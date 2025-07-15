News Nuggets!

Been a busy week here at SFR, and it’s only getting busier as we near the drop of the 2025 Best of Santa Fe issue on July 30.

Let’s take a quick gander at some news for this week and last. …

Rain in the Summertime?

Just when you thought we might settle into a nice stretch of summer weather, the National Weather Service down in ABQ says a monsoon burst pattern will materialize starting Wednesday.

Oi.

For those of you keeping score at home, a monsoon burst happen when rain gets active between dry periods. Wednesday’s increase in rain chances will carry through Saturday, so keep an umbrella handy the rest of the week.

Dust Off Them Signs

Protests have come thick and fast to the Roundhouse since Donald Trump returned to the White House in Washington DC, and another is coming Thursday in honor of the late Sen. John Lewis.

Thursday’s “Good Trouble” protest is a march standing up against attacks on civil and human rights.

Beginning at 4:30 pm at the Capitol, the event joins more than 1000 occurring around the country. Similar actions are scheduled across New Mexico, including Las Vegas, Taos, Embudo, Madrid, Albuquerque, Cibola County, Socorro, Roswell, Truth or Consequences, Las Cruces, and Carlsbad.

Expand Katherine Lewin

Representatives from the Human Rights Alliance, the National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood and the Democratic Party of Santa Fe are scheduled to address the crowd. Music from Boomroots Collective and Los Domingueros add a soundscape.

Marches will take place on two routes around the Roundhouse grounds and to the federal building.

Lewis, who was a seven-term Georgia congressman and advised folks to “Get into Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble,” died on July 17 2020—the impetus for this honorary march and protest.

As a young man who escaped a poverty-stricken upbringing in segregated Alabama then became a chief lieutenant to Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights era. Lewis helped King spearhead the movement that culminated in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the spirit of John Lewis, organizers say the protest will be committed to peaceful, nonviolent movement for change to, in the words of John Lewis, “redeem the soul of America.”

× Expand Anson Stevens-bollen Mayor Alan Webber says Santa Fe is moving in a better direction than the rest of the country.

Council Corner

The Santa Fe Governing Body met last week to do a lot of business the general public didn’t feel passionate enough about to turn out for, but that just helped City Councilors get to work. The kind of work that’s essential for progress, but might put folks to sleep. You know, stuff like authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds for road repairs, approving a liquor license for a gas station yet to be built and increasing a contract with for work on the Paseo Real Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Councilors also approved the city's action plan for its Community Development Block Grants. With about $633,000 coming in, the City plans to pay the Interfaith Community Shelter, Homewise, Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, the Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante Program, the Santa Fe Community Housing Trust, and YouthWorks. Keep in mind, this could be the last CDBG grant the city gets for awhile since the Trump administration has proposed killing the program.

Attendance was mild, but there were a few folks in attendance concerned with the whereabouts of Santa Fe’s least favorite obelisk. Back in December, a judge gave Santa Fe 180 days to either restore the controversial Soldier’s Memorial or take no further action.City Manager Mark Scott addressed the situation last week, promising councilors additional information about a study the city commissioned to assess the feasibility of rebuilding or moving the Soldiers' Monument by next Wednesday’s meeting. Scott told the Council contractors would work with the city archeologist to come up with a re-installation plan.

Toward the end of the meeting, Mayor Allen Webber announced “We’re No. 1”

He, of course, was referring to Santa Fe’s ascension to the top of Travel + Leisure’s list of its 15 favorite cities in the United States for 2025. Santa Fe has made the list every year since 2002, but until this year it had never finished higher than second on the reader-driven list. Santa Fe’s next goal is to finish atop the list of international destinations. This year the City Different landed at No. 19 on that list, but if our sister city, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, can win it, why can’t we?

City Clerk Andréa Salazar reminded everyone about Friday's city-sponsored movie screening of Wicked at SWAN Park. Showtime is 5:15 pm. Food will be offered at a discount on site through a partnership with Christus St. Vincent or Bring Your Own Popcorn.

Finally, the Governing Body also approved the collective bargaining agreement between the City of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Police Officers Association. The new deal increases the base hourly wage for staff, officers, detectives and sergeants. The increases were effective the first full pay period in July. Here’s a breakdown of the increases:

Civilian Classifications

Evidence/Property Technician $22.51

Animal Services Officer ​ $22.51

Public Safety Aide ​ $22.51

Crime Scene Technician ​ $27.40

Property-Fleet Manager, Police Training Administrator, Animal Services Officers, and Public Safety Aides that are above the minimum of their classification pay rate will receive a six percent (6%) increase from their current rate of pay.

Sworn Classifications

Police Officer ​​ $36.08

Senior Police Officer ​$43.07

Police Detective ​ ​ $43.39

Police Sergeant ​ ​ $50.03

If those sound like pretty good wages, you should know police are seeking police cadet candidates and experienced lateral police officers. For a limited time, experienced officers can earn a $15,000 hiring incentive. That includes $7,500 upon hire and $7,500 upon completion of a 1-year probation. That comes with 160 hours of leave upon hire.

Interested? Call SFPD’s Recruiting Unit at 505-955-5166.