Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa Found Dead

× 1 of 5 Expand IMDB Hackman in The Conversation × 2 of 5 Expand IMDB Hackman as Royal Tenenbaum × 3 of 5 Expand IMDB Hackman in Bonnie and Clyde × 4 of 5 Expand IMDB Hackman in Unforgiven × 5 of 5 Expand IMDB Hackman in Poseidon Adventure Prev Next

Celebrated actor and longtime Santa Fe resident Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their home northeast of town.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office stated: "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation, however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

According to a search warrant submitted by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1425 Old Sunset Trail after 911 dispatch received an emergency call from a reporting party who located two deceased individuals inside the residence.

Deputies spoke to two maintenance workers on the scene, including the man who called in the report. Deputies were told the front door of the residence was open when the workers arrived. Detectives determined there were no signs of forced entry.

Deputies first found Arakawa’s body. She was found laying on the ground near a countertop inside the bathroom with what deputies suspect was a fallen space heater nearby. An open prescription bottle was found on the countertop with a smattering of pills.

Deputies next found the body of German-Shepard in the bathroom closet. Then Hackman’s body was found in the mud-room. Deputies suspect Hackman fell suddenly based on the evidence. Deputies reported both had been dead for an extended period.

Two healthy dogs were found on the property, one was initially found in the bathroom with Arakawa. The other was was found outside the residence. Maintenance workers told deputies they had not had contact with the homeowners in about two weeks, and that they rarely saw the owners as most communication was via text message or phone calls.

The Santa Fe City Fire Department responded to the scene to conduct testing for possible carbon monoxide leaks but found no signs of it, according to Det. Joel Cano. According to the affidavit, the New Mexico Gas Company conducted tests on the gas line in and around the home and found no initial signs or evidence of gas leaks.

According to the warrant, “the manner and cause of death pertaining to Eugene ‘Gene’ Allen Hackman and Betsy Arakawa passing is unknown.”

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor was 95. Arakawa, a classical pianist, was 64. Hackman has had a home in Santa Fe since the 1980s. He and Arakawa married in 1991 and built a home here together.

Hackman’s acting career spanned over four decades, beginning in the 1960s. He appeared in dozens of films and was nominated five times for Academy Awards. He took home Oscars in 1972 for his leading role in “The French Connection” and for a supporting role in 1992’s “Unforgiven.” Other memorable roles included Lex Luthor in “Superman: The Movie,” Royal Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and Reverend Scott in “The Poseidon Adventure.”