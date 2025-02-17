City Councilor Accuses School Superintendent of Sexual Harassment

Santa Fe City Councilor Amanda Chavez is looking for a new day job and some retribution while she prepares for another run for the District 4 seat.

On Friday, Chavez resigned as assistant principal from Santa Fe High School and Special Education Director before accusing Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez of sexual harassment in a statement released by her attorneys, John Day and Joleen Youngers, on Monday.

According to Chavez’s statement, she made a formal complaint to the district Dec. 6 and was informed Dec. 9 her allegations had been “substantiated” and would further be investigated by an external entity. She was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which the statement said "fueled rumors and social media alleging that she was the subject of discipline and investigation" or had even been fired from the district.

The statement alleges Larry Chavez texted Amanda Chavez “sexual advances” that included “inviting her to meet with him at a hot tub” expressed a desire to "see her parts" in person, and that he "wanted to show her a good time day or night." Among the screen grabs of texts her lawyers provided included messages from the superintendent that read, "Don't be shy, very private"; and "No pressure, it's ok to be scared."

Expand File Photo Amanda Chavez

Chavez claimed in her statement she received a myriad of harassing texts from the superintendent’s school district-issued phone, including a number of messages seeking what she viewed as sexual favors in return for favors he’d done for her professionally. According to the statement, after the District 4 city councilor declined the superintendent’s advances, the superintendent backed off. However, Amanda Chavez claims in her statement that the superintendent’s office directed "increased scrutiny and hostility" her way.

Her statement alleges Larry Chavez's "hand-picked administrators" began retaliating against her. She claims in the statement to have “lost job opportunities, experienced harassment and was the subject of ongoing negative commentary.”

The mistreatment led to her filing the December 6 complaint. The statement says Chavez was told by district officials that "some type of discipline" had been imposed after her report of allegations against Larry Chavez, but she was not given any details. In Monday’s statement, said the school board’s lack of transparency about her former boss’s discipline covers up “the threat he poses” to women still on staff.

The statement says Amanda Chavez "intends to pursue all legal remedies against Superintendent Hilario Chavez and the Board of Education and advises other women employees to take notice of Superintendent Hilario Chavez accordingly."

Day said in a phone interview on Monday that a complaint will need to be filed through the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau before the case can go to court.

“We’ve already filed that complaint,” he said. “Once that is completed, we will litigate the case in court.”

Larry Chavez and several representatives of the district did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon. District offices were closed Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. SFPS Executive Director of Communications Joe Abeyta released the following statement on behalf of the district: "The Santa Fe Public School District takes all such allegations seriously. The District is in the process of reviewing these matters and will continue to work with all parties concerned. Because of the confidentiality rights of all involved we don not comment on personnel matters."

Larry Chavez has served as superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools since 2021 after serving as assistant superintendent of athletics, activities and school support.

Amanda Chavez joined SFPS in 2015 and has served in a variety of roles at the district, including director of special education and principal of César Chávez Elementary School. Chaves was elected to the Santa Fe City Council in 2021 and last month announced plans to run for a second term.