

17 Colony Drive, (505) 471-0119

Best Dry Cleaning Service

1: Martinizing GreenEarth Cleaning

Delicate blouse? Vintage coat? Giant duvet? Martinizing GreenEarth Cleaning has your back—really. Using non-toxic, eco-friendly solvents that treat your clothes like royalty (and Mother Earth like a bestie), this local favorite delivers spotless results without the guilt. Fast, friendly and reliable, it’s no surprise Santa Feans swear by Martinizing to keep their wardrobes fresh and the greenest green.

400 N Guadalupe St., (505) 988-2455

2: New Method Dry Cleaners

Leatherware getting a little soiled? New Method has you covered with the Clean You Want. The biz opened in 1980, but Laurence Romero bought in 1999 and turned it into a green dry cleaner the next year. Besides dry cleaning, New Method specializes in linens, drapery, alterations, wedding dress alterations and same-day cleaning.

1911 Saint Michaels Drive, Ste. A, (505) 920-7951

3: Martinizing Dry Cleaners

Martinizing’s second Santa Fe location delivers the same eco-conscious methods, top-tier service and professional care that made the original a local favorite. Same name, same trusted quality—just in a different part of town.

1091 S St. Francis Drive, (505) 982-8603

Best Chimney Sweep

1: Bailey's Chimney Sweep

Bailey’s Chimney Sweep takes fire safety very seriously—so you don’t have to. With CSIA-certified techs and high-tech video inspections, they clean, repair and inspect chimneys and dryer vents like total pros (because they are). Bailey’s keeps your system safe, efficient and soot-free. Bonus: they throw in a free dryer vent cleaning with service—just a little treat for calling the best.

(505) 988-2771

2: Casey’s

Santa Fe’s original chimney pros since 1978, Casey’s Top Hat Chimney Sweeps handle everything from flue fiascos to dryer‑vent drama—licensed, insured and coupon‑ready. They clean, repair, inspect and save you from soot nightmares. Pure pro-level warmth.

7921 Old Santa Fe Trail, (505) 989-5775

3: KC Wester

Over 40 years of chimney-sweeping wizardry and fireplace finesse, KC Wester keeps your hearth safe, spark-free and guilt-free—privately owned since 1979. From dryer vents to wood-stove installs, they handle the messy stuff so you don’t have to.

7 Avenida Vista Grande, (505) 466-3337

Best Art Frame Shop

1: Frontier Frames

High-quality framing is one thing, but Frontier Frames turns it into a full-on art form. Serving Santa Fe’s artists, galleries and collectors since 1973, these framing fanatics offer over 1,000 mouldings, conservation-grade matting and museum-quality mounting. They’ve been Best of Santa Fe champs for 23 years straight—so your watercolor or wart‑filled acrylic doesn’t just get framed, it gets elevated.

2008 St. Michaels Drive, C21, (505) 473-1901

2: Justin’s Frame Designs

Picture this: your art in a frame worthy of a museum. Justin’s Frame Designs specializes in artisan-level custom framing—from hand-carved wood and modern minimalism to gilded 22‑kt gold leaf magic–they’ve got you covered.

1221 Flagman Way, Ste. A2,

(505) 955-1911

3: Fine Art Framers

Fine Art Framers doesn’t just slap your art in a frame—they treat it like a true masterpiece. Serving museums, galleries and collectors since 1996, these pros surely deliver archival-quality framing with serious flair.

1415 W Alameda St, (505) 982-4397

Best Architect

× Expand Shelby Wyatt High Desert Architecture

1: High Desert Architecture

Blending Santa Fe soul with fresh innovation, High Desert Architecture designs homes that take your breath away while feeling right at home in the landscape. Whether it’s sleek modern digs or cozy rustic retreats, their designs serve up graceful lines, natural textures and warm vibes that feel livable. Why settle for boring when you can have breathtaking?

202 Canyon Road, (505) 303-9899

2: Hoopes Architects

These architects don’t just design buildings—they vibe with the land, light and your lifestyle. Their spaces feel so balanced and thoughtful, you’ll

wonder if they sprinkled a little magic dust and the Santa Fe spirit.

333 Montezuma Ave # 200, (505) 986-1010

3: Archaeo Architects

From adobe-inspired to ultra-modern, Archaeo Architects celebrate the state’s architectural heritage through sustainability. Their award-winning designs blend local flair and eco-smarts, proving Santa Fe style isn’t just about looks. Smart, stylish, and seriously impressive.

1512 Pacheco St. A105, (505) 820-7200

Best Alterations

× Expand Adam Ferguson Santa Fe Seamstress

1: Santa Fe Seamstress

Got a hem emergency or a wedding gown meltdown? Santa Fe Seamstress swoops in with precision, artistry and enough finesse to make your clothes look straight-up custom. Clients swear they’re miracle workers—and once your outfit fits like a dream, you’ll totally get it. When you want alterations done right (and with style), these are the pros to call.

418 Cerrillos Road, (505) 983-8483

2: Embroidery Alterations and More

Why settle for boring fixes when you can get serious flair? This spot turns your clothes around with detailed embroidery and expert alterations. They won’t just fit—they’ll stand out. Your style deserves better.

2864 Cerrillos Road, # 115, (505) 424-9216

3: Express Alterations

Express Alterations is speedy, sharp, and no-nonsense—perfect for those panic-induced wardrobe emergencies. They fix your clothes fast without cutting corners, so you won’t show up looking like a DIY disaster. Because last-minute doesn’t mean last-quality.

1091 South St. Francis Drive, (505) 982-7726