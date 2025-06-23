The Show Must Go On

The last full week of June got off to a rollicking start when a bus load of conservatives intent on fund-raising off of the faux issue of trans athletes was forced to find a new landing spot.

The bus tour, titled "Her Game. Her Legacy." is described as a celebration and tribute to 53 years of Title IX "and the unstoppable spirit of women and girls in sports." In reality, it's an opportunity for Trumpites like WWE executive turned US Education Secretary Linda McMahon and former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez to spread Trump propaganda and raise money.

The tour was originally scheduled to happen at the Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute, but that organization posted news that it had canceled the partisan nonprofit's event early Saturday. That triggered the expected cries of "discrimination, misinformation, and coordinated activist intimidation" by the right-wing cause's attorney.

Alas, MAGA's dog-and-pony-show will go on thanks to the Inn and Spa at Loretto downtown. Anyone interested in hearing McMahon and former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez twist themselves into pretzels trying to make the event an attempt “to recommit to protecting women’s sports for female athletes” and not an indictment on transgender student athletes is welcome from 1 to 4 p.m. Apparently, you'll be joined by "athletes, coaches, families and fans from across New Mexico for an unforgettable afternoon of inspiration and community." That'll own the libs.