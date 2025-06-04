San Francisco Nonprofit to Take Over Pete's Place in August

Fifteen years after taking over Pete’s Pets at 2801 Cerrillos Road, the Interfaith Community Shelter is leaving what Santa Feans now call Pete’s Place. On Tuesday, Santa Fe’s Governing Body held a special meeting at which it voted to terminate the lease of the Interfaith Community Shelter as of July 31, handing over the longstanding shelter for the houseless community to Urban Alchemy.

Three hours of public comment that sided resoundingly for keeping the current Pete’s Place lease intact wasn’t enough to deter the city council from taking action on what City Manager Mark Scott and Community Health and Safety Department director Henri Hammond-Paul called “a public safety emergency.”

× Expand Dave Cathey

Just after midnight on Wednesday, the Santa Fe Governing Body voted 7-1 to terminate the lease, with District 1 councilor Alma Castro recusing herself. The full body then spent a good (or bad, some might argue) hour cussing and discussing the idea of entering into two contracts with the Bay Area service provider that also operates in a growing number of cities, including Austin, Texas, and Birmingham, Ala.

After the clock struck 1 am, the council voted 8-1 in favor of entering into two contracts, totaling $9.4 million, for the next four years with UA. District 2 Councilor Michael Garcia cast most of the questions and the only “no” votes on the night. The contracts put UA in charge of the shelter at 2801 Cerrillos Rd., including support services and street outreach.

SFR will have much more on this developing story.