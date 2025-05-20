Police announced late Monday that they've brought a suspect into custody in connection with a bank robbery last month.

Thomas Martin

Shortly after lunchtime, the bank signaled SFPD they'd been robbed. Officer responded and were told by witnesses that a man had walked in and handed a teller a note demanding money and implying he was armed. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect fled on foot.

Witnesses described the suspect as having a dark complexion, standing about 5-10, and weighing about 220 pounds. The suspect wore a grey bandanna on his head, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and sunglasses around his neck, according to witnesses.

With assistance from the New Mexico State Police, SFPD canvassed the area in vain, but on April 28, state police located and placed Martin in custody due to an active warrant for his arrest. Martin was identified as a person of interest in the robbery at Wells Fargo. Detectives with SFPD and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation later confirmed Martin was a suspect in the Wells Fargo robbery.