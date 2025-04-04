Measles cases continue slow growth, up to 56 cases in NM

Measles cases grew slightly this week, to 56 cases on Friday up from 48 confirmed cases on Tuesday.
The cases remain cloistered in southeastern New Mexico, with 52 cases in Lea County and two cases in Eddy County.
“We are grateful for the response New Mexicans have had in getting their measles vaccination over these last two months,” Dr. Miranda Durham, New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, said. “Without it, measles outbreaks are more likely to last longer and increase over time.”
The cases remain mainly among those who are unvaccinated, with 36 who are unvaccinated, 12 who have an unknown vaccinated status and six who are vaccinated with at least one dose.
Of the confirmed cases, 27 are among those who are adults, 12 among those who are four or younger and 15 among those who are between 5 and 17 years-old.
One person with measles in New Mexico died earlier this year, the first such death in New Mexico in at least 40 years.
The New Mexico Department of Health continues to urge New Mexicans who are not fully vaccinated against measles to get vaccinated. “Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles,” the department’s measles update page says.
The pace of cases remains slow, and the state continues to identify cases in previous weeks that are only newly confirmed.
- Week 1 (2/9-2/15): 14
- Week 2 (2/16-2/22): 6
- Week 3 (2/23-3/1): 8
- Week 4 (3/2-3/8): 6
- Week 5 (3/9-15): 6
- Week 6 (3/16-22): 3
- Week 7 (3/23-29): 5
- Week 8 (3/30-4/5): 6
The cases in neighboring Texas continue to be the largest driver of measles cases in the nation. The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday that there are 481 cases of measles in the South Plains and Panhandle regions of Texas. The outbreak began in the South Plains region earlier this year.
The cases in Texas are spread throughout 19 counties, including five that border New Mexico.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says there have been measles cases reported in 22 states, as of Thursday.
In New Mexico, health officials are making MMR vaccinations more available for residents.
This includes ten public health offices offering daily walk-in MMR vaccinations, with no need for an appointment.
- Artesia (Eddy County) Public Health Office, 1001 Memorial Dr. (575) 746-9819
- Carlsbad (Eddy County) Public Health Office, 1306 W. Stevens St. (575) 885-4191
- Clovis (Curry County) Public Health Office, 1216 Cameo St. (575) 763-5583
- Ft. Sumner (De Baca County) Public Health Office, 643 A North 5th St. (575) 355-2362
- Hobbs (Lea County) Public Health Office, 1923 N. Dal Paso St. (575) 397-2463
- Lovington (Lea County) Public Health Office, 302 N. 5th St. (575) 396-2853
- Portales (Roosevelt County) Public Health Office, 1513 W. Fir St. (575) 356-4453
- Roswell (Chaves County) Public Health Office, 200 East Chisum Street. (575)-624-6050
- Ruidoso (Lincoln County) Public Health Office, 117 Kansas City Rd. (575) 258-3252
- Tucumcari (Quay County) Public Health Office, 310 S. 2nd St. (575) 461-2610
Additionally, the state is holding the following vaccination clinics throughout the state:
- Monday, April 7, from 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m. the Hobbs Public Health Office, 1923 N. Dal Paso St. will be hosting an MMR Clinic in observance of National Public Health Week. The office continues to also offer walk-in MMR vaccinations for adults and children with no appointments necessary during regular business hours. (575) 397-2463
- Wednesdays, April 15, and 30 the Santa Fe Public Office, 605 Letrado Street will be accepting walk-in MMR vaccinations with no appointment necessary. (505) 476-2600.
- Wednesdays in April, the Las Vegas Public Health Office, 18 Gallegos Road will be accepting walk-in MMR vaccinations with no appointment necessary. (505) 425-9368.
- Friday, April 4, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Drive-thru MMR vaccinations will be available at 700 Park Drive. For more information, call the Carlsbad (Eddy County) Public Health Office, 1306 West Stevens. (575) 885-4191
- Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Gallup (McKinley County) Public Health Office, 1919 College Dr. (575) 722-4391
- Every Monday, 1-3 p.m. and every Friday 9-11 a.m. at the Las Cruces Public Health Office, 1170 N. Solano Dr., In addition to MMR vaccines, COVID-19 and flu vaccines are also available. 575-528-5001
- Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at the Las Cruces East Mesa Public Health Office, 5220 Holman Road. In addition to MMR vaccines, COVID-19 and flu vaccines are also available. 575-382-0540
- Weekdays 8 a.m. – noon and 1 – 5 p.m. MMR vaccinations are available at the Deming (Luna County) Public Health Office, 1510 S. Slate St. Please call ahead to confirm nurse availability: 575-546-2771
- 8 a.m. – noon every Tuesday at the Albuquerque Midtown Public Health Office, 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE. (505) 841-4170
- 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Raton Public Health Office, 226 East 4th Avenue. (575) 445-3601
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. every Thursday at the Española Public Health Office, 2010 Industrial Park Rd. (505) 753-2794
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. every Friday at the Taos Public Health Office, 1400 Weimer Road. (575) 758-4719