Santa Fe Agrees: No Kings

On Saturday, Santa Fe drew thousands of protesters from around the state to the Roundhouse for the nationwide No Kings protest. Millions gathered in cities across the country while Pres. Donald Trump prepared to attend a birthday party for the US Army and, of course, himself Saturday evening in Washington DC.

× Expand Dave Cathey

Organizers estimated up to 2 million people participated in the No Kings protest. In New Mexico, 16 communities took part. In Santa Fe, the protest was delivered in signature Santa Fe-style, including a sea of clever signs, garish art mobile art pieces, live music and a dancing bobo with a glittered orange face and bad synthetic hair assuring anyone who took his picture that, "Your camera is so much more valuable now!"

× 1 of 2 Expand Dave Cathey The value of the device that captured this images immediately appreciated, according to the subject. × 2 of 2 Expand Dave Cathey Prev Next

The protest began at the Capitol at about 10:30 am, but the boisterous crowd marched on the Plaza by 11 am. "Hey-hey, ho-ho, Donald Trump has got to go" rang through the Plaza throughout the lunch hour on a sun-splashed Saturday. The protest appeared to suck up all the energy from the square, leaving usually crowded corridors sparse. But wherever the drum beat marched, energy and attention followed.

Protesters rallied not only over the rise in authoritarianism coming from Trump 2.0, but also for support of Ukraine, defunding ICE and freedom for Palestine. While the protest was completely peaceful, hostility and anger brimmed just below the surface. In deep-blue Santa Fe, there was no sign of support for the country's executive branch or its perplexingly orange commander-in-chief. One individual expressed his dissent cruising slowly through the streets of the Plaza with his dog in a white pickup, windows open and speakers blaring Nipsey Hussle's "FDT"

Whether millions of Americans remembering democracy was the foundation of their freedom ruined the birthday party for the first convicted felon ever to occupy the White House is impossible to say, but hope springs eternal. Saturday's turnout in downtown Santa Fe is best told in pictures.

× 1 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 2 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 3 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 4 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 5 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 6 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 7 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 8 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey × 9 of 9 Expand Dave Cathey Prev Next

× 1 of 7 Expand Dave Cathey × 2 of 7 Expand Dave Cathey × 3 of 7 Expand Dave Cathey × 4 of 7 Expand Dave Cathey × 5 of 7 Expand Dave Cathey × 6 of 7 Expand Dave Cathey × 7 of 7 Expand Dave Cathey Prev Next