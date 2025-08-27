Happy Birthday, Doodlet’s!

If Santa Fe’s current perch atop Travel & Leisure’s list of travel destinations had to be boiled down to a single word, “magic” would be on the short list of finalists. History, art, culture and the Plaza would no doubt find their way into the discussion, too. For the past seven decades, one tiny gift shop has come to symbolize each of those terms in downtown Santa Fe.

Doodlet’s Toy Store and Gift Shop turns 70 this year, and as if a gift from the spirits who watch over Santa Fe, it got new, local ownership for its birthday. Not just local ownership, family ownership ices this birthday cake.

“Last year, my daughters approached me saying we should start a business or go into business together,” Doodlet’s co-owner Monica Solano-Scarborough tells SFR. “I had heard Doodlet’s was for sale, and when I brought it up to my daughters it was a no-brainer.”

All three of Doodlet’s new co-owners were born and raised in Santa Fe and harbor their own cherished memories of the toy shop, but mom’s memories reach back furthest.

“My family was very poor, you know, we didn't have cars. We walked everywhere. My grandma, if you can imagine, walked from Fifth Street—we lived by Sonic on St. Michael's—all the way to the Capitol for work every day. There was not a lot in between there and here back then,” Solano-Scaborough says. “We didn't have a lot of money, so to get a few pennies from my grandma and to feel the magic of being able to just go in there and get some two- or three-cent candy, I have never forgotten that.”

× Expand Adam Ferguson Hailee Scarborough, Savannah Rodriguez and Monica Solano-Scarborough are the new owners of Doodlet's.

Daughters Savannah Rodriguez, 26, and Hailee Scarborough, 25, have their own memories of visiting Doodlet’s as children, but more important to the recent purchase was their experience working retail on the Plaza.

“I know the Plaza like the back of my hand,” says Scarborough who worked at Tees and Skis since she was a teen before partnering with her family.

Savannah, 26, is married and has a baby boy. She was a teacher until last year, but before that, she also worked at Tees and Skis. Taking stewardship of an iconic shop like Doodlet’s, all three agree, came with real responsibility to the community.

“There's a lot of pressure—a lot,” Solano-Scarborough tells SFR. “Being born and raised in Santa Fe, you do see things come and go, and it's disheartening.”

Luckily, she can lean on the youth her daughters bring to the project, but of equal importance is the wisdom of the 11 employees they inherited.

“We were lucky to get the amazing employees who were here—they are just the bones of the place,” Savannah tells SFR. “Honestly, they helped us so much in the transition. They're amazing people. And then we have some really great new employees who are finally learning and getting more comfortable with everybody.”

Hailee adds: “It's nice because we as a family are coming into a family. We’ve just blended, and it's worked out really well, thankfully.”

× Expand Adam Ferguson

Hailee says she spends most of her time in the back of the store unboxing new items to be inventoried. Savannah is the buyer for new items, the cool stuff du jour. Did you know Doodlet’s is New Mexico’s exclusive retailer of Sonny Angels? The cherubic collectibles are all the rage on TikTok, but Savannah had to convince her mother to lean into them, and it has paid off.

"I have people from New York calling me asking if we have a shipment in,” she says. “Our last one sold out in four hours.”

Meanwhile, Debbie Kerwick remains the store’s chief buyer, a role she’s held for 11 years.

“Debbie holds us all together. She understands what moves and what doesn’t. She knows each and every one of our 50,000 SKUs,” Savannah notes.

“You can ask her anything, show her an item and she knows exactly what SKU it is,” Hailee adds. “She is amazing, and she’s taught us so much.”

One thing that’s surprised the new owners is the amount of local support Doodlet’s gets in a couple of ways.

× Expand Adam Ferguson

“We have customers who come in every month,” Savannah tells SFR. “It’s always exciting to see what they’re getting next. A lot of it is because we support local artists in the store. I knew Doodlet’s carried a lot of local art, but I didn’t realize how much art work from our employees is on display. A lot of the tin art, they do.”

They’ve been quick to partner with local groups and other Plaza businesses to fortify their place in the community.

“Look, tourists are a big part of what’s helped Doodlet’s make it this long,” Solano-Scarborough says.

“But without locals, we are dead,” Savannah chimes in. “We understand that, so we are working very hard to partner with people.”

While her daughters bring seven years retailing in the Plaza to the table, Solano-Scarborough brings three decades of business experience to Doodlet’s. For 32 years, she’s co-owned A-1 Self Storage. Her business experience is the foundation that made purchasing Doodlet’s possible and it’s the safety net for fall-back wisdom. However, retail was a foreign language to her when they bought Doodlet’s.

“I haven’t worked in retail since I was 16,” she tells SFR. “If you would have asked me a year ago if I would have been in the retail business today, I would have laughed and said, ‘Not a chance.’ I know that retail is like restaurants—it's seven days a week, it doesn't end. But I asked them if we should go for it, they were like ‘Why would we not want to buy Doodlet’s?”

Doodlet’s is a Santa Fe landmark founded by a mother and daughter, which Monica and her daughters recognized was too good a story to pass up. The deal went down on New Year’s Eve of last year, and eight months later, the new owners report starting to feel settled in. They’ve balanced leaving things alone with their own flourishes. Most prominent is the 10-percent discount for locals—all you have to do is claim it at check out, no need to show identification.

More flourishes are imminent because this trio of women is in it for the long haul.

“Savannah has a 17-month-old son, [Khuba] my grandson, and I can envision him, as silly as it sounds, running up to the register, saying, ‘I'll check them out!’” Solano-Scarborough says. “Keeping the magic going is what it’s all about.”

The trio agree working in a magic-friendly environment like Doodlet’s affects the soul.

“Going into Doodlet’s, it just brings happiness,” Savannah says. “I walk in there, and I just smile.”

Hailee adds: “Even though I’ve been coming in, like, everyday I still see new things. You can't help but smile when you walk in the door.”

Their mother sees Doodlet’s as respite from dark times, telling SFR, “I feel a huge weight lift off my shoulders when I walk in the door. Our world, in my opinion, is very heavy today. There's a lot of unknowns, a lot of uncertainty that brings fear, and I see that on a daily basis in self-storage. But you walk into Doodlet’s and it's almost like a mini wonderland, like a little fairyland because it's like when you walk in the door, outside is nonexistent.”