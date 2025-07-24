News Nuggets

We are less than one week away from revealing Readers Choice winners for Best of Santa Fe 2025, which has kept the staff at SFR busy beyond belief. But that doesn’t mean we’re not also keeping an eye on all the coolest things to do and news you should know, starting with the Traditional Spanish Market returning Saturday and Sunday to the Plaza.

Speaking of events, make plans now to join SFR at the Best of Block Party on Aug.2 in Farmers’ Market Pavilion in the Santa Fe Railyard. We’ll be partyin’ from 5-9 pm with three DJs and some live music along with 30 local vendors.

Now the news …

Officer who shot trans man during domestic violence call avoids criminal prosecution

On Tuesday, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies posted a letter on her office’s website announcing no criminal charges would be filed against a Santa Fe police officer who fatally shot a 33-year-old trans man during a domestic violence call in September.

Stephanie Gracen Coon was shot just after leaving his porch, holding a box cutter and lighter. According to Carmack-Altwies’ letter, the lighter was shaped like a rifle.

"It is the opinion of the FJDA (First Judicial District Attorney) that the shooting, though tragic, was justifiable and charges should not be filed. Furthermore, the FJDA concludes that even if charges were filed, the prosecution would be unable to overcome the requirements of UJI-14-5173 to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. “To be sure, SFPD Officers who responded to the scene could have potentially attempted to deescalate the situation, they could have given clearer commands or attempted to use less-lethal force before discharging the firearm,” the letter reads.

But the DA states in the letter that officer are under no legal requirement to “have done those things prior to using lethal force.” The letter concludes that “no criminal charges can be sustained under these circumstances.”

Coon’s widow, Lili Gordon, filed a Wrongful Death suit in civil court against the City of Santa Fe in March.

Battery Farm Opponents to Gather Monday

The solar panel farm global energy giant AES Corp. of Virginia wants to install on an 800-acre property about three miles south of Santa Fe has been bandied about for more than three years now with the end still well out of view.

However, Sante Fe County Commissioners will hold two days of hearings Aug. 11-12 at 102 Grant Ave. over a permit to build. Once completed, Rancho Viejo Solar could generate 96 megawatts of power and roughly 45 megawatts of battery storage on 680 of those 800 acres of land. It’s no surprise people in Eldorado and Rancho Viejo have concerns.

No matter which way Commissioners vote, the issue is headed for district court as neither AES nor a group of well-organized, well-funded residents are likely to accept defeat. No matter which way commissioners vote, an appeal in district court appears imminent.

Whether folks across Santa Fe County should be concerned is the question a couple of women against the installation want to answer on Monday. Camilla Brom of New Mexicans for Responsible Renewables and activist/author Skye Rivers believe solar energy makes sense for Santa Fe, but utility-scale installations aren’t worth the risk.

A solar panel farm of the magnitude AES proposes would be backed by lithium-ion batteries in enormous battery energy storage systems. Proof is in the thermal runaway fires that have emerged from BESS in places like Moss Landing, Calif.

AES has convinced some, like the Sierra Club, that advancements in battery technology and their systems have the reduced the risk of fires like the one in Moss Landing. The January fire not far from Santa Cruz inspired elected officials in San Luis Obispo and Orange counties to enact moratoriums on utility-scale energy storage development. Utility-scale energy storage is exactly what AES has in mind for Rancho Viejo, and a number of entities have organized to fight it since 2022.

On Monday, Brian Roeder co-founder of Never Again Moss Landing and retired attorney/activist Jeanne Marie Colby of Morro Bay-California will be in Santa Fe for an evening of in-depth conversation on how a lithium-ion battery energy storage system fire shattered their community and what risks the proposed AES Rancho Viejo project poses for Santa Fe County.

The event is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 pm at Santa Fe Community College in the Jemez Room.

Headlines we’re sharing and reading

If you haven’t read about the new 80,000-square-foot expansion of the Christus St. Vincent Cancer Center, here’s a link.

We also don’t think you ought to miss Adam Ferguson’s photo essay of the local Tibetan community’s celebration of the Dalai Lama turning 90. You’ll learn some cool and funny stuff about the Lama’s connection to Santa Fe.

Friend of SFR, Julia Goldberg, wrote an important piece about New Mexico’s congressional delegation taking on the Trump administration. Over at The New Mexican, you don’t want to miss a story about puppies dumped at Pete’s Place, or how the city quietly recouped stolen funds in May. Stateline has an interesting read about overstressed crime labs and Searchlight examines the canonization efforts on behalf of Sister Blandina Segale.

Food we’re eating

If you haven’t had the Chile en Nogada at Escondido, don't wait any longer. Tried it for the first time last week, and it was clear to see why Bobby Flay had zero chance against it. This is an exemplary version of the dish Mexico chooses to celebrate Diesiseis de Septiembre. No need for you to wait until then.