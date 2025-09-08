Santa Fe Watershed Association Awarded WaterSMART Grant

The Santa Fe Watershed Association has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Cooperative Watershed Management Program. The three-year initiative will produce the first-ever restoration plan for the entire 285-square mile Santa Fe River Watershed from its headwaters at Lake Peak to its confluence with the Rio Grande.

The planning process will involve partnering with diverse stakeholders, including tribal communities, Acequias, municipal leaders, conservation groups, and private landowners to identify shared restoration priorities, compile best management practices, and design on-the-ground projects in the Upper, Middle, and Lower watershed.

“The health and resilience of this watershed is the foundation for our own well-being and that of our entire community,” Morika Vorenberg Hensley, SFWA Executive Director, says in a release. “This grant could not have come at a better time to bring everyone to the table and chart a shared vision for the Santa Fe Watershed’s future.”

A public kickoff event is planned for Sept. 17 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Southside Library in its Community Room, The event is free and open to all. At the event, attendees will learn about the watershed restoration planning process and how it connects to other local and regional plans. It will also be a chance for the public to share ideas and practices for community members to get involved.

The Santa Fe Watershed Association was founded in 1997. The nonprofit is dedicated to building a thriving, resilient Santa Fe River Watershed through collaboration, stewardship, and education.