Christus St. Vincent Health Celebrates Cancer Center Expansion

With the future of medical research at the University of New Mexico uncertain while the courts determine the legality of President Donald Trump’s attempt to cap funding from the National Institutes of Health for “indirect costs, Christus St. Vincent gave New Mexicans some hope on Thursday.

Champagne flowed for the grand opening of an $80 million expansion to Christus St. Vincent Health Cancer Center. The event at the new state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot facility included guests and staff, among them President/CEO Ernie Sadau, Senior Vice President Lilian Montoya and Vice President of Cancer Services and oncologist Andrea Teague.

Expand Adam Ferguson Ernie Sadau

“From the entire Christus Health viewpoint, we’re excited to be able to be here tonight,” Sadau tells SFR. “The work that Lillian and her team and Dr. Teague and so many others have accomplished to ensure people have high-quality cancer services in the greater northern New Mexico area is truly remarkable.”

The expansion offers more top-quality care, treatments and surgical oncology services, which Teague is excited to share. By bringing in more cancer care professionals from places like UNM, including oncologist Ursa Brown Gaberman, hired as Director of Research, Teague is hopeful for this new chapter.

“Our goal has been to hire more medical oncologists and care providers. We now have six medical oncologists,” Teague tells SFR. “We are now sub-specializing in our cancer care, so that way we can deepen our expertise in each disease and cancer as a whole, to better treat our patients.”

Expand Adam Ferguson Andrea Teague

The expansion creates avenues beyond traditional services and embraces a more holistic approach. Teague believes ensuring patient comfort and offering the best experience possible is an essential part of cancer treatment. Additional services include two social workers, a nutritionist and an emphasis on integrative medicine, including acupuncture, mindfulness training and an herbal pharmacy. New services also include supportive care and advanced care planning.

× Expand Adam Ferguson Genevieve Tarnow address the celebration for the expansion of the Christus St. Vincent Cancer Center.

The celebration included a prayer and holy water ceremony led by Vice President of Mission Leo Almazan, and Executive Director for Oncology Services Genevieve Tarnow addressed the crowd.

“This is a momentous occasion to celebrate this new space. We designed every aspect with the patient experience in mind,” Tarnow shared. “I believe in light therapy, so enhancing everyone's experience with vitamin D and ensuring they have that natural experience is crucial. Being in northern New Mexico, it’s all about the outdoors, so we wanted to bring that into this space.”

Expand Adam Ferguson Lillian Montoya

Senior Vice President Lilian Montoya followed Tarnow with a toast of joy and hope to honor the beginning of a new chapter for Christus St. Vincent Health and, most importantly, the patients and their loved ones who face steep challenges everyday.

“It is such a momentous occasion and is such an honor to be a participant in something that has to do with expanding what we do for the community and all the communities we serve,” Montoya shared.