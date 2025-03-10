Meow Wolf is going to the Big Apple, baby!

The arts and entertainment company announced its seventh permanent exhibition will open at Pier 17 in the historic Seaport, bringing their maximalist mix of art, storytelling, and interactivity to Gotham. The announcement was made during South by Southwest in Austin, Tex. The reveal unfolded live on-stage, as Plotzo, Meow Wolf’s self-proclaimed rat king of the undermallers, crashed the SXSW panel Dada for Dada: The Power of Absurdity to deliver the news.

Since its scrappy beginnings in Santa Fe in 2008, Meow Wolf has redefined how audiences engage with art. What started as an art collective transforming discarded materials into immersive experiences has evolved into a global corporation. With House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe as its first permanent exhibition, Meow Wolf has since expanded to Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, and Houston, with upcoming locations in Los Angeles and now, New York.

“The energy of New York City is unlike anywhere else, and it’s the perfect place for Meow Wolf,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf, in a release. “This city has given the world so much groundbreaking art and culture, and as someone who has proudly called New York City home for over ten years, I’m beyond thrilled that we’re bringing something truly unique to the greatest city in the world.”

× Expand alex@sfreporter.com Meow Wolf Cathedral The Cathedral at Meow Wolf Denver's 'Convergence Station.'

Meow Wolf exhibitions don’t fit into neat categories. They’re not escape rooms, selfie museums, or traditional immersive experiences. They are interactive universes filled with layers of narrative, where every visitor becomes part of the story. Meow Wolf New York will push these boundaries even further, connecting to Meow Wolf’s larger cosmic universe while crafting something distinctly New York.

"New York has always been a city that thrives on reinvention, making it the perfect place for Meow Wolf’s next evolution," said Vince Kadlubek, Meow Wolf Founder and Chief Vision Officer said in a release. "I’ve been closely involved in bringing this to life, and I couldn’t be more excited. We’re creating something with a level of creative ambition and next-generation storytelling that pushes beyond anything we’ve done before—an experience that truly belongs in this city."

As the first Certified B Corporation in the entertainment industry, Meow Wolf is dedicated to working with local artists to ensure each exhibition reflects the heart of its host city. Meow Wolf New York will be a love letter to the stories, people, and artistic spirit that make the city an unmatched cultural powerhouse.

The theme, opening date, and more details are still to come. Stay tuned for updates at meowwolf.com.