SFPS Board of Education taps Christine Griffin for superintendent position

Nearly 70 days after former Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, the SFPS Board of Education’s search for a new superintendent has come to a close.

Among three finalists vying for the position, the board chose Christine Griffin to be the district’s acting superintendent beginning June 9 at a special meeting Thursday. Griffin will officially take on the title of superintendent on July 1, for a contract through June 30, 2026.

Griffin will receive a prorated annual salary of $205,000, use of a dedicated vehicle, plus benefits and leave as provided to other yearlong administrators with annual leave accumulated and capped at 25 days.

Board member Roman "Tiger" Abeyta said Griffin impressed the board with her “depth and nuanced understanding” of the issues SFPS faces, and that her approach to problem-solving “really stood out.”

Expand Humboldt Unified School District Christine Griffin will begin as acting superintendent on June 9.

“She displayed an exceptional understanding of how to support teachers and other staff to do their best work with children, which was a key theme that emerged in our community input,” Abeyta said. “Griffin emphasized that principals are the linchpin for each of our schools. Principals need to be instructional leaders in order to have real accountability for excellence in education. The board looks forward to working with Griffin and supporting her to engage with the team and the community to do her best work.”

Griffin has been superintendent of the Humboldt Unified School District in Yavapai County, Arizona, since 2023. She has worked in education for more than 25 years, and the district she serves covers 10 schools and had an estimate of 5,432 students in 2023.

Throughout her career, she has gained experience in several specialized positions within public schools. Starting out as a paraprofessional, she later became an elementary school teacher and also worked as a special education instructor, instructional specialist and intervention coordinator. Griffin eventually worked her way up to school principal and executive director of educational services and federal programs before she became HUSD’s superintendent.

Board member Kate Noble said over the past few months, the district has been “collectively holding its breath” while waiting for a new superintendent to be named.

“I just have a lot of gratitude for this process because obviously, you kind of turn blue in the face if you hold your breath,” Noble said. “We appreciate her willingness to come here and do a one-year contract, and I just hope, as [Abeyta] said, that we can all get behind the new superintendent, support her, buck the trends and improve public education.”

The superintendent search process that began when Chavez resigned on Feb. 21 included 13 meetings with community stakeholders, including staff, faculty, parents, students and others in the SFPS community.

The public meetings came to a head on April 30 as Griffin and two other finalists for the position—Aldine Independent School District’s chief academic officer Faviola Cantú and SFPS’ chief information and strategy officer Neal Weaver—directly answered questions from members of the public at two community forums.

Three weeks ago, Griffin said she got a call from her stepmother, who lives in Santa Fe, informing her that the district was looking for a new superintendent.

“My parents have lived here for 12 years, and so I've been coming to Santa Fe to visit,” Griffin said. “To be able to live in a place where I could be close to my family in this chapter in their life, and then also get to do what I love doing most, is just a dream.”

Board member Sarah Boses said she felt “so overwhelmed” for the community and by their participation in the superintendent search.

“I'm very, very grateful for the thoughtfulness of the board and the work that we do together when things are hard—we just do what needs to be done,” Boses said. “I'm really pleased with the decision that we were able to make for our district.”

Abeyta also expressed gratitude for all who have participated in the superintendent search process, including interim superintendent Veronica García, the rest of the Office of the Superintendent and those who showed up to the community forums.

“Currently, public education feels uncertain and difficult, and we are fortunate and grateful for the fact that so many qualified and committed people from this community and from outside were willing to step forward and offer their service and leadership to public education in Santa Fe,” Abeyta said. “Everything led up to the community forums we held yesterday, with so many stakeholders and committed people showing up to ask great questions, share context and road-test our finalists for the job.”

At the two community forums, held the day prior and lasting about three hours total, members of the public were able to get plenty of responses from the superintendent candidates on the issues SFPS faces that concerned them most.

Lynn Bickley, who has been a volunteer in the district for 15 years, asked what steps Griffin would take to raise students’ math and reading proficiency levels in the district, and Griffin said investing in and valuing teachers would be her priority.

“The process that I really like is called ‘Professional Learning Communities.' They're able to talk to each other about strategies,” Griffin said. “It's not easy, but it is doable, and we really have to invest in our teachers and protect that model and give them the tools that they need in order to collectively collaborate on student learning in order to increase student scores.”

Francis X. Nava Elementary Principal Justin Hunter, who had also attended all 13 of the community meetings on behalf of the district’s principals, noted that accountability “often comes down to student outcomes,” and asked Griffin whether she plans to ensure school leaders and teachers are held accountable for creating a positive environment for students rather than solely focusing on test scores.

“My dissertation was on the principal and social-emotional learning environments, and how the principal really, truly sets the tone for the campus. You can just feel it,” Griffin responded. “How do you also hold principals? You could look at things like teacher attrition. You could look at things like a survey on wellness and well-being, and [if] they feel supported. There's other ways to be able to collect data that aren't just test scores.”

Juan Blea, a member of the district’s Diversity & Equity Council, asked what Griffin would do as superintendent to rebuild the community’s trust in its public-facing officials following Chavez’s resignation.

“Unfortunately, the reason why we're here kind of contributed to that mistrust in a very big way,” Blea said. “In order to have a healthy community, schools are the main artery, and part of that artery is engaging parents, adults, people within the community.”

Griffin responded with an example of the work she’s been doing as superintendent back in Arizona, noting she had to reorganize the district’s approach to middle school education last year through community conversations addressing concerns with the state of HUSD’s middle schools before coming up with solutions alongside an advisory committee.

“We have to have some really open and honest conversations with our community, our stakeholder groups, about what is the best solution to ensure that all of our students have equitable resources, that they have access to the things that they need,” Griffin said. “Until we are having the hard conversations, being vulnerable and listening to what is being presented to us as the challenge, we won't start rebuilding that trust.”

One parent to a student at El Dorado Community School asked Griffin how she would lead the district through threats to federal public education funding being discussed at the national level, and how she would ensure the needs of students are met.

“One of the things that I have been lucky enough [to be] is a federal programs coordinator. I've written the Title grants, I've written ESSER grants, I've written IDEA grants…in my current position as superintendent, I have the luxury of meeting with other superintendents across the state,” Griffin said. “We are able to hear from state legislatures—first to hear, usually—what's coming down the pike, and really collaborate together to find out what's going to be best for our students.”

She also added that while “it may be messy,” she is not worried about federal funding for SFPS and believes adequate federal funds will still be there for the district.

“It may look different, but it will be there,” Griffin says. “Building those relationships with other superintendents, building relationships with stakeholder groups around the district to be able to understand what the needs truly are, and being able to advocate for those needs with our state legislatures will ensure that our students have exactly what they need and also legally deserve.”