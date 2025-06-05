Sobriety Checkpoints Planned for June

Be on alert, Santa Fe, the month of June ain't the time to roll the dice on taking that short drive home from the bar.

That's according to a press release the Santa Fe Police Department sent out today. It details how our boys in blue plan to either conduct or participate in Sobriety Checkpoints or Saturation Patrols around the city all month long.

Fun times.

What does all this mean? According to today's release: "Officers will educate drivers on the dangers of driving while intoxicated and target impaired drivers on our roadways to ensure the streets of Santa Fe are safe."

If you're out and feeling a mite tipsy or baked, just remember these reassuring words from the SFPD press release: "DWI Checkpoints and DWI Saturation Patrols are everywhere."

That get your paranoia percolating? First, lower the dosage. Second, remember the whole point of Santa Fe Police Department summer exercise is "an attempt to educate and deter anyone from impaired driving because DWI is not a victimless crime. Hundreds of lives could be saved yearly if every driver dared to make the right decision."

Hard to argue.

How can SFPD afford such an extravagant exercise? Why, your tax dollars, of course. The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division provides overtime grant funding to local law enforcement agencies for traffic safety enforcement, training, and education. This June project checks all of those boxes.

If all of this makes you feel like not driving at all, just remember you live in an extraordinarily walkable city and summer is here—so, pack a parasol.