Four teens arrested following armed robbery at Ragle Park

Four teens were arrested following a robbery at Ragle Park on Tuesday.

Santa Fe police responded to the robbery report at the park about 7 pm that evening. They found the victim, who told police he had come to the park to sell items to someone. Four suspects reportedly showed up, one brandishing a firearm, and took the items without paying then fled. No injuries were reported.

With a description from the victim, police determined a make and model of the suspect's vehicle along with distinguishing features. About an hour later, officers located the vehicle downtown, near West Alameda and Candelario Street. A high-risk traffic stop commended and police quickly detained and arrested the suspects. All four taken into custody were juveniles, ages ranging from 14 years old to 17 years old. Officers observed multiple firearms inside the vehicle, which was seized for processing. All the arrested were male, including a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds.

All four were transported and booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center. The case remains under investigation, according to police.