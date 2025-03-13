City Sued for Wrongful Death of Trans Man

A widow whose husband was shot and killed by a Santa Fe police officer who was responding to her 911 call has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Santa Fe.

Gracen Coon, a 33-year-old trans man with a history of mental illness, was shot and killed by police officer David Gallegos following a 911 call made by Coon’s wife.

Lili Gordon, 32, called 911 just before daybreak on Sept. 22, 2024, asking for “someone to come get [her] husband” because he was “having a meltdown” and she was “afraid he [was] going to hurt himself,” according to the complaint filed in county court.

Gordon requested paramedics to the dispatcher on duty at Santa Fe Regional Communications Center. She stated her husband was not violent and had no weapons but she feared he might hurt himself.

The complaint says officers took about half an hour to arrive, but minutes after they confronted Coon on his porch he lay dead in the yard outside their home in a neighborhood off San Mateo Road.

The suit, brought by Gordon and her parents, accuses police of excessive use of force, negligence and sex or gender identity discrimination, according to the lawsuit. Read full coverage of the incident taken from body-cam footage published in January by SFR.

According to the complaint, the Gordons seek a jury trial and unspecified compensation for damages

The shooting is currently under review by the First Judicial District Attorney. The city has yet to respond to SFR's calls for comment.

This story is part of continuing coverage and will be updated