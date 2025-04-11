In responses to Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, PNM announced on Friday that it planned to change settings on parts of its system where there is an elevated wildfire risk.

The enhanced system settings mean an increased chance of extended, weather-related outages through Sunday while the Red Flag Warnings are in effect. These settings cause lines to automatically de-energize when strong winds cause debris, trees, or wildlife to contact lines, reducing the chance of igniting a fire. The enhanced system settings will be in effect through Sunday in Clayton, Las Vegas, Santa Fe and Silver City.

Unless conditions worsen rapidly, PNM indicated in its announcement that it does not anticipate implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff this weekend.

PNM reminds all customers to be prepared for possible power outages. Visit PNM.com/outage for more information.