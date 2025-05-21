While hiking or simply communing with nature shouldn’t only be a summer thing, getting outdoors should most definitely be a summer thing.

Hiking doesn’t necessarily have to be a strenuous 10-hour trek to stake your claim on the highest summit, either. Luckily, in and around Santa Fe, you’ll find a wide spectrum of possibilities ranging from mellow nature walks through canyons and arroyos to high reaches and everything in between. With all the possibilities in mind and no matter where you decide to explore, Santa Fe is one of the best places on the planet to do some seriously epic hiking.

Though true that hiking in groups is socially healthy and a great means to connect with family, friends and even new members of the community—shout-out to the hiking and walking groups in town like the Santa Fe Hiking Meetup Group on meetup.com—ensconcing oneself in nature is about building a relationship with said nature: The birds singing their wondrous songs, the insects buzzing their way to pollinate flowers, the stoic trees and plants and, of course, the silence. In many ways, the ideal setup to make that happen is to hit the dusty trails alone. Of course, you should always tell someone you’re heading into the wilderness for safety reasons, but wandering the forest or climbing to that scenic vista can be so meaningful when done in solitude.

To help those looking for a good solo hike this summer, we’ve compiled a list of trails scattered throughout the Sangre de Cristo Mountains (and Diable Canyon) that offer the chance for one-on-one time with the outdoors. To be clear, you will likely encounter other humans, but that’s hardly a dealbreaker. While there are numerous options for great solo hikes not on this list, this idea is to highlight easily accessible trails nearby. But one of the most important things is turning off the news and social media and embracing the natural beauty of this special little place in which we live.

Trail: Dale Ball Trail System

Round Trip Distance: 25-mile trail network

Time: Various times

Difficulty Level: Easy-moderate

Elevation: 7,000 - 9,000 ft.

Address: Various trail heads

Dog Friendly: Yes, with leash

For those that may be new to solo hiking or anyone who doesn’t want to commit to anything too strenuous, the Dale Ball trail system is the way to go. The expansive 25-mile trail network snakes all through the Sangre de Cristos and is a great way to get into the mountains to enjoy nature without committing a full day.

Trail: Picacho Peak

Round Trip Distance: 6.2 miles out and back

Time: 3 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

Elevation: 8,577 ft.

Address: 1670 Upper Canyon Road

Dog Friendly: Yes, with leash

Picacho Peak offers hikers the opportunity to summit a peak with absolutely stunning 360 degree views in just a couple hours. While foot traffic can be prevalent, once at the top, it feels like everyone disappears into thin air—and you kind of do, too. It’s always easy to find a boulder to climb and enjoy your snacks while admiring nature in all its glory.

Trail: Diablo Canyon Recreation Area

Round Trip Distance: 7.6 miles out and back

Time: 2 hours

Difficulty: Moderate

Elevation: 6,600 ft.

Address: Old Buckman Road

Dog Friendly: Yes, with leash (but be careful on the extremely hot days)

To be clear, Diablo Canyon has no ascent—the trail is an arroyo tucked between two epic basalt cliffs. It’s also often occupied by rock climbers. Named for good reason, this canyon heats up in the summer, so go hydrated and bring water if you plan to make it all the way to the Rio Grande where the trail ends. Foot traffic wise? It’s pretty mellow for the most part, so enjoy the peace and quiet. The ride out to the trail head is an adventure in itself.

Trail: Winsor Trail #254

Round Trip Distance: 12.9 miles out and back

Time: 5 hours 40 minutes

Difficulty: Moderate

Elevation: 11,000 ft.

Address: Ski Santa Fe, 1477 NM-475

Dog Friendly: Yes, with leash

The Winsor Trail #254 starts at the Ski Basin and ascends into the Peco wilderness, eventually leading to Nambe Lake. The trail wraps around the mountain through a lush forest of conifers, aspen and lichens and it really doesn’t get any more peaceful. This is a great option for those who want to spend time out in the wilderness without dealing with steep ascents and feel pressure to reach a summit.

Trail: Santa Fe Overlook and Lake Peak Loop

Round Trip Distance: 6 mile loop

Time: 4 hours 15 minutes

Difficulty Level: Challenging

Elevation: 12,408 ft.

Address: Ski Santa Fe, 1477 NM-475

Dog Friendly: Yes, with leash

The Lake Peak loop takes approximately 4.5 hours to complete and the views are worth every step. It’s important to remember the trail starts at Ski Santa Fe, so the 12,408 feet summit isn’t as daunting as it appears. For solo hikes, this is a great option to really get into the open wilderness with less foot traffic than other spots on the list. As far as the views go, if you want to feel like you’re melting into the mountain, then hike Lake Peak Loop and thank us later.