Santa Fe Police Setting Up Sobriety Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols

If you're not too sure whether you're OK to drive home from the bar this month, the Santa Fe Police Department has given you cause to call for a ride.

Throughout the month of September, police will conduct or participate in Sobriety Checkpoints or Saturation Patrols around town. According to a release from SFPD, officers will educate drivers on the dangers of Driving While Intoxicated and target impaired drivers on our roadways to ensure the streets of Santa Fe are safe.

"DWI Checkpoints and DWI Saturation Patrols are everywhere," SFPD Capt. Amanda Montano says via release. "We at the Santa Fe Police Department will attempt to educate and deter anyone from impaired driving. DWI is not a victimless crime. Hundreds of lives could be saved yearly if every driver dared to make the right decision."

The program is funded by The New Mexico Department of Transportation's Traffic Safety Division, which provides overtime grant funding to local law enforcement agencies for traffic safety enforcement, training, education, and equipment in high-risk areas statewide.