Navajo business owner part of larger effort to build up tribal nation’s economy

Bella Davis, New Mexico in Focus

Green fields and a basketball hoop line the road to Roddell Denetso’s sports apparel shop in Shiprock, a town on the Navajo Nation, in northwest New Mexico. Inside, racks of uniforms take up almost half the space, and the name of his business—Black Streak Apparel, in honor of his grandmother—is painted on the wall.

Denetso (Navajo) designs unique uniforms for teams all over the country. Many of his clients are Indigenous. For them, he incorporates tribal symbols and imagery specific to where they’re from. Sometimes clients send photos of beadwork, pottery or other items for inspiration. The farthest he’s shipped an order was to a military base in Japan, for a Native man’s club softball team, but a lot of his orders are local.

“Seeing the teams, when they get their uniforms, you know, and they’re so proud. And I think it’s just all about identity, and just those kids being seen,” Denetso said. “Different tribes, when they go places and play, it represents them.”

Growing up playing basketball on the Navajo Nation, Denetso and his teammates drew their numbers with markers on white t-shirts and traveled around western Arizona for games, just over the New Mexico border.

Decades later, his childhood love for the sport, along with creating art, helped inspire the idea for his business, and during the pandemic, he quit his job managing a local school’s print shop to pursue it.

He’s seen success in the years since then.

Last fall, he and his family sat down in a local theater for a special occasion: Uniforms he designed appeared in Rez Ball, a movie filmed around New Mexico that follows a Navajo high school basketball team.

Rather than start up his shop off the reservation, Denetso made a point to stay in Shiprock, where he and his partner have raised their kids.

“I feel like it gives the youth, or, you know, whoever’s thinking about doing something—because all you hear about is the red tape, how it’s difficult to start a business. I just wanted them to see that it’s possible,” Denetso said.

When he was learning how to run a business, a local nonprofit helped him out.

Heather Fleming (Diné) and Jessica Stago (Diné/Apache) founded Change Labs in 2019 after holding their first event under the same name in 2013. The nonprofit runs a hub in Tuba City, Ariz., where aspiring and established entrepreneurs can connect with each other, get advice from business coaches, use wi-fi and other services, and host meetings.

A new hub opened in Shiprock last month.

Change Labs offers support to all entrepreneurs, but with a focus on those trying to open businesses in tribal communities.

Part of the reason for that: The Navajo Nation loses millions of dollars every year in potential sales tax revenue to border towns like Farmington and Gallup.

In 2011, New Mexico collected about $182 million from businesses in both of those towns, while the Navajo Nation collected about $5.9 million from businesses on the 27,000-square-mile reservation, according to a 2012 report from the nation’s Division of Economic Development. It’s unclear how much of those taxes were paid by Navajo consumers, the report reads, but “one can still use anecdotal data and information to draw inferences from sales tax paid collectively at selected border towns.”

Gallup acknowledged the importance of Navajo and Zuni Pueblo residents to its economy in its Growth Management Master Plan, noting that they commute from nearby reservations to shop and work in the city. And in Farmington, the surrounding region that includes parts of the Navajo Nation made up about one-third of all retail sales in the city, according to a report cited in the city’s 2019 Metropolitan Redevelopment Plan.

“The number that sticks out to me the most is that 65 cents of every dollar earned on the reservation is spent off the reservation, and I think that is very visible when you’re based here,” Fleming said. “I’ve been living in Denver and California for the past few years, and everything I needed was within a 10 or 15-minute drive, everything. If I wanted to go to the movies, if I needed groceries, if I needed to call an electrician. Here, all of that is many miles, sometimes hours away.”

Why is it so challenging to start a business on the Navajo Nation, and what are the potential solutions? Below, hear more from Fleming, Stago and Denetso.

This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth and was republished with permission.