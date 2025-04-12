Bregman kicks off 2026 gubernatorial campaign with a party in Vegas

By Kevin Hendricks

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman threw a party on Thursday in Las Vegas, N.M. to announce his campaign for governor of New Mexico in 2026.

Thursday afternoon at Plaza Park was Bregman’s first public appearance as a gubernatorial candidate. He announced his run earlier that day.

Bregman said Las Vegas was a “perfect location” to launch his campaign for governor as he was joined by 350 supporters who enjoyed free food and live music and celebrated the announcement.

“Las Vegas knows how to throw a party,” Bregman said.

Bregman, a career litigator for over thirty years, said his top priority as governor would be “fighting back against the scourge of crime that has hit every corner of our state.”

And how exactly does Bregman plan to fight back?

Bregman said he would hire more police officers, citing his experience hiring over 80 attorneys while serving as the District Attorney in the state’s 2nd Judicial District.

“That’s the number one priority because the more police officers on the street, the safer we’re all going to be,” he told NM Political Report Thursday ahead of the rally. “And everybody deserves, not, just wants, but they deserve a safe neighborhood in a safe community.””

Bregman had choice words for President Donald Trump and his high-profile adviser, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, for federal actions that have affected countless New Mexicans. He vowed to unite New Mexicans against Trump’s policies and condemned both “radical” liberals and MAGA extremists for dividing the parties and leaving everyday New Mexicans behind.

“I’m a proud Democrat. We all have to pull together at this time to fight this attack. But let’s be honest, Democrats in Washington have been asleep at the wheel,” Bregman said. “They are complicit in this madness, and the radical left has driven too many away from our party. Their intolerance of different opinions and common sense policies divides our party at the very moment we need everyone together to unite against Trump.”

Bregman released a campaign video before the rally in Las Vegas, showing him riding a horse while wearing his signature cowboy hat and criticizing the current political climate, accusing Musk, Trump and Republicans of attacking public schools, healthcare, veterans and workers while enriching their friends.

At the rally, he echoed those thoughts.

“We need to fight to protect our most vulnerable at a time when Trump and the GOP are aiming to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, while they undermine the vital freedoms we enjoy in our state,” Bregman said.

Aside from crime, Bregman said he will focus on ensuring that everyone in New Mexico has access to quality and affordable health care, creating new economic opportunities and high-paying jobs, reforming our education system and investing in housing programs.

Bregman began his political career as an Albuquerque City Councilor and later served as the chairman of the New Mexico Democratic Party. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed him to District Attorney in January 2023 and won election to a full term in 2024.

Bregman is the second candidate to announce a run for governor, joining fellow Democrat and former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the race to replace incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who cannot run for a third consecutive term due to term limits. Haaland and Bregman will face off in the June 2026 primary.

“I’m not a creature of Washington. I’m not someone who will pass an ideological purity litmus test from the extreme elements of my party, but as your next governor, I will be committed to getting results,” Bregman said. “I want New Mexico to be a safe place where our children have the best education, where children want to stay and raise a family because they can get a great job right here and live out their dreams. You give me the chance as your next governor, and we will make that a reality.”

Gregg Hull, the mayor of Rio Rancho, is expected to run for the Republican nomination for governor of New Mexico but has yet to make an announcement. Other Republican names have also been rumored to run for governor, though none have made an official announcement yet.

Haaland is also a former U.S. Representative and replaced Bregman as chair of the state’s Democratic Party in 2015.

Haaland’s campaign is focused on a theme of being “fierce,” with promises to work to lower the cost of living, strengthen schools and fight crime.

Haaland is also well funded, as her campaign announced Wednesday that she has raised nearly $3 million in contributions from more than 39,000 donors since launching her campaign less than two months ago.

Bregman began playing catch-up Thursday in northern New Mexico.

“We do have to raise a lot of money, but it’s a big state. And I want to travel, I want to get out and visit with folks,” Bregman said. “I want to hear what their concerns are, but more importantly, I want to give them an idea of what my vision for the state is, where we’re no longer 50th in education, where we’re no longer first in crime, where where you don’t have to wait six months to get a doctor’s appointment, and where your kids don’t have to go to another state to find find a job.”

Bregman, a former Deputy State Auditor and Chair of the Governor’s Organized Crime Commission, said he respects Haaland, but he believes he is better suited for the job.

“As your governor, I will wake up every single morning determined to fight to make a positive difference in the lives of New Mexicans,” Bregman said. “I love New Mexico. We are a beautiful state with so many resources. But most importantly, we are an amazing and diverse people.”

When he was first appointed to be the District Attorney, Bregman said he did not intend to run for a full term. But he announced in June 2023 that he planned to run to keep his job. Now, just a few months into a four-year term as district attorney, Bregman has set his eyes on the big job.

“My promise to all of you, and all of New Mexico, to each and every person in this state, is that I will work my ass off to fight for the people of New Mexico,” Bregman said. “I will always tell you like it is and I will never back down. So, all of New Mexico, let’s all come together and get this done. New Mexico, I got your back.”