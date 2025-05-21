Summer Guide 2025: Where to Make a Splash

Santa Fe’s most recent regional park, the 90-acre Southwest Area Node (or SWAN Park) on the city’s Southside, has been in its second phase (out of three) of development since 2022. While it already offers a ballfield, auxiliary field, several basketball courts and a playground, the city plans to construct several new amenities, which could include up to two synthetic athletic fields, a trailhead, a community garden and a dog park.

“We're going to be categorizing these based on level, complexity to install, community support, costs,” explains Melissa McDonald, the city’s Parks and Open Space director. “As we go through the process, it's gonna be really important to get folks out to look at these plans and give us great feedback.”

Of these amenities the city Parks and Open Space Division will be prioritizing, one of the most anticipated is a public splash pad designed to help kids and their families cool off in the summer. With little to no standing water, splash pads typically utilize nozzles and various shower structures to spray water in different directions.

“We're super excited, and just can't wait to deliver this project to our community,” McDonald says. “I know so many kids are excited about having this here. We're just really appreciating all the support and energy around this—it's going to be a great park.”

McDonald says the city has already begun its community engagement process for the splash pad project, including meetings with the Santa Fe Family Council and a survey to gauge public interest in the proposed project. She says her department anticipates having another public meeting sometime during the first few weeks of July this year, although an official date has not been set. After that, she says, another community input meeting for the design phase will likely be in September.

“We’re moving along. We've got our programming, we've got some design work, we've got questions for the community, and we're really looking forward to having that 30% kind of concept design for people to give us more feedback on,” she adds. “The total design is anticipated to be completed by February 2026, so we're right on schedule.”

Until then, here are some alternatives to cooling down in Santa Fe (and elsewhere within a few hours’ drive):

Public Pools in Santa Fe

If you’d prefer to keep your swimming trips short, Santa Fe has several public pools open during the summer, despite most of them being located indoors.

On the southern end of town, the Genoveva Chavez Community Center pool comes complete with a kids’ area and slides, while the Santa Fe Community College’s pool leans toward fitness. Head to Midtown for the Salvador Perez Recreation Complex pool (which is not open on Saturdays or Sundays, but has cool murals from Santa Fe’s Alas de Agua Art Collective that are worth checking out). And in the heart of downtown Santa Fe? The Fort Marcy Recreation Complex’s six-lane lap pool is idea.

If you’d prefer to get some sun as you swim, the pools at Bicentennial Alto Park or the Santa Fe Tennis & Swim Club have outdoor options. Eldorado residents who are members of the Homeowners Association can enjoy Eldorado’s Community Improvement Association pool just outside town.

Bicentennial Pool, 601 Alta Vista St., 1121 Alto St., (505) 955-4779

Eldorado Community Improvement Association, 1 La Hacienda Loop, (505) 466-4248 (only available to Eldorado homeowners)

Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, 490 Bishops Lodge Road, (505) 955-2500

Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 3221 W Rodeo Road, (505) 955-4000

Salvador Perez Recreation Complex 601, Alta Vista St., (505) 955-2607

Santa Fe Community College William C. Witter Fitness Education Center, 6401 Richards Ave., (505) 428-1615

Santa Fe Tennis & Swim Club, 1755 Camino Corrales, (505) 988-4100

However, if you’re looking to take your aquatic adventures outside of the city, consider:

Abiquiú Lake

recreation.gov/camping/gateways/27

Abiquiú Lake’s public beach and recreational area lies roughly 60 miles north of Santa Fe and 8 miles west of Abiquiú. You can swim, boat and even surf on the Abiquiú Wave—a man-made wave created by the Army Corps of Engineers and others—or take a kayak, canoe or other boat of choice to the lake. Make sure to find a rental ahead of time, as the site offers none. Abiquiú Lake is also a great place to fish, with a diverse population of fish from walleyes to bluegills.

Blue Hole

1085 Blue Hole Road, Santa Rosa, (575) 472-3763, santarosabluehole.com

Ever wanted to learn how to scuba dive? Santa Rosa, a less than two-hour drive from Santa Fe, offers the opportunity at the Blue Hole, a clear, bell-shaped sinkhole lake connected to six other sinkhole lakes via water-filled caverns, along with a facility dedicated to scuba diving. It’s one of the most popular destinations in the country for diving and training, and you can swim recreationally as well as train in scuba diving (as long as you have a permit). To dive into the Blue Hole, purchase a $25 SCUBA permit good for one week at the Blue Hole Center or Dive Shop (or an annual permit for $75). This lake also hosts a variety of aquatic creatures, but leave your poles at home—fishing is not permitted.

Heron Lake State Park

640 State Road 95, Los Ojos, (575) 588-7470 recreation.gov/camping/gateways/16754

This scenic body of water approximately 110 miles northwest of Santa Fe (and 20 miles south of Chama) has been designated a “quiet lake,” where boats may only operate at slow speeds, making it the perfect place to kayak, canoe, paddle board and fish for some lake trout. You’re also welcome to swim here.

Jemez Hot Springs

040 Abousleman Loop, Jemez Springs, (575) 829-9175 jemezhotsprings.com

For a more relaxing environment for swimming, consider the Jemez Hot Springs’ pools, just 90 minutes from Santa Fe. While these pools may not necessarily cool you down in the summer—the temperatures vary between 98 and 105 degrees fahrenheit—the springs’ proprietors say the therapeutic mineral water rich in calcium, magnesium, lithium, potassium, iron, silica and more is said to increase circulation, relax muscles and calm the mind.

Nambé Falls Lake

nambepueblo.org/nambe-falls-lake

In the Pueblo of Nambé's lake and recreation area, combine a short hike with your water adventures! When arriving at the site 34 miles north of Santa Fe, find two quarter-mile trails ahead: one leading up to view the lake’s famous waterfalls from above, the other leading to a beach at the lake’s lowest pool. If you choose the lower trail, you’ll have to traverse a connected river, so prepare to get wet and wear the appropriate attire (water shoes, shorts, bathing suit, etc.) You can also rent a kayak (and/or a fishing pole and tackle box) while at the Nambé Falls Lake.

Ojo Santa Fe

As is the case with Jemez Hot Springs, Ojo Santa Fe mostly offers warm therapeutic pools at varying temperatures (with all-day soaking day passes available). But visitors will also find a junior Olympic-size saltwater swimming pool, generally kept at 75 to 80 degrees, amid the cottonwood trees.