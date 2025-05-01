Santa Fe National Forest Enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Elevated wildfire risks are behind the Santa Fe National Forest decision to implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions forest-wide beginning Sunday.

In a release, Terrance Gallegos, Santa Fe National Forest Fire Management Staff Officer, said, “We are coordinating with our state, county, and federal partners to implement fire restrictions. It's important that we all work together to prevent human-caused wildfires to protect public health and safety.”

Restrictions will remain in place through September 30 based on factors including a dearth of firefighting resources, current drought conditions, weather forecast, the time of year, and fuel moisture levels.

Building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside of a designated fire ring or grill provided by the Forest Service in a developed recreation area is prohibited. Stoves, lanterns or heaters fueled by propane or other liquefied petroleum fuels can be used forest-wide in areas cleared of flammable materials within three feet of the device. Devices must have on/off switches. Smoking is only allowed in enclosed vehicles or buildings and developed recreation sites. Chainsaw use is permitted.

