Body found in downtown parking lot

At approximately 3:30 am on May 12, officers from the Santa Fe Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired near the intersection of Don Gaspar Avenue and Water Street. Police discovered a man dead with evidence he had at least one gunshot wound, according to a police media release.

SFPD Captain Jimmie Montoya tells SFR that as officers arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim has been identified, but the release of the victim’s name is pending notification of next of kin.

“[We] just can't release too much right now, because we're still in the early stages, we're still investigating,” Montoya says. “There's no threat to the public. We're looking through video surveillance and talking to witnesses at this time.”

The Criminal Investigations Section was called to the scene to investigate, and by 11 am blood from the scene was being cleaned up in the public parking lot located at 100 E Water St. SFPD's most recent media release states detectives are currently working the scene.

The investigation is active, and the SFPD says more information will be released later as the investigation permits. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 428-3710 or Detective Enrique Moreno at (505) 955-5232.

This story may be updated as more information is released.