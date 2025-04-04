Measles cases continue slow growth, up to 56 cases in NM

Measles cases grew slightly this week, to 56 cases on Friday up from 48 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The cases remain cloistered in southeastern New Mexico, with 52 cases in Lea County and two cases in Eddy County.

“We are grateful for the response New Mexicans have had in getting their measles vaccination over these last two months,” Dr. Miranda Durham, New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, said. “Without it, measles outbreaks are more likely to last longer and increase over time.”

The cases remain mainly among those who are unvaccinated, with 36 who are unvaccinated, 12 who have an unknown vaccinated status and six who are vaccinated with at least one dose.

Of the confirmed cases, 27 are among those who are adults, 12 among those who are four or younger and 15 among those who are between 5 and 17 years-old.

One person with measles in New Mexico died earlier this year, the first such death in New Mexico in at least 40 years.

The New Mexico Department of Health continues to urge New Mexicans who are not fully vaccinated against measles to get vaccinated. “Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles,” the department’s measles update page says.

The pace of cases remains slow, and the state continues to identify cases in previous weeks that are only newly confirmed.

Week 1 (2/9-2/15): 14

Week 2 (2/16-2/22): 6

Week 3 (2/23-3/1): 8

Week 4 (3/2-3/8): 6

Week 5 (3/9-15): 6

Week 6 (3/16-22): 3

Week 7 (3/23-29): 5

Week 8 (3/30-4/5): 6

The cases in neighboring Texas continue to be the largest driver of measles cases in the nation. The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday that there are 481 cases of measles in the South Plains and Panhandle regions of Texas. The outbreak began in the South Plains region earlier this year.

The cases in Texas are spread throughout 19 counties, including five that border New Mexico.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says there have been measles cases reported in 22 states, as of Thursday.

In New Mexico, health officials are making MMR vaccinations more available for residents.

This includes ten public health offices offering daily walk-in MMR vaccinations, with no need for an appointment.

Artesia (Eddy County) Public Health Office, 1001 Memorial Dr. (575) 746-9819

Carlsbad (Eddy County) Public Health Office, 1306 W. Stevens St. (575) 885-4191

Clovis (Curry County) Public Health Office, 1216 Cameo St. (575) 763-5583

Ft. Sumner (De Baca County) Public Health Office, 643 A North 5th St. (575) 355-2362

Hobbs (Lea County) Public Health Office, 1923 N. Dal Paso St. (575) 397-2463

Lovington (Lea County) Public Health Office, 302 N. 5th St. (575) 396-2853

Portales (Roosevelt County) Public Health Office, 1513 W. Fir St. (575) 356-4453

Roswell (Chaves County) Public Health Office, 200 East Chisum Street. (575)-624-6050

Ruidoso (Lincoln County) Public Health Office, 117 Kansas City Rd. (575) 258-3252

Tucumcari (Quay County) Public Health Office, 310 S. 2nd St. (575) 461-2610

Additionally, the state is holding the following vaccination clinics throughout the state: