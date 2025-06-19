Bicyclist killed in traffic accident Wednesday identified

Santa Fe police have identified a bicyclist who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night at one of the city's major intersections.

Expand Photo Provided Ballinger

Steven W. Ballinger, 42, died from injuries incurred during a crash with a vehicle at the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road just before 8:30 pm. Ballinger was from Cañoncito, New Mexico.

A Santa Fe Public Safety Aide was first to arrive on the scene and render aid to the victim. Santa Fe Fire Department paramedics arrived next and immediately transported Ballinger to Christus St. Vincent Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office notified next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal incident has not yet faced charges. Police spoke to the driver at the scene.

Southbound lanes of Cerrillos Road at the intersection of St. Michaels Drive and Northbound Osage Avenue were closed until about 1 am this morning.

Police consider the investigation active and will release more details it the case progresses.