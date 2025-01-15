Jan 15: 7 Days

7 Days:

ALEC BALDWIN FILES SUIT AGAINST SANTA FE DA AND SHERIFF’S OFFICE OVER RUST PROSECUTION

What a smart way to get people to forget you shot someone at work!

CITY REMOVING WOODEN BOX OBSCURING FELLED OBELISK BASE

What if Lifetime wants to make a sequel to Holiday in Santa Fe, though?! Where will they shoot the Ham Toss scene? WHAT WILL BECOME OF MARIO LOPEZ?!

COUNTY SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR NEW ARTS, CULTURE AND CREATIVE ECONOMY COUNCIL

People who want to do more fucking Woodstock photo exhibits urged by SFR to not apply.

STATE SUPREME COURT RULES LOCAL GOVERNMENTS CAN’T RESTRICT ACCESS TO ABORTIONS

New rule: If you can’t get pregnant, shut up forever unless you’re being supportive.

LOCAL HOMEOWNERS FACE COMPLAINTS AFTER PAINTING HOUSE RED-ISH COLOR

Some Santa Fe people really need to get a better caliber of things over which to be upset.

MOST PEOPLE WE KNOW GOT SICK LAST WEEK

Y’know, we kind of assumed vaccinations were in again, but enjoy the barfing, conspiracy theorists!

RURAL LIBRARIES WANT $29.5 MILLION IN FUNDING

Ummmm, give it to them? Word.