Best of Santa Fe: Business

Best Accountant

1: Savant Wealth Management

Donald Duncan and Ashley Olivas at Savant Wealth Management help folks plan for what’s next—whether that’s retirement, taxes, investments or estate stuff. They take a team approach and focus on what matters most to you. “One of the things about Savant that’s pretty great is that we have financial advisors that are also CPAs on staff,” Olivas tells SFR. “We are able to do a lot of tax planning and strategy.”

2000 Old Pecos Trail, Ste. C, (505) 800-7797

2: Swain & Grieco

Michael Swain and Anthony Grieco are holding their “Best of” streak, landing on the podium for the third year straight. They handle income tax prep and planning for individuals, businesses, trusts and nonprofits, and they offer financial audits for small businesses and nonprofit groups across Santa Fe.

2050 Botulph Road Ste. A, (505) 988-3770

3: Jordan CPA, P.C.

With more than 25 years of experience, Tobie Jordan helps individuals and businesses stay on top of their finances through tax prep, consulting and bookkeeping. The goal? Keep you prepared, on track and stress-free when it comes to managing money.

4001 Office Court Drive, Ste. 401, (505) 473-2662

Best Tire Shop

1: Garcia Tires

Garcia Tires started as a one-bay shop in Chimayó in 1974 and has grown into one of New Mexico’s largest independent tire dealers, with six locations across the north. Still family-run, the shop prides itself on fast, friendly service and a loyal customer base. “We’ve been second place for a couple of years,” assistant manager Adilene Chacon says. “So it’s nice to know [the customers] back us up and they support us.”

5984 Airport Road #A,

(505) 473-9715

2: Chihuahua Tire & Auto Repair

Chihuahua Tires keeps things quick, affordable and reliable, offering tire service plus light mechanical work like oil changes, brake repairs, alternator fixes and rotations. With two Santa Fe locations, it’s a go-to spot for folks looking to get back on the road without a hassle.

4033 Cerrillos Road, (505) 473-2865

2045 Cerrillos Road, (505) 989-3388

3: Amigo Tire and Auto

Founded in 1981, Amigo Tire and Auto has spent more than 30 years serving Santa Fe with reliable auto repairs, tires and wheels. They welcome walk-ins or appointments—whether you stop by in person or book from your couch.

1901 Cerrillos Road, (505) 984-0900

Best Storage Facility

1: A-1 Self Storage

A-1 Self Storage has been voted Santa Fe’s best for 11 years straight, and after 35 years in business, it’s easy to see why. With five Santa Fe locations, climate-controlled units and month-to-month leases, they keep things simple and secure. Their switch to solar saves nearly 488,000 kilowatt-hours a year and cuts close to a million pounds of carbon emissions. According to their website, “There’s no such thing as an insubstantial transaction.”

2000 Piñon St., (505) 988-2985

1311 Clark Road, (505) 471-8911

1591 San Mateo Lanen, (505) 983-8038

3902 Rodeo Road., (505) 982-4040

1224 Rodeo Road., (505) 474-0921

2: Santa Fe Self Storage

Santa Fe Self Storage has three family-owned locations across town, offering affordable, convenient storage with 24-hour surveillance and coded gate access. With over 30 years serving residents and businesses, they know how to deliver great service. Want a tour? Call or stop by—they’d love to show you around.

1501 3rd St., (505) 983-6600

3064 Agua Fría St., (505) 473-2222

7251 Old Airport Road., (505) 471-2004

3: Around the Corner Self Storage

Around the Corner Self Storage makes storing stuff easy and secure in Santa Fe and Moriarty. You can book online, move in contact-free, and get 24-hour access with coded gates and video surveillance. They’ve got all kinds of unit sizes, from small closets to spots for your 50-foot RV.

2636 Agua Fria, (505) 629-0162

18 Erica Road, (505) 393-3463

4517 NM-Hwy 14, (505) 404-1466

7608 Crouch Ct., (505) 919-7490

Best Movers

1: Zen Movers

If moving has you stressed, Zen Movers is here to help ground you. They started over a decade ago after seeing how cold and chaotic moving could be—and built a team that treats your stuff and your sanity with care. “We’re honored to be named Best Movers in Santa Fe once again,” says owner Eloy Lucero. “We’re proud to serve Santa Fe and grateful to be part of your journeys, one move at a time.”

1570 Pacheco St., Ste. E-13, (505) 690-1995

2: Two Men and a Truck

They handle everything from home and business moves to packing and junk removal. Their crews are trained, their gear’s solid, and they aim to make each move fit your needs. It’s all about keeping things smooth and stress-free.

7537 Old Airport Road, Apt. B,

(505) 273-3628

3: Delancey Street Moving & Transportation

Delancey Street Foundation, a national self-help group with roots in Northern New Mexico, gives people a second chance. Residents—many formerly incarcerated or unhoused—learn job skills, including top-rated moving services. “We’re a community where people with nowhere to turn, turn their lives around,” the foundation said.

125 County Road 40, Alcalde, (505) 852-4291

Best Lodging

1: La Fonda on the Plaza

La Fonda on the Plaza has been welcoming guests for over a century. With original art, rooftop cocktails and a central location, it’s easy to see why travelers and locals alike keep coming back. “We’re honored to be number one, we always love to see it,” says Ric Blyth, president of La Fonda Hospitality Group. “It’s not a small honor for us—it’s a big honor.”

100 E. San Francisco St., (505) 982-5511

2: El Rey Court

Just off old Route 66, El Rey Court has been a Santa Fe favorite since 1936. The reimagined 86-room motor court sits on five acres of gardens and features a courtyard spa, mezcal bar, and Swim Club—free for guests, with day passes available. It’s a laid-back spot made for relaxing.

1862 Cerrillos Road, (505) 982-1931

3: Hotel Santa Fe

Hotel Santa Fe is the only Native American-owned hotel downtown, giving you a chill stay steeped in Pueblo culture. From Native flute greetings to tasty dishes at Amaya and relaxing spa treatments, you get the real deal on Santa Fe’s heritage. It’s more than a trip—it’s an experience.

1501 Paseo de Peralta, (855) 825-9876

Best Insurance Agent

1: Garrett Seawright (State Farm)

Garrett Seawright and his team make sure everyone who walks in feels cared for. They handle auto, life and health insurance with a personal touch. As a second-generation State Farm agent and a member of the Marine Corps and Air National Guard, Garrett’s all about helping you make smart choices to protect what matters most. Their goal? To guide you through insurance and finances with real care and advice.

1441 Paseo De Peralta, Ste. C., (505) 982-5433

2: Silas T Garcia Agency & Associates

Silas T Garcia Agency & Associates has been family-run since 1958, helping northern New Mexico find insurance that fits their needs. Their team makes picking life, health or business coverage easy and affordable. They’re

all about making sure you get exactly what you need—and then some.

811 St. Michaels Drive Ste. 101, (505) 982-9863

3: Bryan Doerner Ins Agency Inc. (State Farm)

Bryan Doerner and his team have been helping Santa Fe folks with insurance for over 22 years. They cover everything from auto and home to life and small business. Give them a call or stop by to get a plan that fits you and your family—no stress, just good coverage.

2905 Rodeo Park Drive E, Bldg. 2, (505) 930-5210

Best Financial Institution

1: Century Bank

Century has been part of New Mexico since 1887, starting in Santa Fe to help the city grow. Now, with branches across the state, they offer everything from loans to wealth management. They’re still Santa Fe’s only locally owned community bank. “As the last truly locally owned community bank in Santa Fe, the team is thrilled to be number one,” says Anna Maggiore, Century’s vice president and marketing director. “We love our customers and our community.”

4062 Cerrillos Road., (505) 424-2800

100 S. Federal Place, (505) 995-1221

498 N. Guadalupe St., (505) 995-1225

1790 St. Michael’s Dr., (505) 995-1260

2: Del Norte Credit Union

Del Norte Credit Union has been helping folks in Northern New Mexico for over 70 years, with more than 63,000 members in places like Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Española and Rio Rancho. They mix easy-to-use tech with a local, member-owned vibe that’s all about making banking simple and supporting the community.

3286 Cerrillos Road., (505) 455-5228

604 W San Mateo Road, (505) 455-5228

510 N Guadalupe St. Ste A, (505) 455-5228

3: State Employees Credit Union

SECU has been helping New Mexicans for over 65 years. Whether you’re buying a car, starting a family, or planning for retirement, they’ve got your back with honest advice, great service, and smart tools to make your financial life easier.

813 St. Michael’s Drive

1611 Calle Lorca 4920 Promenade Blvd., (505) 983-7328

Best Financial Advisor

1: State Employees Credit Union

SECU gets that your money goals change as you go, from starting out in college to getting ready for retirement. They’ve got savings, loans and advice for every stage of life. Plus, they offer free financial coaching to help you stay on top of your game.

813 St. Michaels Dr.

1611 Calle Lorca

4920 Promenade Blvd., (505) 983-7328

2: Century Bank

Hey, did you know Century Bank Wealth Planning clients are more relaxed than the average investors? No? Why, it’s because they’re relaxed knowing their finances are in good hands. Head over, and an advisor will create a personalized plan that covers your estate, investments and taxes, teaming up with legal and tax pros. They’ll help with everything from cash flow to estate planning and giving back—maybe even mow the lawn.

4062 Cerrillos Road., (505) 424-2800 100 S. Federal Place, (505) 995-1221

498 N. Guadalupe St., (505) 995-1225

1790 St. Michaels Drive, (505) 995-1260

3: Del Norte Credit Union

Del Norte Credit Union offers free financial counseling, debt help, housing support, and student loan advice. Members get perks like discounts and a local podcast. Del Norte Investment Services helps with home buying, college savings, retirement planning, investing, and insurance, guiding you every step toward your financial goals.

3286 Cerrillos Road, (505) 455-5228

604 W San Mateo Road, (505) 455-5228

510 N Guadalupe St. Ste. A, (505) 455-5228

Best Computer and IT Services

1: Capitol Computer & Network Solutions

Capitol Computer & Network Solutions has over 100 years of combined IT experience and has been serving Santa Fe since 2004. Founded by Eric Montgomery and now run by Steve Resnick, they’re all about personal service—whether it’s fixing your computer or setting up your network—while keeping your info safe. “We’re honored to be recognized by the community. We enjoy helping local businesses and residents. It’s a privilege, thank you Santa Fe,” said Steve Resnick, co-owner and president.

1807 2nd St. Ste. 100, (505) 216-1108

2: Synergy Tech

Synergy Tech’s certified technicians bring over 16 years of experience repairing phones, tablets, computers, drones, and robots. They handle everything from screen and battery replacements to data recovery and upgrades. “We stand behind our work with a satisfaction guarantee,” the Synergy Tech team tells SFR.

1808 2nd St., (505) 473-3414

3: Jonas Povilas Skardis

Skardis is Santa Fe’s go-to guy for Final Cut Pro training and system setup. He’s been around the longest as an independent expert and helps people and businesses get their video editing up and running. He also handles system planning, networks, virus removal, troubleshooting and more.

(505) 577-2151

Best Commercial Contractor

1: Sarcon Construction Corp.

Sarcon takes a modern, hands-on approach to building, guiding clients through every step with experience and clear communication. They bring together owners, architects, engineers, and builders to work as a trusted team. Whether as a construction manager, design-builder or general contractor, Sarcon focuses on quality, sustainable design and environmental care. For nearly 30 years, they’ve built Santa Fe landmarks like SITE Santa Fe and the New Mexico History Museum, always aiming to exceed expectations.

2044 Galisteo St., Ste. 1,

(505) 474-4700

2: Abel Madrid (Happy Home Construction LLC)

Abel Madrid is a general contractor in Santa Fe with Happy Home Construction LLC. Whether you’re planning a new home, framing work or a small multi-family project, Abel brings skilled, reliable service and a local touch. Fully licensed in New Mexico, he’s ready to help make your vision a reality—reach out to get started today.

42 Piñon Ridge Road., Pecos, (808) 250-7640

3: Bee Creek Builders

Bee Creek Builders is a reliable Santa Fe contractor that handles everything from new home builds to remodels, big or small. They’re pros at working on projects even when the home is still lived in. From kitchens and bathrooms to masonry and stucco, they’ve got it covered. They offer free estimates and keep you in the loop every step of the way.

1101 Vuelta De Las Acequias, (505) 469-8701

Best Car Wash

1: Squeaky Clean Car Wash

Squeaky Clean has been keeping Santa Fe’s cars looking great since 1993. With two locations now, they offer everything from quick washes to full detailing and ceramic coatings that protect your car’s shine.

Owner Jay Ritter loves giving back, offering free washes to service workers and discounts for seniors. “My guys do the best job in town. They’re diligent and take good care of every car. We are the only full-service car wash in town now,” he says.

3931 Cerrillos Road., (505) 474-4320

2: Oil Stop Drive Thru Oil Change & Car Wash

Santa Fe Oil Stop makes oil changes fast and easy—just drive in, stay in your car, and relax while certified techs handle the rest. Don’t forget the car wash next door. It’s a one-stop convenience for keeping your car clean and running smoothly.

3561 Cerrillos Road., (505) 471-2323 1910 Cerrillos Road., (505) 428-0510

3: Bell Car Wash

Bell Car Wash offers a fast, modern, touch-free experience in the heart of Santa Fe. Choose from self-serve or automatic bays—including Santa Fe’s first ADA bay. Locally owned and eco-conscious, Bell uses safe, effective products so your car leaves clean and your conscience clear. A clean car is a happy car.

1000 W Cordova Road.

Best Car Repair

1: Mike’s Garage

Mike’s Garage has been Santa Fe’s go-to for Subaru repairs since 1986. Locally owned and operated, the shop offers honest diagnostics, quick turnarounds and some of the lowest prices in town. “We’re honored and humbled by the loyal customers who feel that highly of us, they come out and vote for us every year,” says owner Ray Griego. With over 35 years of experience, Mike’s team handles everything from tune-ups to full engine rebuilds.

1501 5th St., (505) 983-6577

2: The Auto Angel, Inc.

The Auto Angel is one of only two shops that made the cut—guess the halo paid off. What started as Gabriel Garcia’s mobile side hustle is now a trusted full-service garage in Santa Fe, known for honest work and loyal customers who’ve stuck with them since 1998.

3140 Cerrillos Road, (505) 424-3899

Best Body Shop

1: Mena's Coachworks

Mena’s Coachworks started with custom coach building and now fixes European, Japanese, and domestic cars. Their certified team uses top-notch tools to handle everything from dents to collision repairs. They focus on safety and quality, making sure your car’s repaired right and fast. With loyal clients—from Subaru drivers to Ferrari owners—they’re known in Santa Fe for honest advice and trusted service.

3360B Lopez Lane, (505) 471-9037

2: ToyoTech

Looking for a Toyota or Lexus expert in Santa Fe? ToyoTech focuses solely on those brands, with Ross Martinez, Michael Potter and Rick Montoya leading the team. Customers praise their honest, reliable service.

1640 6th St, (505) 986-8554

3: Mastercraft Collision Center LLC

Mastercraft Collision Center in Santa Fe is known for honest, quality repairs on all kinds of cars. They work with insurance to get you back on the road fast. Folks appreciate their fair prices and friendly service. If you need collision work, Mastercraft’s a solid pick.

2929 Rufina Ct., (505) 780-5532

Best Auto Detailing

1: Xtreme Polish Auto Detail

Xtreme Polish Auto Detail in Santa Fe specializes in exterior and interior

detailing, paint correction, headlight restoration and ceramic coating. Owner Roberto Campos says, “Well, first of all, it feels good, just because I’ve been trying to work on my reputation foremost before anything ... It makes me feel happy and blessed and anxious to work harder now, knowing that I won first place.” Customers praise their attention to detail and professionalism.

8 Forest Ln Unit A5, (505) 629-3725

2: The Auto Angel, Inc.

The Auto Angel started in 1998 as a mobile repair service before Gabriel and Caroline Garcia opened a full shop in 1999. They’ve built a loyal following by focusing on honesty, quality work and caring for the community. Their goal is simple: to make every customer happy, one car at a time.

3140 Cerrillos Road, (505) 424-3899

3: The Santa Fe Auto Detail

The Santa Fe Detail has been making cars look great for over 26 years. They offer everything from quick exterior washes to full interior and paint care. Friendly team, top gear, and services like ceramic coating and paint correction keep your ride looking sharp and protected.

1240 Calle De Comercio, (505) 204-5120