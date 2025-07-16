Alert for missing Native people launches with key detail unclear

By Bella Davis, New Mexico In Depth

A new alert system meant to help find Native people who go missing in New Mexico went into effect Tuesday, but a key detail remains unsettled: How will police determine who’s eligible for an alert?

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the Turquoise Alert system into law in April. At least five other states — Arizona, California, Colorado, North Dakota and Washington — have created similar notifications as part of an effort to address a crisis of Native people going missing and being killed at disproportionate rates. According to an FBI list, 199 Native people are missing from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation.

“Too many Native American families have faced crisis and the heartbreak of a loved one disappearing without the swift response they deserve,” Indian Affairs Secretary Josett Monette (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians), whose agency crafted the bill, said in a statement after the Legislature passed it.

Turquoise Alerts, according to the statute, can be issued for a missing person who is enrolled or eligible for enrollment in a federally or state-recognized tribe. The intent of the enrollment provision is to “acknowledge and protect tribal sovereignty and political status,” former Indian Affairs Deputy Secretary Seth Damon (Navajo) told New Mexico In Depth earlier this year.

But how enrollment status will be verified is unclear.

The law requires the Department of Public Safety to develop the system. A spokesperson for the New Mexico State Police, which will distribute the alerts, said individual law enforcement agencies will decide how to verify eligibility. New Mexico had around 100 police departments and sheriff’s offices as of 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, meaning there could be a patchwork of different protocols.

“Whether or not they’re going to verify with a family member, whether or not they’re going to verify with the tribe, I have no idea how they would go about doing that,” said Lt. Philip Vargas, a public information officer for the state police. “It could be both of those things, could be one of those things.”

New Mexico In Depth asked three police departments whether they have developed verification protocols.

As of Tuesday, Farmington police were “still in the process of determining what our protocol is going to be so we can most efficiently and accurately determine” whether a person is eligible for an alert, according to a spokesperson.

Spokespeople for Albuquerque and Gallup did not respond.

Police trying to confirm enrollment with tribes could cause delays in getting alerts out, especially for missing Native people who are from tribes outside of New Mexico, said Abigail Echo-Hawk (Pawnee). She’s the director of the Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle, which published a landmark report on the crisis in 2018.

“So I’m Pawnee and I’m missing in New Mexico. How are they going to verify my tribal enrollment?” Echo-Hawk said.

Asked to respond to that concern about the timeliness of alerts, Monette wrote in an email that her agency is “proud of our administration and lawmakers for taking this critical step.” But she acknowledged “there will be some things to work through as we figure out this new alert system.”

California, North Dakota and Washington’s laws don’t include any language about enrollment. Colorado’s law defines Indigenous as “having descended from people who were living in North America prior to the time people from Europe began settling in North America, being an enrolled member of a federally recognized Indian tribe, or being a lineal descendent of a tribally enrolled parent or guardian.”

Arizona’s law, which is not exclusive to Indigenous people, calls for triggering an alert when a person who is under 65 is reported missing and a local law enforcement agency believes they’re in danger, as well as other conditions.

“In Washington state and in California, it was, is there a self-identification by the community and by their families of being Indigenous? And to my knowledge, we have never had the instance—people don’t claim to be Indian when they’re missing,” Echo-Hawk said.

Rather than try to get in touch with a tribal enrollment office that could be closed when a person goes missing, police should trust information families give them as they give them as they file a report, said bill co-sponsor Rep. Michelle Paulene Abeyta (Navajo), D-To’hajiilee.

“I don’t think it should be too much of an issue, but if it is, I’d be willing to look at better solutions, to amend the language or create policy that makes it a lot easier for people to do so,” she said.

State police will eventually be able to send certain alerts as cell phone notifications. For now, they’ll target local news outlets and post on the agency’s Facebook page, along with the Department of Public Safety’s website.

This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth and republished with permission. New Mexico In Depth is a non-profit news organization dedicated to in depth reporting that can be a catalyst for change.