The Lens: New Mexico Marches for Tibet

On Monday morning, the local Tibetan community and its supporters marched down Paseo de Peralta to the State Capitol Building in commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising. On March 10, 1959, Tibetans rose against China’s illegal occupation of their country, opposing the Chinese government’s inhumane policies and practices. Practices that included infringing on religious and cultural beliefs. The invasion forced the Dalai Lama into exile, fleeing over the Himalayas to the town of Dharamshala in northern India. Approximately 80,000 Tibetans followed him there after his exile, leaving family and homes behind.

Monday’s march was led by Tibetan community member and Santa Fe resident Dorjee Gyaltsen, who was holding a golden framed portrait of the 14th Dalai Lama. Following Gyaltsen were dozens holding Tibetan and New Mexican flags, with signs reading “Stop the Torture in Tibet” and “Human Rights for Tibet”, along with “Free Tibet” and “We Want Justice” chants filling the air, as the rally made its way to the roundhouse.

President of the Tibetan Association of Santa Fe Tashi Gyalkhar took the podium to lead prayers, a moment of silence for the 1.2 million lives that have been lost and the Tibetan national anthem. Tibetan community member Trinley Gyaltsen highlighted concerns of ongoing human rights violations in Tibet that “result in the gradual annihilation of Tibetans’ identity.”

“His Holiness and the Tibetan people remain committed to the path of non-violence and dialogue in finding a lasting and mutually beneficial solution to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict through the Middle Way approach,” Gyaltsen said.

As Tibetans held their fists in their air with prayer beads in hand, the march continued to the Plaza. The march ended with a community lunch and tea at the Tibetan Community Center.