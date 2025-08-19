State, Spa reach $350,000 settlement

The New Mexico Department of Justice announced a $350,000 settlement in a state consumer protection case filed last year against a Santa Fe spa accused of violating the Unfair Practices Act.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez

The suit accused Santa Fe Spa Center (SHM Group 2019, Inc. and owner Sahar Hori) claimed the business used “aggressive and deceptive practices to lure customers inside, where they often were charged double or triple the verbally agreed-upon prices for their purchases," according to the news release.

The settlement agreement was signed Aug. 12 and includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability by the accused.

In addition to the $350,000, the AG’s settlement with the spa, the office's release says it remains in contact with those who have already filed a complaint, and will continue to hear new complaints until Feb. 10, 2026 to submit a claim.

“Our Department has been hard at work on this case, and we are proud to return money to consumers who were targeted and financially harmed,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement. “Visitors and locals alike should never be charged thousands of dollars more than a fair price, nor should they be subjected to high-pressure sales tactics and false promises designed to trick them into buying products they don’t want or need. This case underscores our commitment to protecting consumers in New Mexico and holding bad actors fully accountable for exploiting our communities. If you believe you were affected, we urge you to submit a claim with our office right away.”